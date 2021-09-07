High Court Justice Rejects Student’s Bid to Block Removal Over Sexual Harassment Claim
Law & Courts

High Court Justice Rejects Student’s Bid to Block Removal Over Sexual Harassment Claim

By Mark Walsh — September 07, 2021 3 min read
The Supreme Court in Washington as seen on Oct. 7, 2020. After more than a decade in which the Supreme Court moved gradually toward more leniency for minors convicted of murder, the justices have moved the other way. The high court ruled 6-3 Thursday along ideological lines against a Mississippi inmate sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for fatally stabbing his grandfather when the defendant was 15 years old. The case is important because it marks a break with the court’s previous rulings and is evidence of the impact of a newly more conservative court.
The U.S. Supreme Court as seen on Oct. 7, 2020.
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan has denied relief to a California high school student seeking to return to school after his district suspended him indefinitely under an “emergency removal” provision in Title IX regulations on sexual harassment.

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District removed the student identified in court papers as John Doe this past April amid allegations that he had sexually assaulted a female student on campus.

The district declared that Doe posed “an immediate threat to the physical health or safety” of another student and thus could be removed from campus under updated regulations adopted last year, during President Donald Trump’s administration, for Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, which bars sex discrimination in federally funded schools.

Doe, a 15-year-old freshman this past spring, denies the allegations that he had inappropriately kissed and groped his ex-girlfriend after their theater class on a day last April. He says in court papers that he had broken up just days earlier with the student identified as Jane Roe, via an exchange of text messages in which Roe purportedly sought to keep the relationship going. Only after the breakup did the female student make her allegations, Doe contends.

Doe argues that school officials did not have the evidence to support such a harsh remedy.

The high school principal, who was also the school’s designated Title IX coordinator, upheld her own emergency removal decision in May and confirmed that the order would remain in place for the beginning of the 2021-22 school year. Doe then sought judicial review and a stay of the district’s action in a California state court. The stay was denied by a Superior Court judge and state appellate court, and the California Supreme Court declined to take up the case.

That led to student’s application, in Doe v. California Superior Court (No. 21A28) for a stay to Kagan, the circuit justice for the federal 9th Circuit, which includes California.

Doe argues that the district lacked the evidentiary support for an emergency removal, and that his removal from his educational program violates the requirements set forth in a 1975 U.S. Supreme Court decision, Goss v. Lopez. In Goss, the court held that students subject to suspensions of 10 days or less must be given minimal due-process protections, and longer suspensions have been interpreted to require even greater due process.

“This request for a stay involves the irreparable loss of the benefits and experiences of high school,” Doe said in his application to Kagan. The filing says that absent some form of speedy court review, school administrators will be able impose an emergency removal any time an allegation of sexual harassment is made, even in the absence of an actual threat to another student.

Doe notes that the Superior Court judge denied his stay request but set a Jan. 7 date for a hearing on his emergency removal.

“Rather than an indefinite suspension under the guise of emergency removal, the district can simply have [Doe] avoid contact with Jane Roe and make sure they are not assigned to the same classes,” the male student says in his filing.

Doe’s filing also says his case “appears to be one of first impression challenging a public high school’s emergency removal of a student in reliance” on the 2020 federal Title IX regulation.

Kagan did not call for a response from the San Ramon Valley district before denying Doe’s application late on Sept. 3. But in an Aug. 6 filing in the state trial court, the district said the Title IX regulations give school officials flexibility to apply terms such as “individualized risk and safety analysis” and “immediate threat.”

“The district was not required to follow any specific process in the emergency removal so long as it made an individualized safety and risk analysis,” the school district argued.

The district also argued that a judicial stay was unwarranted because its emergency removal order was an interim decision pending a full investigation of the allegations. Doe was offered the option of enrolling in the district’s Virtual Academy or another independent study program for this fall.

“[Doe] will not be prejudiced in continuing in virtual instruction during the pendency of the Title IX investigation pursuant to the emergency removal,” the school district said in the state court filing.

The U.S. Department of Education, under an executive order from President Joe Biden, is reviewing all its policies and regulations for enforcing Title IX.

Mark Walsh
Contributing Writer Education Week
Mark Walsh covers education law and the U.S. Supreme Court for Education Week.

Events

Mon., September 13, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Teaching Webinar What’s Next for Teaching and Learning? Key Trends for the New School Year
The past 18 months changed the face of education forever, leaving teachers, students, and families to adapt to unprecedented challenges in teaching and learning. As we enter the third school year affected by the pandemic—and
Content provided by Instructure
Register
Tue., September 14, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Connecting Social, Emotional and Academic Learning This School Year
Free Webinar: Learn how districts are using SEL skills to double the chances of above-average grades for students.
Content provided by Panorama
Register
Wed., September 15, 2021, 1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET
Classroom Technology Online Summit Optimizing Digital Instruction in Schools: What Does Learning Look Like Now?
Join the discussion and ask experts about using tech, evaluating products, making difficult decisions, and ultimately accelerate learning.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Law & Courts Florida Attorney General Joins Mask Mandate Legal Fight as State Defies Court Ruling
Fla. Attorney General Ashley Moody, a Republican ally of Gov. Ron DeSantis, said school districts must comply with the ban on mask mandates.
Ana Ceballos, Miami Herald
4 min read
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody speaks alongside Gov. Ron DeSantis during a news conference, Thursday, April 8, 2021, at PortMiami in Miami.
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody speaks alongside Gov. Ron DeSantis during a news conference, Thursday, April 8, 2021, at PortMiami in Miami.
Wilfredo Lee/AP
Law & Courts Virginia Supreme Court Backs Teacher Who Spoke Against Transgender Policy at Board Meeting
The state's high court upheld an injunction requiring the Loudoun County school district to reinstate elementary teacher Tanner Cross.
Mark Walsh
3 min read
Image of a gavel.
Marilyn Nieves/E+
Law & Courts Mask Mandate Lawsuits Reflect Bigger Battle: Do States or Local Districts Control Schools?
Some legal clarity is forming over whether governors may restrict school districts from enacting mask mandates to fight COVID-19.
Mark Walsh
9 min read
Image showing a gavel coming down on a medical face mask.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Law & Courts School Board in Virginia to Pay $1.3 Million in Attorneys' Fees, Costs in Transgender Case
The suit involving then-student Gavin Grimm had spent years in the courts, while the issue of transgender-student rights remains volatile.
Mark Walsh
3 min read
Gavin Grimm, who has become a national face for transgender students, speaks during a news conference held by The ACLU and the ACLU of Virginia at Slover Library in Norfolk, Va., on July 23, 2019. A federal appeals court is hearing arguments Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in the case of Grimm who sued a Virginia school board after he was barred as a student from using the boys’ bathrooms at his high school. A judge ruled last year that the Gloucester County School Board had discriminated against Grimm.
Gavin Grimm, who as a Virginia high school student was denied access to the boys' bathroom, has become a national face for transgender-student rights.
Kristen Zeis/The Daily Press via AP
Load More ▼