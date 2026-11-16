Virginia’s Democratic governor plans to pull her state out of the new federal school choice program that her Republican predecessor signed up for, raising fresh questions about the move’s legality and whether a similar situation could play out elsewhere following Democratic midterm victories.

Gov. Abigail Spanberger, who took office in January, doesn’t plan to take the next step to finish Virginia’s enrollment in the program, which will incentivize taxpayers to donate to groups that give out K-12 scholarships. Her predecessor, Republican Glenn Youngkin, signed Virginia up days before he left office .

“Public money should go to public education, and the Spanberger administration, at this point, has not seen evidence that this program would benefit students in Virginia’s public schools,” a spokesperson said in a statement to Education Week.

The Washington Post first reported Spanberger’s intentions.

The Internal Revenue Service, which runs the program that’s launching next year, says the move, if Spanberger follows through, is not legal .

And while the courts may ultimately have to decide that issue, Spanberger’s move forces another question about the future of the first national K-12 choice program: Will others follow her lead as six Democratic governors-elect prepare to take office in states currently led by Republicans who have signed up for the program?

The purpose of the Federal Scholarship Tax Credit is to encourage taxpayers to donate money to nonprofits that award scholarships for K-12 students in both public and private schools. It’s poised to become a major stream of K-12 funding, with the IRS predicting the program will reel in $26 billion annually by 2030. At this point, more than 30 states have opted in , including all but one led by Republican governors.

The situation with Spanberger adds another layer of uncertainty to the ambitious, first-of-its-kind Federal Scholarship Tax Credit program, said Kristin Blagg, a principal research associate at the Urban Institute’s work, education, and labor division.

“There’s the uncertainty in the regulatory framework from Treasury about what allowable expenses are ,” Blagg said. “There’s the uncertainty in terms of states opting in and out and when they can opt in and out. And then there’s just the broader uncertainty of, what will this program look like in practice?”

Through the Federal Scholarship Tax Credit program, individual taxpayers can get a dollar-for-dollar tax credit on donations to approved, scholarship-granting organizations of up to $1,700 per person or $3,400 for married couples filing jointly. The scholarship-granting organizations, or SGOs, then award scholarships to K-12 students in public and private schools for eligible expenses, such as tuition or tutoring fees.

See Also Open image caption Close image caption Penelope Koutoulas holds signs supporting school choice in a House committee meeting on education during a special session of the Tennessee state legislature on Jan. 28, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. After the passage of the first federal tax-credit scholarship, all states will have to decide whether to opt into the new program. George Walker IV/AP School Choice & Charters Tracker Federal School Choice: Which States Are Opting In? Remove Save to favorites

But students can only receive scholarships in states that have opted in.

For many Democrats, opting in is a political consideration as much as a financial one. The credit is a product of the Trump administration, signed into law in 2025 as part of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, and it’s the next step in the evolution of state private school choice programs—which are unpopular with Democrats. (Unlike its state-level predecessors, however, the federal school choice program will include public school students.)

A two-step enrollment for states

To opt in for 2027, states have to complete two steps: filing an “advance election” form with the IRS by Jan. 1, and submitting a list of state-certified scholarship-granting organizations by Feb. 15, 2027 .

Thirty-one states—including Virginia—had completed step one of that process as of Nov. 13, according to the IRS .

No state, however, has completed step two. The IRS only opened its portal accepting SGO lists last month.

Governors that have already completed step one still have three months to complete step two. But Spanberger made clear that she doesn’t plan to do so.

Virginia was a unique scenario: Youngkin—who has been championing the program since leaving office—opted in on Jan. 9, then left office Jan. 17 at the end of his four-year term.

If Spanberger doesn’t submit a list of certified SGOs to the IRS by Feb. 15, those groups in 2027 wouldn’t be permitted to operate in the state and supply funds to its K-12 students, including more than 1 million who attend public schools.

But withholding the SGO list after completing step one could be legally perilous.

The federal law governing the program says that states that have elected to participate “shall provide to the Secretary” a list of SGOs certified by the state to accept taxpayer donations.

In a post on X on Sunday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent accused Spanberger of “playing politics with children’s futures,” and reiterated that she must follow through with Youngkin’s opt-in.

“Virginia has already elected to participate in 2027, and [Spanberger] is required under federal law to complete the administrative process,” Bessent wrote.

One Virginia-based SGO operator—the Virginia Christian Education Network—has already said it’s considering legal action. Aaron Baer, president of the nonprofit that’s running the SGO, called the governor’s move “heartless” and “likely illegal” in a Nov. 14 post on X .

Could this happen in other states?

