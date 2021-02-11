Miguel Cardona Takes Key Step Forward in Drama-Free Senate Committee Vote
Blog

Your Education Road Map

Politics K-12®

ESSA. Congress. State chiefs. School spending. Elections. Education Week reporters keep watch on education policy and politics in the nation’s capital and in the states.

Federal

Miguel Cardona Takes Key Step Forward in Drama-Free Senate Committee Vote

By Andrew Ujifusa — February 11, 2021 1 min read
Education secretary nominee Miguel Cardona speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on the nomination on Feb. 3, 2021, in Washington.
Education secretary nominee Miguel Cardona speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on the nomination on Feb. 3, 2021, in Washington.
Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times via AP
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Miguel Cardona took a key step towards becoming U.S. secretary of education Thursday when the Senate education committee reported his nomination favorably to the full Senate.

The Senate voted 17-5 in Cardona’s favor. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., the committee chairwoman, voted for Cardona and cited his “clear qualifications.” And Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., the committee’s ranking Republican, also voted for Cardona, citing his experience and priorities.

“He’s stressed the need for students to be back in school, and that’s now, finally, a bipartisan mission,” Burr said of Cardona.

Next up for Cardona is a final Senate confirmation vote.

Cardona’s confirmation hearing before the committee took place on Feb. 3. At that hearing, Republican senators pressed him on several issues, perhaps most notably the rights of transgender students to participate in athletic events that match their gender identity. But his exchanges with lawmakers generated few surprises, especially when compared with the hearing for former education secretary Betsy DeVos four years ago (although the education committee also reported her nomination favorably to the full Senate).

As the Feb. 3 hearing drew to a close, Burr called Cardona, who is Connecticut’s education commissioner and was unveiled by Biden as his nominee in December, “eminently qualified” for the job.

If confirmed by the full Senate, Cardona will be faced with numerous challenges at the Education Department. Chief among them will be how best to help schools reopen their doors for in-person learning—an issue where the White House has caused controversy recently—and what to do about standardized testing and federal accountability.

Andrew Ujifusa
Assistant Editor Education Week
Andrew Ujifusa is an assistant editor who covers national education policy and politics.

Events

Wed., February 17, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Special Education Webinar Rebuilding Special Education Supports in the Pandemic
Join this Education Week webinar as we explore how districts can provide better continuity of support for students with disabilities.
Register
Thu., February 18, 2021, 1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being Online Summit Keeping Students and Teachers Motivated and Engaged
Join experts to learn how to address teacher morale, identify students with low engagement, and share what is working in remote learning.
Register
Fri., February 19, 2021, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
English-Language Learners Webinar Examining the Evidence: Supporting Immigrant-Origin Students and English-Learners
Join EdWeek for a lively discussion as we dig into research on ways to support immigrant-origin students and English-language learners.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Deputy Director of Career Readiness
New York, NY, US
New Visions for Public Schools
Florida Director of Instruction - (FLOS)
Florida, United States
K12 Inc.
100% Online: Special Education Tutors and Instructors Needed!
Working from home
Varsity Tutors
100% Online: Special Education Tutors and Instructors Needed!
Working from home
Varsity Tutors
Load More ▼

Read Next

Federal New Biden Education Staffers Arrive Via Gates Foundation, K-12 Reform Group, Sen. Sanders
The latest round of appointees to the Education Department includes some policy insiders, but there's no single trend or direction so far.
Andrew Ujifusa
5 min read
Federal Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Barred From Spot on the Education Committee
Democrats condemned the Georgia congresswoman for supporting false claims that school shootings in Parkland, Fla., were faked or staged.
Andrew Ujifusa
2 min read
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., walks on Capitol Hill in Washington on Jan. 13, 2021.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., walks on Capitol Hill in Washington on Jan. 13.
Susan Walsh/AP
Federal Watch: Key Takeaways from Miguel Cardona's Confirmation Hearing for Education Secretary
In this video, Education Week reporters discuss key moments from the hearing on President Joe Biden's pick to lead the Education Department.
Evie Blad
2 min read
Federal GOP Senators Like McConnell and Hawley Turn Up Heat on Schools to Hold In-Person Classes
Republican senators are impatient with schools not holding in-person classes, and are using the COVID-19 relief package as pressure.
Andrew Ujifusa
4 min read
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., asks questions during a Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on Dec. 16, 2020 in Washington.
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., asks questions during a Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on Dec. 16, 2020.
Greg Nash/AP
Load More ▼