What Ed. Leaders Can Learn From a Wildfire About Spending $129 Billion in Federal Funds
Opinion
Education Funding Opinion

What Ed. Leaders Can Learn From a Wildfire About Spending $129 Billion in Federal Funds

When recovering from the pandemic, here’s what to avoid
By Kristen McQuillan — April 19, 2021 4 min read
Firefighters fighting fire
akiyoko/iStock/Getty
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Kristen McQuillan
Kristen McQuillan is an education consultant and a project director for TNTP who spent over a decade working for Baltimore City public schools as a teacher, instructional coach, and administrator. She is a doctoral student at Vanderbilt University’s Peabody College. The views expressed in this essay are her own.

In 1949, 15 smoke jumpers parachuted into Montana to fight what they believed to be a routine forest fire in an area known as Mann Gulch. Headed by foreman Wag Dodge, the young men expected the fire to be expelled within a matter of hours. Once on the ground, Dodge quickly became concerned as he realized the fire wasn’t following typical patterns. Within minutes, the fire had exploded—surrounding the men on both sides of the gulch.

According to Norman Maclean’s award-winning account of this event, Dodge called on his men to drop their tools and follow him. In the clear brush in front of him, he pulled out a book of matches and lit the grass at his feet on fire.

In the heat and flames, Dodge’s men thought he’d lost his mind and ran for their lives still clutching their tools. Realizing his pleas were fruitless, Dodge wet a handkerchief, put it over his mouth, and lay in the ash at his feet. What Dodge remembered, and his less experienced team did not, is that fire needs fuel to burn. By creating this escape fire, when the explosive flames approached Dodge, they simply swept past the ashes that were once fuel and jumped over the haven he’d created. When he emerged, all but two of his men had perished. The story of Mann Gulch is a popular case study among sociologists.

The University of Michigan’s Karl E. Weick characterizes the tragedy as a cosmology episode—an inconceivable situation where individuals face a challenge unlike anything familiar or known. During such an episode, a collapse of shared sense making can lead to a sudden loss of meaning, where individuals cling to rigid routines out of panic when those very routines stand in the way of creating a new, liberating path forward.
As children return to school after as much as a year away, so, too, are educators collectively facing a “Mann Gulch” moment. Interruptions in schooling, tragic loss of life, and a new and uncertain normal presents challenges never before faced by our field. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, an unprecedented $129 billion will become available for educators and students through the American Rescue Plan. Education leaders making decisions about how to invest these substantial funds ought not to tightly grip status quo routines, which weigh down our students as heavily as the equipment Dodge’s men clung to in their panic.

Here are the entrenched routines that education leaders should reconsider to reject that panic and create a new map for the future:

1. Assuming that teachers can do it all. The impact of teacher capacity on student achievement is well-defined. But as teachers grapple with interrupted periods of students’ learning, it’s unreasonable to buy into narratives that teachers have superpowers that will allow them to magically catch all students up to grade-level tasks and ensure students have the social and emotional well-being to thrive.

Education leaders making decisions about how to invest these substantial funds ought not to tightly grip status quo routines.

In reality, education leaders must set teachers up for instructional success by providing high-quality instructional materials and meaningful professional learning experiences grounded in those materials. Ensuring that all students can achieve at high levels after the pandemic is challenging, but possible, if we give teachers the tools to focus on their primary role as academic leaders. This also means that leaders must prioritize adequate support from related service providers, including school counselors and social workers.

2. Underestimating the importance of family partnerships. Partnerships with parents and caregivers shouldn’t be reduced to breakfast celebrations and year-end award ceremonies. Around the country, parent- and family-advocacy groups have shown education leaders that they want a seat at the table when it comes to making decisions about their children. Clear and transparent communication is necessary between and among families and educators, and it starts with providing clarity around what children should be mastering at each grade level.

3. Reducing equity work to checkbox transactions. Equity rightfully should frame our approach to the work of education, and yet commonly, this work becomes a series of either checkbox items or performative acts. Equity work ought to permeate and center not only our mindsets but our actions. Too often, we sell this work short by patting ourselves on the back after participating in anti-racist book clubs, without doing the more difficult but critical work of refining our approach to curriculum, instruction, and assessment.

4. Deprioritizing student voices. Experts in the burgeoning field of improvement science say that a critical step in pursuing growth is prioritizing the end-user perspective. In education, for far too long we’ve ignored our users: the students in front of us. As we consider the road ahead, leaders should be intentional in creating spaces for student voice and prioritizing students’ agency in their experiences.

5. Ignoring plausible ideas that are right in front of us. Perhaps the most tragic element of Mann Gulch was that a viable solution was right in front of the smoke jumpers had they been willing to drop their tools. Wag Dodge knew this: He looked at every piece of data he had, thinking beyond typical firefighting routines and identities. As their leader urged them to reconsider their current reality, the young smoke jumpers may have thought, “Who am I without my tools?” We, too, as educators must reconsider routinized practices that don’t serve all students well. If we cling too hard to standard practices, especially given our new landscape, we’ll waste an opportunity to fully realize the promise of a free and appropriate education for all children.

Events

Tue., April 20, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Making Digital Literacy a Priority: An Administrator’s Perspective
Join us as we delve into the efforts of our panelists and their initiatives to make digital skills a “must have” for their district. We’ll discuss with district leadership how they have kept digital literacy
Content provided by Learning.com
Register
Thu., April 22, 2021, 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar How Schools Can Implement Safe In-Person Learning
In order for in-person schooling to resume, it will be necessary to instill a sense of confidence that it is safe to return. BD is hosting a virtual panel discussing the benefits of asymptomatic screening
Content provided by BD
Register
Mon., April 26, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar How Districts Are Centering Relationships and Systemic SEL for Back to School 21-22
As educators and leaders consider how SEL fits into their reopening and back-to-school plans, it must go beyond an SEL curriculum. SEL is part of who we are as educators and students, as well as
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Education Funding Quiz Quiz Yourself: How Much Do You Know About Using The American Rescue Plan Act to Support Hybrid-Learning?
Quiz Yourself: How well do you know the American Rescue Plan?
Content provided by ConexED
Education Funding Biden Pitches 41 Percent Spending Increase for Education Next Year on Top of COVID-19 Aid
The president wants nearly $103 billion for the Department of Education, although history indicates Congress won't approve that request.
Andrew Ujifusa
4 min read
Conceptual image of money, a mask, and the American flag.
Collage by Laura Baker/Education Week (Images: HAKINMHAN/iStock/Getty and Cimmerian/E+)
Education Funding Biden Infrastructure Plan Calls for $100 Billion for School Construction, Upgrades
President Joe Biden's $2 trillion American Jobs Plan would also fund replacement of lead pipes and expand broadband internet access.
Evie Blad
4 min read
President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen Theater on Dec. 29, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.
President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen Theater on Dec. 29, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.
Andrew Harnik/AP
Education Funding Miguel Cardona Releases $912 Million for Puerto Rico's Schools, Easing Trump Restrictions
Puerto Rico has regained access to hundreds of millions of dollars for education to address the fallout of COVID-19 and other needs.
Andrew Ujifusa
2 min read
Students arrive at the Ramon Marin Sola primary school for the first time in nearly a year amid the COVID-19 pandemic as some public schools reopen in San Juan, Puerto Rico on March 10, 2021.
Students arrive at the Ramon Marin Sola primary school for the first time in nearly a year amid the COVID-19 pandemic as some public schools reopen in San Juan, Puerto Rico on March 10.
Danica Coto/AP
Load More ▼