Map: A-F Grades, Rankings for States on School Quality

New Jersey and Massachusetts post the highest overall scores on the “Quality Counts 2021” final report card, earning the only B-plus grades. Five states receive D-plus grades—Alabama, New Mexico, Louisiana, Nevada, and Oklahoma—with New Mexico at the bottom in terms of scoring. The EdWeek Research Center also offers breakouts of the top-five and bottom-five states, along with the five most-improved and the five that posted the largest declines from last year’s report.

For a description of what these education indicators mean, view the grading scale and methodology .