Democrats won races for governor in six states earlier this month where Republicans currently hold the office and have already opted in to the federal school choice program: Alaska, Georgia, Iowa, Nevada, Ohio, and Texas.

The Virginia situation highlights the urgency for the outgoing Republican governors in those states to submit SGO lists before they leave office.

Some could also opt their states in for 2028, which they’re allowed to do starting Jan. 2, 2027.

Spokespeople for the Democratic governors-elect in those six states didn’t respond to questions from Education Week about whether they’d seek to withhold SGO lists once in office. The outgoing Republican officeholders didn’t respond to questions about whether they’d speed up the enrollment process before leaving office or opt their states in for 2028.

See Also Open image caption Close image caption Texas Gov.-Elect Gina Hinojosa speaks to supporters at an election night event in Austin, Texas, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. The Democrat pledged to repeal her state's private school choice program while on the campaign trail. Ashley Landis/AP School Choice & Charters After Elections, Democrats Will Run School Choice Programs They've Blasted Remove Save to favorites

In two other states, Colorado and New Mexico, term-limited Democratic governors who have opted into the program will leave office and be replaced by Democrats.

In Colorado, Attorney General Phil Weiser, who’s replacing Gov. Jared Polis, said while campaigning that he’s a “firm no” on the federal program. On Monday, a spokesperson for Weiser’s transition team said the incoming governor continues to consider opting out for 2028.

“Unless the governor-elect is shown real data demonstrating this credit provides a significant benefit to public K-12 schools, especially rural schools, and doesn’t serve as a back door to vouchers, the governor-elect’s position on opting out from the program remains unchanged,” the spokesperson, Nate Jackson, said.



Virginia already has SGOs from its state tax credit program

Virginia already has 40 scholarship-granting organizations that are approved to participate in the state’s tax-credit scholarship program, which exclusively serves private school students. Many were likely aiming for state certification to participate in the federal program.

Meanwhile, some groups that were in the process of setting up new SGOs serving Virginia through the federal program may now have to back off or relocate.

The Virginia Tutoring Fund was planning to partner with the nonprofit EduTutorVA and direct scholarships exclusively to students at high-poverty Virginia public schools who need supplemental tutoring, said Chad Aldeman, a longtime education policy analyst and founder of the fund.

“It’s hard to act without knowing which way the governor’s leaning,” Aldeman told Education Week on Monday. “Our plan was to be ready to take advantage if the governor stayed in, and not waste too much time if the government stayed out.”

Now, with Spanberger taking the SGO option off the table, Aldeman may pivot to helping similar organizations serving other states benefit from Virginia taxpayers’ donations, as taxpayers can donate to SGOs in any state.

“This isn’t the program that I would have designed, but I still think because public school students can benefit, that governors should opt in and do the best they can to encourage the types of SGOs they would like to see,” Aldeman said.



Some public schools are preparing to accept federal scholarships

Debate has been raging in public school circles over whether to participate in the program, but some public school districts hoping to direct more money to their students have begun setting up SGOs, even in states where the governor hasn’t yet opted in .

Some groups that opposed the program’s passage, including lobbyists for school superintendents, are now encouraging members to pursue its benefits—highlighting how the policy has scrambled the traditional politics of school choice.

Virginia’s Chesapeake district school board voted 7-2 last month to reject a resolution, backed by the local teachers’ union, that would have urged Spanberger to opt out.

“Don’t see this as a fear that people are going to leave Chesapeake Public Schools or that money is going to be used somewhere else,” said John McCormick, a board member who opposed the resolution, according to the TV news station WTKR . “Let’s use it to our advantage.”

Philosophical debates aside, much about how the program will function and its future remains unclear, said Blagg of the Urban Institute.

See Also Open image caption Close image caption The exterior of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) building in Washington on March 22, 2013. An IRS official on Thursday said forthcoming guidance on federally backed K-12 scholarships will outline how they can cover "a large range of educational needs." Susan Walsh/AP School Choice & Charters IRS Will Go ‘As Broad As We Can’ With Federal K-12 Choice Rules Remove Save to favorites

Public schools and the SGOs supporting them are still waiting on detailed guidance from the IRS on the eligible expenses a scholarship can cover.

Public schools are especially dependent on this guidance because they can’t bundle fees for education services under a single tuition charge like a private school, and they face strict federal and state regulations on what they can charge for while still providing a free public education.

“On top of this layer cake of uncertainty, there will be Democratic majorities in the U.S. House and Senate,” Blagg said. “Whether there might be amendments to this program or even a complete rollback as the new Congress gets underway is another question.”