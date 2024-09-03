PHOTOS: Behind the Scenes at the Moms for Liberty National Summit
Federal Photos

PHOTOS: Behind the Scenes at the Moms for Liberty National Summit

By Catriona Ni Aolain — September 03, 2024 1 min read
Moms for Liberty member Aura Moody dances with others at the annual Moms For Liberty Summit in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 30, 2024.
Moms for Liberty member Aura Moody dances with others at the conservative parents' rights organization's annual summit in Washington, on Friday, August 30, 2024.
Lawren Simmons for Education Week
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Washington

At the Moms for Liberty national summit here last week, former President Donald Trump fielded questions from Tiffany Justice, co-founder of the conservative parents’ rights organization, on a range of issues.

Largely missing from the discussion: education.

Moms for Liberty was founded in 2021 as a response to parental frustrations with schools’ COVID policies. In the years since, the group has expanded its agenda to supporting and electing conservative candidates to local school boards.

See also

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks with Moms for Liberty co-founder Tiffany Justice during an event at the group's annual convention in Washington, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024.
Former President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, speaks with Tiffany Justice, a Moms for Liberty co-founder, during the group's national summit on Friday Aug. 30, 2024, in Washington. The former president spoke only briefly about issues directly related to education.
Mark Schiefelbein/AP
Federal At Moms for Liberty National Summit, Trump Hardly Mentions Education
Libby Stanford, August 30, 2024
5 min read

Here’s a behind the scenes look at the event the night that Trump spoke.

California teacher and Moms for Liberty member Katie Gorman at the annual Mom’s For Liberty Summit in Washington, D.C., on Friday, August 30, 2024. Gorman has taught for eight years. She joined Moms for Liberty two years ago after the Covid restrictions began in schools such as “the mask on our children and when they told teachers in California that they could not teach unless they were doing the testing and vaccinations.” Gorman has three children of her own and worries about their future education.
Katie Gorman, a teacher in California who is also a member of Moms for Liberty, attends the group's summit in Washington, on Friday, August 30, 2024. Gorman has taught for eight years. She joined Moms for Liberty two years ago after Covid restrictions began in schools such as “the mask on our children and when they told teachers in California that they could not teach unless they were doing the testing and vaccinations.” Gorman has three children of her own and worries about their future education.
Lawren Simmons for Education Week
Moms for Liberty member Cristiane Mersch snacks and looks through the displays at the annual Mom’s For Liberty Summit in Washington, D.C., on Friday, August 30, 2024.
Moms for Liberty member Cristiane Mersch snacks and looks through the displays at the summit.
Lawren Simmons for Education Week
A Moms for Liberty member sports her pin on her bright red jacket at the annual Mom’s For Liberty Summit in Washington, D.C., on Friday, August 30, 2024.
A summit attendee sports a Moms for Liberty pin on her lapel.
Lawren Simmons for Education Week
Attendees at the Moms For Liberty Joyful Warriors Summit in Washington, D.C., Aug. 30, 2024.
Attendees at the Moms for Liberty summit, which ended with an appearance from former President Donald Trump who affirmed his commitment to parents' rights in schools.
Lawren Simmons for Education Week
A Moms for Liberty member waits in line while clutching two ‘Make America Great Again’ hats at the annual Mom’s For Liberty Summit in Washington, D.C., on Friday, August 30, 2024.
A Moms for Liberty member waits in line while clutching two ‘Make America Great Again’ hats. The group is a big supporter of former President Donald Trump's presidential candidacy.
Lawren Simmons for Education Week
Former President Donald J. Trump and Moms for Liberty co-founder Tiffany Justice greet the audience at the annual Mom’s For Liberty Summit in Washington, D.C., on Friday, August 30, 2024. He was the final keynote speaker of the day.
Former President Donald Trump and Moms for Liberty co-founder Tiffany Justice greet the audience at the summit.
Lawren Simmons for Education Week
Former President Donald J. Trump ends stands to acknowledge the crowd at the end annual Mom’s For Liberty Summit in Washington, D.C., on Friday, August 30, 2024. He was the final keynote speaker of the day.
Former President Donald Trump acknowledges the crowd at the Moms for Liberty summit where he spoke for more than an hour but said very little about education and schools, which is the group's core issue.
Lawren Simmons for Education Week

Catriona Ni Aolain
Managing Editor, Visual and Immersive Experiences Education Week
Catriona Ni Aolain is a managing editor for Education Week who oversees visuals and immersive experiences.

Events

Tue., September 10, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Personalized Learning Webinar Personalized Learning in the STEM Classroom
Unlock the power of personalized learning in STEM! Join our webinar to learn how to create engaging, student-centered classrooms.
Content provided by Project Lead The Way
Register
Wed., September 11, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Webinar Students Speak, Schools Thrive: The Impact of Student Voice Data on Achievement
Research shows that when students feel heard, their outcomes improve. Join us to learn how to capture student voice data & create positive change in your district.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Thu., September 12, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
School & District Management Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table: How Can We ‘Disagree Better’? A Roadmap for Educators
Experts in conflict resolution, psychology, and leadership skills offer K-12 leaders skills to avoid conflict in challenging circumstances.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Federal Video WATCH: 5 Key Education Moments From the Democratic National Convention
Calls to end gun violence, Tim Walz's background as a teacher, and Project 2025 all made for key K-12 moments at the 2024 convention.
Libby Stanford
7 min read
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the Democratic National Convention Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Chicago.
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the Democratic National Convention Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Chicago. She alluded to proposals to eliminate the U.S. Department of Education during her acceptance speech.
Gabrielle Lurie/AP
Federal Trump Will Return to Moms for Liberty Summit as Keynote Speaker
At the group's 2023 meeting, the former president pledged to eliminate the Education Department and have parents elect principals.
Libby Stanford
3 min read
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks on crime and safety during a campaign event at the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, in Howell, Mich.
Former President Donald Trump speaks about crime and safety during a campaign event at the Livingston County Sheriff's Office in Howell, Mich., on Aug. 20, 2024. Trump will speak for the second time at the annual summit of Moms for Liberty, the conservative parents' rights organization announced.
Evan Vucci/AP
Federal Where Does Kamala Harris Stand on Education? Inside the 2024 Democratic Platform
The 2024 platform calls for universal prekindergarten, expanded career and technical education, and fully funding IDEA.
Libby Stanford
7 min read
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris hugs President Biden during the Democratic National Convention Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago.
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris hugs President Biden during the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago. Democrats approved a party platform Monday whose education priorities include universal pre-K and a reduced emphasis on standardized testing.
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
Federal Project 2025 and GOP Aim for Universal School Choice. What Would That Look Like?
Most ambitious private school choice policies have happened at the state level. How would it take shape at the federal level?
Libby Stanford
8 min read
Artistic image of multiple paths leading to a school building
Laura Baker/Education Week via Canva
Load More ▼