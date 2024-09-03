PHOTOS: Behind the Scenes at the Moms for Liberty National Summit

Washington
At the Moms for Liberty national summit here last week, former President Donald Trump fielded questions from Tiffany Justice, co-founder of the conservative parents’ rights organization, on a range of issues.
Largely missing from the discussion: education.
Moms for Liberty was founded in 2021 as a response to parental frustrations with schools’ COVID policies. In the years since, the group has expanded its agenda to supporting and electing conservative candidates to local school boards.
