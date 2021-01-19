Find your next job fast at the Jan. 28 Virtual Career Fair. Register now.
Blessings and Best Wishes, President Biden
Opinion Blog


Rick Hess Straight Up

Education policy maven Rick Hess of the American Enterprise Institute think tank offers straight talk on matters of policy, politics, research, and reform.

Federal Opinion

Blessings and Best Wishes, President Biden

By Rick Hess — January 19, 2021 1 min read
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Rick Hess
Opinion Contributor Education Week
Rick Hess is a resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute and the director of the think tank’s Education Policy Studies.

Around noon tomorrow, President-elect Biden will take the oath of office and become President Biden. Along with millions of others, I will breathe a sigh of relief.

Now, I’m skeptical of many of the policies that the Biden administration promises to pursue. Indeed, he’s not yet president and I’m already concerned about his proposed $1.9 trillion relief package. But living in a free nation means that sometimes you get your preferences and sometimes you don’t. That’s the deal.

Here’s what is more important: Tomorrow, a man who has long made it clear that he respects and understands the obligations of the presidency will take the office. Biden has exhibited maturity and grace in handling an unprecedented transition made perilous by his unpresidential predecessor. He has nominated officials who generally strike me as experienced, sober, and responsible figures. And he promises a much-needed change from the small, wretched man who has inhabited the White House these past four years.

Even in normal times, Inauguration Day is a time to set aside policy quarrels, honor our institutions, and be thankful for the democratic legacy we’ve inherited. This year, after the events of the past few weeks and months, it’s much more than that. It’s a reminder that our institutions are only as strong as we are, and that self-government rests on the civility and responsibility of the citizenry.

In the months to come, I suspect I’ll take issue with plenty of what President Biden’s administration seeks to do. But, as always, I will seek to do that with respect. I will do my best to presume that Biden and his appointees mean well, even on those occasions when I deem their actions misguided. I will say so when I think they are being hypocritical or deceptive, but I will try to do so without impugning their motives or their character.

It was President Lincoln, on the occasion of his first inauguration, 160 years ago, who allowed, “We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained it must not break our bonds of affection.”

There will be plenty of fierce debates and bitter disagreements ahead. So be it. That’s a topic for another day. Today, I just want to take a moment to offer President-elect Biden my best wishes and hope that the next four years are blessed ones for him and our unkempt but dogged republic.

Related Tags:
Joe Biden

The opinions expressed in Rick Hess Straight Up are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.

Events

Wed., January 27, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar How to Make Learning More Interactive From Anywhere
Join experts from Samsung and Boxlight to learn how to make learning more interactive from anywhere.
Content provided by Samsung
Register
Thu., January 28, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Teaching Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table With Education Week: How Educators Can Respond to a Post-Truth Era
How do educators break through the noise of disinformation to teach lessons grounded in objective truth? Join to find out.
Register
Tue., February 09, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar The 4 Biggest Challenges of MTSS During Remote Learning: How Districts Are Adapting
Leaders share ways they have overcome the biggest obstacles of adapting a MTSS or RTI framework in a hybrid or remote learning environment.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Superintendent, Dublin Unified School District
Dublin, California (US)
Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates
Superintendent, Dublin Unified School District
Dublin, California (US)
Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates
ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES
Larkspur, California
Tamalpais Union High School District
Special Education Teachers
Lancaster, PA, US
Lancaster Lebanon IU 13
Load More ▼

Read Next

Federal Opinion Miguel Cardona Shows You Don't Have to Leave to Succeed
The new U.S. secretary of education nominee sends a hopeful message to students long told they must leave their neighborhoods to make a mark.
Roberto Padilla & Nancy Gutiérrez
5 min read
A diverse community of people tending small plots of plantings
Tasiania/iStock<br/>
Federal Biden Signs Executive Order to Boost Food Benefits for Children Missing School Meals
The order is designed to extend nutritional benefits that his administration says would benefit children.
Andrew Ujifusa
2 min read
The Washington family receives free meals at Dillard High School amid the virus outbreak and school closings on March 16, 2020, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
A family receives free meals at Dillard High School amid the coronavirus outbreak and school closings on March 16, 2020, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Brynn Anderson/AP
Federal Biden Launches New Strategy to Combat COVID-19, Reopen Schools
The president plans a more centralized strategy that includes broader vaccine efforts, more data on the pandemic, and new school guidance.
Evie Blad
5 min read
Public School 95 in the Gravesend section of Brooklyn is one of many schools in New York ordered to close due to a flare-up of coronavirus cases in the area on Oct. 5, 2020.
Public School 95 in the Gravesend section of Brooklyn is one of many schools in New York ordered to close due to a flare-up of coronavirus cases in the area on Oct. 5, 2020.
Kathy Willens/AP
Federal Biden Revokes Trump's 'Patriotic Education' Order, Will Shield DACA
Joe Biden took a flurry of executive actions on his first day as president that included a new government-wide emphasis on racial equity.
Andrew Ujifusa
3 min read
Joe Biden departs a news conference after introducing his nominees and appointees to economic policy posts at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.
Joe Biden departs a news conference after introducing his nominees and appointees to economic policy posts Dec. 1 in Wilmington, Del.
Andrew Harnik/AP
Load More ▼