Lindsey Burke, an architect of the Trump administration’s efforts to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education, will leave the agency at the end of the month to head up the Center for Education Freedom at the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank.

Prior to joining the department as deputy chief of staff for policy and programs in June 2025, Burke wrote the Education Department-related sections of Project 2025 , a conservative policy document that previewed the Trump administration’s efforts to slash the department’s workforce, axe scores K-12 federal grants , and transfer key K-12 and civil rights programs to other agencies .

Those moves are expected to be the subject of intense congressional scrutiny next year, when Democrats take over both chambers of Congress.

See Also Open image caption Close image caption A copy of Project 2025 is held during the Democratic National Convention, Aug. 21, 2024, in Chicago. The Trump administration has added the author of the conservative policy document's chapter on education to the U.S. Department of Education's staff. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Federal Trump Admin. Adds Project 2025 Author to Education Department Staff Remove Save to favorites

Democratic education leaders have pledged to try to stop the Education Department’s dissolution and hold hearings to probe whether moves such as shifting the agency’s office for civil rights to the Justice Department have jeopardized legal protections for vulnerable students.

For her part, Burke has argued that while teachers’ unions “scream and holler” about changes such as transferring special education to the Department of Health and Human Services , students and families are unaffected by the bureaucratic scramble.

“At the end of the day, I think a year from now, two years from now, parents will know that they feel no difference in their services,” Burke said on a panel in September hosted by the American Enterprise Institute. “They have access to the same services, the same teachers; they have the same experience day to day in their kids’ local school.”

Meanwhile, states will have the freedom to make their own policy choices on K-12, and taxpayers will save money, Burke has argued.

Burke has also defended the Trump administration’s decision to slash federal grants, terminating some in the middle of their funding periods that the administration said were wasteful and advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives in violation of presidential orders. Last year, the Education Department moved to cancel more than 730 grants collectively worth at least $2.2 billion across 30 K-12 and higher education programs, according to an Education Week analysis .

Grants are not “on autopilot anymore, which they were in a lot of cases prior to this administration,” Burke said last year in a podcast interview with the Defense of Freedom Institute . “We have taken a really fine-tooth comb, and we have looked through all of these various grants.”

For their part, researchers argue that the administration nixed grants that had no political tinge and were funding projects on the verge of providing vital information about student learning, such as a multi-year investigation into how to use high-quality commercial products to teach math skills to students who are more than a year behind.

Before coming to the department, Burke spent nearly two decades at the conservative Heritage Foundation as director of education policy.

In that role, she criticized a bill sponsored by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and backed by then-U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to expand school choice through a new federal tax credit for individuals and companies that donate to organizations offering scholarships to students.

Cruz’s legislation later formed a basis for the Federal Scholarship Tax Credit program , created under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act of 2025 and set to launch next year.

Burke said in 2019 that the proposal “goes in the wrong direction” and would “expand, not shrink, federal intervention in K-12 education.”

A half dozen years later, as a Trump administration official, she encouraged Mississippi to participate in the program at a state legislative hearing.

An Education Department spokeswoman praised Burke’s tenure at the agency.

“Lindsey was instrumental in so many of the Trump administration’s successes thus far to empower parents and reduce the federal bureaucracy in education,” Savannah Newhouse said in an email. “We are grateful for her service in the administration and look forward to continuing to partner with her in her new role.”