These 15 States Could Take the Biggest Hit as ESSER Funds Expire
Education Funding

These 15 States Could Take the Biggest Hit as ESSER Funds Expire

By Mark Lieberman — April 04, 2023 4 min read
Hourglass with sand showing time passing with the shape of a dollar sign in the sand on top. On a blue background.
iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

School districts are headed for a fiscal cliff in the next year and a half. Their location will determine how painful the fall will be and how challenging it will be to get back up.

That’s the premise of a new report from Education Resource Strategies, a nonprofit consultant that works with school districts on school finance issues.

The report identified 15 states that meet three criteria that put them at a particular disadvantage when the unprecedented surge in federal funding from pandemic relief efforts expires in the next year and a half.

Those states—Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and West Virginia—have:

  • the highest ratios of federal relief funds to overall education spending,
  • the largest shares of students who attend school in high-poverty districts, and
  • the largest proportions of districts that have high percentages of students in poverty.

Three-quarters of states meet at least one of these criteria, but schools in the states that can check all three of those boxes are most likely to feel the effects of the fiscal cliff, the report says.

Congress passed three rounds of relief aid totaling $190 billion for school districts during the first year of the pandemic. The deadline to commit the first round of funds, colloquially known as ESSER I, to specific expenses has already passed. Districts are required to commit the second round of funds by Sept. 30, 2023, and the third round of funds by Sept. 30, 2024.

Some districts have used these one-time funds for one-time costs, like repairing HVAC systems or buying new laptops. But others have used them to pay for salaries and benefits for tutors, mental health counselors, and other workers. The fiscal cliff means they’ll either have to pay those costs with other money, or cut those positions altogether.

Why these metrics matter

The three rounds of ESSER funds schools have received represent a staggering amount of money, dwarfing some of their regular annual funding streams.

Annual Title I funding from the federal government, for example, makes up between 1 percent and 4 percent of total education revenue each year depending on the state, according to the Education Resource Strategies report.

By contrast, the federal relief funds since their release have represented anywhere from 4 percent of annual education funding in New Jersey to 17 percent in Mississippi.

States where federal relief funds make up a smaller percentage will still feel the effect of an unusually large drop in funding. But states such as Mississippi and Louisiana (where ESSER funds have represented 14 percent of annual funding) are likely to face an “unprecedented drop in revenue” when the federal relief funds dry up, the report says. And that drop could be even steeper in school districts that reserved most of their federal relief spending for the last year before the deadline rather than spreading it out over more time.

Poverty will further compound those challenges.

States with a large number of high-poverty districts will struggle to provide the ideal amount of targeted fiscal support to counterbalance the federal relief fund losses, the report says. If states only have a handful of high-poverty districts, providing a financial cushion might not be as challenging.

Even so, states where high-poverty students are concentrated in a small number of districts could still face fiscal cliff challenges if those few districts are large ones, like New York City, that serve high numbers of students from low-income families.

What else is coming, and how districts can prepare

The fiscal cliff isn’t a new phenomenon—district leaders who were working after the 2008 recession remember the cliff that followed the expiration of stimulus funds. But as speculation mounts about the prospects of an economic downturn and fallout from the pandemic continues to play out, districts have a lot to balance in the coming years.

See Also

Conceptual image of money with Benjamin Franklin's face peeking through cloudy blue sky.
iStock/Getty
Budget & Finance Schools Are Heading Into a Perfect Financial Storm
Mark Lieberman, February 2, 2023
7 min read

States aren’t powerless to help districts more smoothly transition away from federal pandemic relief funds.

They don’t have the power to extend the spending deadline for the temporary funds, but they can pass laws that allow districts to carry over more of their state and local funds from one year to the next, Ventura Rodriguez and Katie Roy from Education Resource Strategies write in a companion piece to the report.

That way, districts can more easily cover expenses with federal funds before the deadline and then shift those expenses back to more reliable revenue streams in future years.

States can also play a more active accountability role to ensure federal relief funds are being spent wisely on support for students. If districts spend wisely now to mitigate learning loss, they’ll also be mitigating the possibility of future high costs of instruction, according to the report.

Mark Lieberman
Reporter Education Week
Mark Lieberman is a reporter for Education Week who covers school finance.
Related Tags:
ESSER Funds Research

Events

Thu., May 11, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar Reimagining Grading in K-12 Schools: A Conversation on the Value of Standards-Based Grading
Hear from K-12 educational leaders and explore standards-based grading benefits and implementation strategies and challenges
Content provided by Otus
Register
Thu., April 06, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar Innovative Strategies for Data & Assessments
Join our webinar to learn strategies for actionable instruction using assessment & analysis.
Content provided by Edulastic
Register
Tue., April 11, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
IT Management Webinar Build an Effective EdTech Stack for Your Students
Join respected experts to learn about best practices and possibilities for tech-enabled redesign and inclusivity.
Content provided by Class
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Education Funding A Surge in Funding for Homeless Students Is Waning. What Now?
COVID homeless aid helped schools locate more families and connect them to services. Advocates want to make the increase permanent.
Evie Blad
3 min read
A young boy reaches into the open door of a school bus to grab a plastic bag of food handed to him by an adult.
A Jefferson County School District student receives several bags with free meals in Fayette, Miss.
Rogelio V. Solis/AP
Education Funding 4 Ways States Are Trying to Fix How They Fund Schools
Advocates in many places are pushing for reforms that precisely target more robust aid to schools and students in need.
Mark Lieberman
6 min read
one woman and two men with a large calculator and next to large stacks of bills and coins.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
Education Funding Pennsylvania School Funding Is Unconstitutional, Judge Says. Here's What Could Happen Next
An appeal could be on the way, but advocates are already gearing up to make the case for funding reform.
Mark Lieberman
6 min read
Stock image of a gavel on top of a pile of money.
iStock/Getty Images
Education Funding 6 Lawsuits That Could Shake Up How States Pay for Schools
Far removed from annual budgets, these lawsuits hold the potential to force states to direct more funds to their schools.
Mark Lieberman
6 min read
Large white hand holding a weighing scale with a bag of money on one side and books with floating letters on the other side showing a balance of knowledge and money
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