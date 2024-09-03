PHOTOS: Behind the Scenes at the Moms for Liberty National Summit

At the Moms for Liberty national summit here last week, former President Donald Trump fielded questions from Tiffany Justice, co-founder of the conservative parents’ rights organization, on a range of issues.

Largely missing from the discussion: education.

Moms for Liberty was founded in 2021 as a response to parental frustrations with schools’ COVID policies. In the years since, the group has expanded its agenda to supporting and electing conservative candidates to local school boards.

See also Open image caption Close image caption Former President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, speaks with Tiffany Justice, a Moms for Liberty co-founder, during the group's national summit on Friday Aug. 30, 2024, in Washington. The former president spoke only briefly about issues directly related to education. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Federal At Moms for Liberty National Summit, Trump Hardly Mentions Education Remove Save to favorites

Here’s a behind the scenes look at the event the night that Trump spoke.