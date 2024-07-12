Project 2025 and the GOP Platform: What Each Says About K-12 in a 2nd Trump Term
Federal

Project 2025 and the GOP Platform: What Each Says About K-12 in a 2nd Trump Term

A comparison of the two agendas for K-12 schools
By Libby Stanford — July 12, 2024 1 min read
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Trump National Doral Miami, Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Doral, Fla.
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Trump National Doral Miami, Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Doral, Fla.
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

K-12 education plays a prominent role in two conservative policy agendas that shed light on what could change for public education if former President Donald Trump wins the 2024 presidential election.

Project 2025, a 900-page policy document assembled by a number of former Trump administration officials and other allies of the former president and helmed by the conservative Heritage Foundation, lays out a conservative plan of action for virtually every corner of the federal government. The Republican National Committee’s 2024 policy platform, meanwhile, outlines a set of 20 “promises” for 2024, written in all caps, as well as the party’s official positions for this year’s elections, albeit in substantially less detail than Project 2025.

Trump has endorsed the GOP’s platform, which was released this week ahead of the start of the 2024 Republican National Convention on July 15. But he has distanced himself from Project 2025, saying that some of its proposals are “absolutely ridiculous and abysmal.”

See Also

Kevin Roberts, president of The Heritage Foundation, speaks before Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump at the National Religious Broadcasters convention at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center on Feb. 22, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn.
Kevin Roberts, president of The Heritage Foundation, speaks before Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump at the National Religious Broadcasters convention at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center on Feb. 22, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. Democrats are using the Heritage Foundation's Project 2025 agenda to show what could happen in a Trump presidency while the former president distances himself from it.
George Walker IV/AP
Federal Project 2025: What It Is and What It Means for K-12 If Trump Wins
Libby Stanford, July 8, 2024
4 min read
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Trump National Doral Miami, Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Doral, Fla.
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Trump National Doral Miami, Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Doral, Fla.
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
Federal What the 2024 GOP Platform Says About K-12 and What It Would Mean If Trump Wins
Libby Stanford, July 10, 2024
7 min read

When it comes to K-12 education, there are areas of clear alignment between the two documents.

Both propose eliminating the U.S. Department of Education, giving full oversight of schools to states. And they both endorse universal school choice, proposing an expansion of programs that allow families to access public dollars to pay for private school tuition and other education expenses outside of public schools.

The primary difference is that Project 2025 is much more extensive and outlines clear steps a conservative administration could take to achieve the goals it outlines.

Here’s a side-by-side look at what the two policy documents have to say on key education topics.

The U.S. Department of Education

  • Project 2025

    “Federal education policy should be limited, and ultimately, the federal Department of Education should be eliminated,” Project 2025 says, adding that states should be in charge of K-12 policy decisions and that the role of the federal government with respect to education policymaking should be limited to “that of a statistics-gathering agency that disseminates information to the states.”

    GOP Platform

    The federal government should “return education to the states” by closing the U.S. Department of Education and letting “the States run our educational system as it should be run,” according to the platform.

Private school choice

  • Project 2025

    The policy document supports universal school choice, though it doesn’t explicitly propose a program to attain that goal. The document says that “ultimately, every parent should have the option to direct his or her child’s share of education funding through an education savings account.” It proposes a handful of measures so federal education funds such as Title I and special education dollars can flow directly to families through education savings accounts. It also proposes allowing federal tax credits to encourage donations to organizations that provide K-12 education savings accounts.

    GOP Platform

    Universal school choice should be a reality “in every state in America,” the platform says. It proposes expanding 529 accounts, which are traditionally used to help families save for college, so they’re available to families to cover homeschooling expenses.

Teacher pay

  • Project 2025

    The document does not address teacher pay or teacher salaries.

    GOP Platform

    The platform voices Republican support for eliminating teacher tenure and adopting merit pay, in which teachers’ salaries or bonuses are informed in part by student academic performance.

School funding

  • Project 2025

    The initiative proposes converting key federal funding streams, namely Title I and IDEA, to “no-strings-attached” block grants that flow to states or districts, with the option of allowing the funding to flow directly to families to use for education expenses outside of public schools. In addition to turning these key funds into block grants, Project 2025 proposes that Title I, which supports schools with large populations of low-income students, be eliminated after 10 years.

    GOP Platform

    The platform does not directly address school funding other than through expanding school choice.

Parents’ rights

  • Project 2025

    The document says “parents’ rights as their children’s primary educators should be non-negotiable in American schools.” While Project 2025 doesn’t outline a specific policy initiative to achieve this, the agenda says “every parent should have the option to direct his or her child’s share of education funding through an education savings account.” The agenda advocates for the passage of a federal parents’ bill of rights to provide parents stronger standing in court “when the federal government enforces any policy against parents in a way that undermines their right and responsibility to raise, educate, and care for their children.”

      GOP Platform

      The platform says Republicans will “restore Parental Rights in Education,” but does not go into specifics.

      Curriculum

      • Project 2025

        “The noxious tenets of ‘critical race theory’ and ‘gender ideology’ should be excised from curricula in every public school in the country,” Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts writes in the Project 2025 foreword. The Education Department portion of the document doesn’t outline policy specifics with respect to curriculum.

          GOP Platform

          The platform says Republicans “will ensure children are taught fundamentals like Reading, History, Science, and Math, not Leftwing propaganda” and proposes defunding schools that “engage in inappropriate political indoctrination of our children.” It says that Republicans will “CUT FEDERAL FUNDING FOR ANY SCHOOL PUSHING CRITICAL RACE THEORY, RADICAL GENDER IDEOLOGY, AND OTHER INAPPROPRIATE RACIAL, SEXUAL, OR POLITICAL CONTENT ON OUR CHILDREN.” It also promotes teaching “Fair and Patriotic Civics Education.”

