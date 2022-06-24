At the Supreme Court, High School Students Express Disappointment Over Abortion Decision
Law & Courts

At the Supreme Court, High School Students Express Disappointment Over Abortion Decision

By Eesha Pendharkar — June 24, 2022 4 min read
From left, teenagers Sonia and Lilia Oulamine march outside the Supreme Court on June 24, 2022.
From left, Sonia and Lilia Oulamine march outside the Supreme Court on June 24, 2022.
Eesha Pendharkar/Education Week
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Washington , D.C. -

The crowds outside the U.S. Supreme Court were thick with demonstrators in the hours after the court announced its decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling. Among those protesting the ruling were high school students exercising their civic education skills.

Many said they were indignant about the decision, and that they believed that their generation needs to speak up for the right to safe and legal abortion.

“I think having the right to have an abortion is very important for everyone,” said one of the young protesters, Nina Paul, a 16-year-old high school student from Montgomery County, Md. “I think it’s crazy that they decided to take that away from us.”

A "Don't Tread On My Uterus" flag waves amongst the crowd of protesters outside the Supreme Court on June 24, 2022.
A "Don't Tread On My Uterus" flag waves among the crowd of demonstrators outside the Supreme Court in the hours following the announcement of the Supreme Court's abortion ruling.
Eesha Pendharkar/Education Week

Nina found out about the decision on Instagram, and called her cousin, Amanda Michaud, to head to Capitol Hill. She said it’s important for young people to speak up, because this issue often affects young women in high school.

“They have to be mothers and they will not have time to do school,” she said. “They will have to put away their opportunities to focus on the child they are forced to have.”

While fewer young people were among the crowds cheering in support of the court’s ruling on this afternoon, around the country, other young activists welcomed the dismantling of abortion rights. One of them was Alivia Grace Talley, a junior at Clemson University and student spokesperson for Students for Life of America, a pro-life group.

“As someone who’s been working in the pro-life movement for a while now, it’s just crazy to think, this day actually happened,” she told a reporter. “It’s just a very historical moment. And I think moving forward, the biggest steps are going to be first talking with women and making sure that they know of all the resources available to them in a post-Roe America—and one of those being their Title IX rights as pregnant and parenting students.”

Court’s ruling is ‘horrifying,’ protesters say

Back at the Supreme Court, Sonia and Lilia Oulamine, 16 and 13, respectively, found out the news from their mom this morning and headed to the Supreme Court, because they said they believe in the power of young people using their voice. They stood at the edge of the gathering, with Lilia holding up a sign saying “My Body, My Choice.”

“We had to come here because it’s our job to advocate for our future generations, and to show them that we won’t go quietly back to what used to happen,” Sonia said. “As we continue down the time with our generation, it’s our job to make it clear to them that when we are in power, we’re going to change things and it’s not up to them, the people who are just sitting in court, to decide what’s going to happen for millions of people nationwide.”

From left, Simran Buch and Hannah Cohen protest outside the Supreme Court on June 24, 2022.
From left, Simran Buch and Hannah Cohen were visiting Washington, D.C., when news of the court's decision broke last week.
Eesha Pendharkar/Education Week

Two other teenagers in the crowd happened to be in town when they heard the news. Sixteen-year-olds Hannah Cohen and Simran Buch, who were visiting from New York and New Jersey respectively, made their way to the Supreme Court to join the crowds.

“I’m very big on women’s health and women’s right—and not just women, gender-fluid people—and I thought it was very important for me to come to help with the cause,” Simran said. “I mean, it’s just absolutely horrifying.”

“We need to focus on the upcoming elections,” Hannah said. “Now because it’s up to the states, we need to really focus on getting the people who make the best decisions [elected].”

The Cunningham family was visiting from St. Louis, Mo., when they heard about the ruling and the demonstrations at the hotel they were staying at.

It’s important for younger people to speak up, said Andrew Cunningham, 15, who was attending to protest with his parents and sister. Speaking up and spreading awareness within their communities is one way the younger generation can help, he said.

