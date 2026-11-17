The office that enforces federal civil rights laws in schools would move back to the U.S. Department of Education from the Justice Department under new legislation introduced by Rep. Bobby Scott of Virginia, the top Democrat on the U.S. House education committee.

The measure is yet another sign that Democrats plan to use their newly won congressional control to fight back against the Trump administration’s moves to debilitate the agency by shifting its core offices to other parts of the federal bureaucracy.

Over the past year-and-a-half, through a series of interagency agreements, Trump has sent at least 148 Education Department programs to six other Cabinet-level agencies .

See Also Open image caption Close image caption The Department of Education headquarters in Washington on July 17, 2026. The Trump administration has been transferring day-to-day management of the agency's programs to other Cabinet-level departments. The administration recently announced the transfer of its civil rights enforcement arm to the Department of Justice. Eric Lee for Education Week Federal Ed. Dept. Shifts Civil Rights to the Justice Dept.: What It Means for Schools Remove Save to favorites

Title I grants to help schools educate disadvantaged students and career and technical education state grants have both moved to the U.S. Department of Labor , while special education oversight has been transferred to the Department of Health and Human Services.

In June, the administration announced that the office for civil rights —which is responsible for addressing complaints of civil rights violations at schools and colleges—would move to the Justice Department’s civil rights division.

The Trump administration argued the transfer would “strengthen the federal government’s enforcement of federal civil rights laws in our nation’s schools” and would not “impact students, parents or families who believe they have experienced discrimination.”

Former employees of both agencies, however, pointed to big structural differences between the two agencies. OCR must consider every complaint it receives and generally seeks an administrative—rather than a legal—resolution whereas the Justice Department more commonly pursues litigation and does so selectively.

In a statement, Scott called civil rights enforcement the Education Department’s “most important function” and said the Justice Department is ill-suited to carry it out.

“Moving these offices reflects a fundamental misunderstanding of students’ and families’ needs,” he said. “I will not stand by while this administration continues to dismantle the department brick by brick. This legislation will ensure OCR stays at the Department of Education and that students’ civil rights are protected by the experts Congress intended.”

Even before the Trump administration announced its plan to shift OCR to Justice, it transformed the office dramatically, slashing its staff ; shuttering most of its regional offices ; and shifting its focus to administration priorities such as eradicating state and school district programs seen as advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion, and rules allowing transgender students to participate in girls’ athletics.

Meanwhile, Sen. Bernie Sanders—an independent from Vermont who caucuses with Senate Democrats and is expected to become chairman of the Senate committee overseeing education in January—released a report in April showing that Trump’s OCR had not resolved any cases involving sexual harassment, sexual violence, seclusion and restraint, racial harassment, or discriminatory school discipline, despite having 2,700 such cases pending .



Effort to restore Education Department programs has bipartisan support

Scott’s new legislation isn’t the only measure aimed at rolling back the Trump administration’s moves to hollow out the department.

Earlier this year, the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee approved a bipartisan bill that would block the Education Department from transferring special education and most K-12 programs to other Cabinet agencies. (OCR was not part of that package.)

See Also Open image caption Close image caption U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., listens as Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., speaks during a Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee session on July 30, 2026 in the U.S. Capitol in Washington. The committee voted to advance a measure that would block many of the Trump administration's transfers of Education Department programs to other agencies. Demetrius Freeman for Education Week Federal Senate Panel Advances Bill to Block Much of Trump Admin.’s Ed. Dept. Dismantling Remove Save to favorites

The legislation, which did not advance to the Senate floor, was sponsored by Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and cosponsored by Sens. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Susan Collins, R-Maine. (Collins lost her re-election bid this month.)

Rep. John Mannion, D-N.Y., Scott, and Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., introduced a House companion measure to the bill approved by the Senate committee. (Fitzpatrick also lost his re-election bid this month.)



Competition expected for House education chairmanship

Neither that bill nor Scott’s new legislation addressing OCR is expected to advance further in a short, lame-duck session of the Republican-controlled Congress that will take place between now and the end of the year.

But it’s likely legislation to return K-12 programs, OCR, and other key programs to Education Department will be reintroduced in some form after Democrats take the reins of Congress in January.

Another possibility: Language to move OCR and other offices back to the Education Department may be inserted in a massive, must-pass funding bill, making it harder for Trump to veto.

If that happened, the president would “have to decide whether [to] shut down the federal government or bring the people back to the Department of Education,” Scott said in an interview last month.

Scott—a former chairman of the House education committee and an architect of the Every Student Succeeds Act of 2015—plans to seek the helm of the panel in the next Congress.

He’ll have competition from Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Ore., who announced her intention to run for the chairmanship last month. Rep. Jahana Hayes of Connecticut, a former national teacher of the year, is also interested in the chairmanship, Politico reported.