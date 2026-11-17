Proposed changes could lead to a population undercount in the 2030 Census, affecting the crucial data used to determine school funding, education grants, and enrollment projections, education groups warn.

In a draft rule published in September, President Donald Trump’s administration proposed excluding undocumented immigrants and immigrants who are in the country legally but lack permanent residency from the decennial count.

The pending rule would also prohibit questions about race, ethnicity, and sexual orientation on the census questionnaire, citing Trump’s January 2025 executive order calling for the termination of diversity, equity, and inclusion programs to argue that such data has grown less significant in recent years.

“Any time we have less reliable data, especially when it is almost definitely going to be undercounting students to an unknown degree, I have concerns about that for school funding, especially when school funding is already at a crisis point,” said Josie Skinner, a founding partner of the Sligo Law Group and a former attorney in the Education Department’s office of general counsel.

The proposal also suggests counting a person’s “usual residence” as the home where they spent the most time from Jan. 3 to April 1 of the census year. That would replace a previous definition, which more generally inquired where a person lives and sleeps a majority of the time. Such a change could make the tally less reliable, by making it more complicated and confusing to determine where people should like highly mobile families be counted, Skinner said.

The census is used to allot funding for more than 300 federal programs, including many that are crucial to schools, like the National School Lunch Program, Title I grants for high-poverty schools, and Head Start early childhood education programs.

Districts also use population data to set attendance boundaries and plan for future enrollment growth—or loss. Such projections are particularly important as districts weigh the effects of a declining birth rate on facilities and staffing plans, Skinner said.

Proposal draws concern from education groups

The Census Bureau’s proposal attracted 150,000 public comments—including 50,000 that mentioned schools—by the Nov. 2 deadline. They included messages from organizations representing teachers, principals, school boards, and superintendents concerned about how the changes would affect schools and students.

“When populations are undercounted or demographic data are incomplete, districts may underestimate demand for schools and services or lack the information necessary to plan responsibly for future growth,” said an Oct. 30 letter from organizations including the National School Boards Association, the Rural Schools Association, the National Association of Elementary School Principals, and AASA, the School Superintendents Association.

“Inaccurate data can also undermine the equitable distribution of federal education funding, including resources intended to support students experiencing poverty and students with disabilities,” the letter continued. “These are not abstract statistical concerns; they affect the ability of school systems to align resources with actual community needs and ensure that students have access to the educational opportunities and supports they deserve.”

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Organizations raised similar concerns as the previous Trump administration prepared for the 2020 census. The U.S. Supreme Court blocked an attempt to add a question about citizenship to the 2020 questionnaire, ruling in part that the agency did not follow proper procedures.

That census undercounted Hispanic and Latino people by 5%, and children under age 5 by 3%, the U.S. Government Accountability Office reported in 2024.

Federal officials have long exercised discretion in determining who should be included in the count, the Census Bureau argued in support of its immigration recent proposal for the 2030 Census. During the Vietnam War, for example, the agency counted service members abroad at their “home of record” in the United States.

Undocumented immigrants and those without permanent residency lack “a sufficient tie and allegiance to the United States” that’s necessary to be included in the tally, the Trump administration said.

U.S. public schools must serve all students, regardless of immigration status, the Supreme Court ruled in its landmark 1982 decision in Plyler v. Doe.

And the U.S. Constitution calls for the enumeration of “persons,” not “citizens,” opponents of the proposed rule argued.

“Residents use schools, roads, and hospitals whether or not they hold status; undercounting them does not reduce that demand, it strips planners of the data to meet it,” one commenter said.