          Religion in schools

          • Project 2025

            The document does not directly address religion in schools. However, private school choice programs, which Project 2025 supports, have allowed public funds to flow to religious schools.

              GOP Platform

              The GOP platform states that “Republicans will champion the First Amendment Right to Pray and Read the Bible in school.”

            Student discipline

            • Project 2025

              The document argues the federal government should not promote or require “restorative justice,” which addresses student misbehavior by focusing on repairing harm rather than removing children from the classroom through suspension and expulsion. It also states that the office for civil rights within the Education Department should stop investigating schools for “disparate impact” in discipline—the idea that school discipline policies that disproportionately affect students in one racial or ethnic group might violate federal civil rights law, even if those policies are neutral on their face and applied evenhandedly.

              GOP Platform

              The platform proposes “overhauling standards on school discipline,” including by advocating for “immediate suspension of violent students” and supporting “hardening schools to help keep violence away.”

            Title IX

            • Project 2025

              The document was published before the Biden administration finalized its rewrite of Title IX regulations, but the new rules were in the works at the time and Project 2025 proposes immediately rescinding them. Through regulation, Project 2025 proposes defining “sex” under the federal landmark sex discrimination law to mean “only biological sex recognized at birth.”

              GOP Platform

              The platform states that Republicans will “KEEP MEN OUT OF WOMEN’S SPORTS,” which challenges the Biden administration’s proposed Title IX rewrite that would prohibit blanket bans on transgender youth playing on sports teams that align with their gender identity.

            See Also

            Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, March 9, 2024, in Rome Ga.
            Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, March 9, 2024, in Rome, Ga. Allies of the former president have assembled a detailed policy agenda for every corner of the federal government with the idea that it would be ready for a conservative president to use at the start of a new term next year.
            Mike Stewart/AP
            Federal What Would Happen to K-12 in a 2nd Trump Term? A Detailed Policy Agenda Offers Clues
            Matthew Stone, March 25, 2024
            8 min read

            Libby Stanford
            Reporter Education Week
            Libby Stanford is a reporter for Education Week.
            Related Tags:
            Elections Donald J. Trump Federal Policy

            Events

            Tue., July 16, 2024, 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET
            This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
            Sponsor
            School & District Management Webinar             Leadership in Education: Building Collaborative Teams and Driving Innovation
            Learn strategies to build strong teams, foster innovation, & drive student success.
            Content provided by Follett Learning
            Register
            Wed., July 17, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
            School & District Management K-12 Essentials Forum Principals, Lead Stronger in the New School Year
            Join this free virtual event for a deep dive on the skills and motivation you need to put your best foot forward in the new year.
            Register
            Wed., July 17, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
            This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
            Sponsor
            Privacy & Security Webinar             Navigating Modern Data Protection & Privacy in Education
            Explore the modern landscape of data loss prevention in education and learn actionable strategies to protect sensitive data.
            Content provided by  Symantec & Carahsoft
            Register
            See More Events

            EdWeek Top School Jobs

            Teacher Jobs
            Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
            View Jobs
            Principal Jobs
            Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
            View Jobs
            Administrator Jobs
            Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
            View Jobs
            Support Staff Jobs
            Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
            View Jobs
            Create Your Own Job Search

            Read Next

            Federal Which States Have Sued to Stop Biden's Title IX Rule?
            A summary of all the lawsuits challenging the Biden administration's Title IX rule that expands protections for LGBTQ+ students.
            Libby Stanford
            3 min read
            Misy Sifre, 17, and others protest for transgender rights at the Capitol in Salt Lake City, March 25, 2022. On Tuesday, July 2, 2024, a federal judge in Kansas blocked a federal rule expanding anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ+ students from being enforced in four states, including Utah and a patchwork of places elsewhere across the nation.
            Misy Sifre, 17, and others protest for transgender rights at the Capitol in Salt Lake City, March 25, 2022. On Tuesday, July 2, 2024, a federal judge in Kansas blocked a federal rule expanding anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ+ students from being enforced in four states, including Utah and a patchwork of places elsewhere across the nation. The case is one of eight legal challenges to those expanded legal protections contained in new Title IX regulations issued by the Biden administration.
            Spenser Heaps/The Deseret News via AP
            Federal The Topic That Didn't Get a Single Mention in Biden-Trump Debate
            K-12 schools—after animating state and local elections in recent years—got no airtime.
            Libby Stanford
            2 min read
            President Joe Biden, right, and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, left, during a presidential debate hosted by CNN, Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Atlanta.
            President Joe Biden, right, and former President Donald Trump, left, face off on stage during a presidential debate hosted by CNN, June 27, 2024, in Atlanta. Not a single question was asked about K-12 education and neither candidate raised the issue.
            Gerald Herbert/AP
            Federal Social Media Should Come With a Warning, Says U.S. Surgeon General
            A surgeon general's warning label would alert users that “social media is associated with significant mental health harms in adolescents.”
            Arianna Prothero
            4 min read
            Image of social media icons and warning label.
            iStock + Education Week
            Federal Classroom Tech Outpaces Research. Why That's a Problem
            Experts call for better alignment between research and the classroom in Capitol Hill discussions.
            Sarah D. Sparks
            4 min read
            People walk outside the U.S Capitol building in Washington, June 9, 2022.
            People walk outside the U.S Capitol building in Washington, June 9, 2022. Experts called for investments in education research and development at a symposium at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on June 13.
            Patrick Semansky/AP
            Load More ▼