From left, David, Charlotte, Andrew and Sarah Cunningham outside the Supreme Court on Friday, June 24, 2022.
From left, David, Charlotte, Andrew, and Sarah Cunningham, who were visiting from St. Louis, heard about the demonstration at their hotel.
Eesha Pendharkar/Education Week

The Cunningham’s neighborhood in St. Louis has a Planned Parenthood facility—part of a national organization that offers abortion services—with protesters outside it advocating for abortion bans daily, Andrew’s father, David Cunningham, said.

“There’s been pro-life protesters that have been there like 24/7 for as long as we’ve lived there,” he said. “And so we’ve kind of been exposed to that side for a long time and now we have a different thing to mobilize around.”

A few parents brought their young kids, some in strollers, to the court’s doorstep to demonstrate the importance of civic engagement.

“I brought my girls because I think it’s important for them to participate in democracy, but also their fundamental rights might not be around that were there for me and my mom,” said Nadia Brown, who brought her three daughters aged 6, 5, and 3, to protest the ruling.

“I want them to witness history, to be a part of history,” she said, “but then to see if they hopefully one day can put pressure on the Supreme Court, the Congress, and state legislatures to do something to codify Roe.”

Nadia Brown and her children Nile, Nuri and Neva Brown Lawrence attend a demonstration outside the Supreme Court on June 24, 2022.
Nadia Brown, right, brought her children children Nile, Nuri, and Neva Brown Lawrence to the Supreme Court's door step on Friday to witness and be part of history.
Eesha Pendharkar/Education Week

Eesha Pendharkar
Staff Writer Education Week
Eesha Pendharkar is a reporter for Education Week covering race and opportunity in education.
Related Tags:
Supreme Court Student Activism

Sarah D. Sparks, Assistant Editor contributed to this article.

Events

Wed., June 29, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Law & Courts Webinar Future of the First Amendment: Exploring Trends in High School Students’ Views of Free Speech
Learn how educators are navigating student free speech issues and addressing controversial topics like gender and race in the classroom.
Content provided by The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation
Register
Thu., July 07, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Start Strong With Solid SEL Implementation: Success Strategies for the New School Year
Join Satchel Pulse to learn why implementing a solid SEL program at the beginning of the year will deliver maximum impact to your students.
Content provided by Satchel Pulse
Register
Tue., July 19, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Science Webinar Real-World Problem Solving: How Invention Education Drives Student Learning
Hear from student inventors and K-12 teachers about how invention education enhances learning, opens minds, and preps students for the future.
Content provided by The Lemelson Foundation
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Law & Courts Supreme Court Says High School Coach's Post-Game Prayers Protected by the First Amendment
The decision could have enormous practical consequences for school districts and their supervision of teachers and other employees.
Mark Walsh
9 min read
Joe Kennedy, a former assistant football coach at Bremerton High School in Bremerton, Wash., poses for a photo March 9, 2022, at the school's football field. After losing his coaching job for refusing to stop kneeling in prayer with players and spectators on the field immediately after football games, Kennedy will take his arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, April 25, 2022, saying the Bremerton School District violated his First Amendment rights by refusing to let him continue praying at midfield after games.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled in favor of former Bremerton (Wash.) High School assistant football coach Joseph A. Kennedy that his post-game prayers were protected by the First Amendment.
Ted S. Warren/AP
Law & Courts Supreme Court Overturns 'Roe v. Wade’; States Can Ban Abortion
The decision, unthinkable just a few years ago, was the culmination of decades of efforts by abortion opponents.
The Associated Press
7 min read
A celebration outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Washington. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years — a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Law & Courts School Groups Worry as Supreme Court Recognizes Right to Carry Handguns in Public
In a 6-3 decision over a New York state law, the court says little about schools as 'sensitive places' where guns can be prohibited.
Mark Walsh
6 min read
Members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the court in 2021.
Members of the U.S. Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the court in 2021.
Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP
Law & Courts Supreme Court Strikes Down Maine's Exclusion of Religious Schools From Tuition-Aid Program
The justices hold that barring "sectarian" schools from the program for towns without public high schools violates the First Amendment.
Mark Walsh
7 min read
Image of the Supreme Court.
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