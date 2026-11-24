Education savings accounts, tax-credit scholarships, vouchers, charter schools, hybrid home schooling, and microschools are transforming K-12 in profound ways. In our series of conversations, “Talking Choice,” Ashley Berner and I try to make sense of the shifting landscape. Berner directs Johns Hopkins University’s Institute for Education Policy and is the author of Educational Pluralism and Democracy. Whatever you think of educational choice, we seek to provide more concrete insight into what it means for students, families, and educators. Today, we discuss why schools with clear, shared norms may matter more than ever in a digital age.

—Rick

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Ashley: Rick, you and I have written about the value of schools with distinctive missions for students, families, and communities. This draws on decades of research—from James Coleman to Tony Bryk and Scott Seider —on the unique benefits for students of attending schools with clear, shared norms and practices.

The rapid advance of AI makes me think such schools may be more necessary than ever. I recently read an essay by the philosopher Anton Barba-Kay, in which he argues that “digital technologies are now the single most powerful formative influence on most young people.” Digital technologies increasingly shape young people’s “attention, memory, argument, and moral responsiveness”—and, ultimately, their humanity.

In response, he argues for countercultural institutions that build habits of heart and mind. We can’t just engage in practices of “retail moderation” (such as media literacy or resisting chatbots); we need thick communities of meaning that engage the whole person.

Schools can be part of this effort. School communities with strong norms can potentially be an antidote to digital algorithms attempting to shape human development. Choice schools, where families proactively opt in to the model, private or public, may be uniquely well-suited to building those shared norms.

Is this a persuasive argument for expanding choice programs? What do you think, Rick?

Rick: It’s a terrific observation. Clarity about purpose and norms is the measure of any great school. This is part of the inevitable frustration with one-size-fits-all school systems, where a cacophony of discordant views can make it tough to set clear expectations around work, discipline, grading, or dress.

I’m reminded of Princeton professor Stephen Macedo’s terrific book Diversity and Distrust , in which he asked why private schools seem to do so well at cultivating public virtues like tolerance and voluntarism. He argued that shared values create trust, allowing these schools to be much more assertive about promoting virtuous behavior. In schools lacking that same agreement, efforts to promote shared values frequently bog down in debate over what to emphasize, how to define it, and who gets to decide.

Establishing school cultures and making them stick is a daunting challenge. I recall Deborah Meier writing about how quickly the culture at her famed Central Park East school unraveled after her departure—and how painful it was to go back and witness the result. Many years ago, I talked with Ted Sizer about the Coalition of Essential Schools. After a talk in which he’d mentioned that the coalition numbered about 900 schools, I asked how many had norms and practices that hewed closely to the model. He chuckled. “About 30,” he said. When I taught at the University of Virginia, I had a remarkably similar chat with E.D. Hirsch about Core Knowledge schools. Different philosophies, similar frustrations. Choice can potentially make it easier for schools to establish shared norms, expectations, and practices. But, of course, that doesn’t guarantee leaders will do so.

For instance, while the costs of distraction for K-12 and higher ed. are widely lamented, it’s striking that the leaders of selective colleges—who have great latitude to set rules regarding devices and social media on campus—have been disinclined to do so. Keep in mind that colleges don’t have to answer to the “13 parent tribes” around ed tech that Mike Goldstein has written about and that their students have all freely chosen to be there. The mere fact of choice clearly isn’t enough to produce strong norms. So, what does it take?

Ashley: Yes, the legal space for distinctiveness is one thing; saying “yes” to it is another! There are a few examples of distinctive school networks that have remained true to their founding values: the Association of Classical Christian Schools , American Montessori Society , and Success Academy , New York City’s largest charter network. These school networks all engage in extensive formational work for teachers and students alike, making it easier for school leaders to lean into the distinctive values of these schools.

As Barba-Kay’s essay suggests, it’s more important than ever to create these kinds of organic, distinctive school communities, not only because they tend to be effective in promoting positive academic and civic outcomes but also because, at their best, they can support young people’s understanding of the human person. As two civil rights lawyers, John Coons and Stephen Sugarman, argued in their 1978 book, Education by Choice , “Schools of choice are more likely to provide that honing [of meaning and purpose] than is a compulsory majoritarian system committed by its nature to noncommitment.” Hence, the case for pluralistic school systems and for parents’ ability to choose schools that eschew technology in classrooms.

Rick: Yep, this is the argument that John Chubb and Terry Moe famously articulated back in 1990 in Politics, Markets, and America’s Schools . They observed that the back-and-forth of political governance was a recipe for incoherence, making it tough to establish consistent expectations or autonomous school cultures. They contended that choice, by freeing schools from school boards and political oversight, altered that dynamic in a positive way.

I’ve always found the Chubb-Moe thesis compelling. But the world is complicated. There are certainly places, such as small rural communities or staid suburbs, where democratic governance of schools can yield stability and focus. And there are certainly schools of choice riven by internal politics or factional disputes. (I think of those pitting local charter boards against their sponsoring management organizations or the insurgencies that tore through so many “no excuses” schools a decade ago .) Governance models can make cultural coherence more attainable, but there are no silver bullets: School choice or no, it still comes down to leadership and practice.