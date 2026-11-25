EdWeek Quick Take Summary: Most district and school leaders have seen student enrollment fall and expect more declines ahead, an EdWeek Research Center survey finds. Highlights Nearly two-thirds of district and school leaders say enrollment has fallen over the past five years, and 55% expect it to keep falling.

The trend isn’t universal. More than a quarter of leaders expect their enrollment to grow.

Leaders point mostly to falling birth rates and an aging population, but many also cite competition from charter schools, homeschooling, and private schools. Homeschooling worries rural leaders most.

Public schools have lost about 1.4 million students since the pandemic, but the numbers of schools remains largely unchanged, and teacher staffing grew, a recent analysis found.

Lynn Knight has stopped waiting for students to come back.

The rural NeKoosa, Wis., school system, where Knight serves as director of business services and interim district administrator, has been shrinking for about 15 years. It lost about 10% of its students in the past year alone.

“You have to accept that declining enrollment is here to stay,” Knight said. “It’s going to be years before we start leveling off.”

While shifts in student enrollment over the past few years vary greatly across districts, school systems of all sizes, from those in rural communities to those in the nation’s urban centers, have taken a hit. It’s a decline that has major financial implications.

This fall, the losses have become hard to ignore. New York City’s 767,000-student K-12 public schools lost about 23,000 students in one year, according to a report by New York City Comptroller Mark Levine. Texas, a state that has added students for decades, lost about 135,000 students, the largest one-year drop on record , according to preliminary figures from state education Commissioner Mike Morath.

New nationwide survey data collected by the EdWeek Research Center suggest districts in Wisconsin, New York, and Texas have plenty of company.

Nearly two-thirds of district and school leaders say enrollment in their K-12 systems has fallen over the past five years. And 55% of district and school leaders expect it to keep falling over the next five years.

That outlook sets up a hard choice. Districts can close schools and cut staff to fit fewer students or keep stretching budgets built for more children. So far, research shows, most have chosen the second path.

Not every district faces that choice, though. Nearly 20% of leaders expect enrollment to hold steady, and 27% expect it to grow.



DATA SOURCE: EdWeek Research Center June-August 2026 survey of 163 district leaders and 150 school leaders

Public schools lost about 1.4 million students from the eve of the pandemic through fall 2024, according to a working paper by Thomas Dee, a professor in Stanford University’s Graduate School of Education, and researcher Jaymes Pyne. Yet, the number of regular public schools barely changed, and the teaching force grew.

“Despite all the consternation and discussion around school closures and staffing reductions, they largely have not occurred yet,” Dee said.

One in 4 public schools now enrolls at least 15% fewer students than it did before the pandemic, the researchers found.

Dee called the moment both a crisis and “an opportunity to think sensibly about how to right-size district operations.”

Why the seats are emptying

Falling birth rates have driven most of the decline, but other forces have piled on. The pandemic pushed families toward private schools and home schooling, and many never came back. Immigration enforcement has also emptied seats, according to Dee. Federal projections show the slide continuing through 2031.

The EdWeek Research Center survey asked K-12 leaders projecting an enrollment decline in their districts what forces they believe will drive the drop in students.

The largest portion of those surveyed, 3 in 4, predicted that demographic shifts such as fewer births or an aging community will be a factor at work.

More than a third, 37%, point to competition from charter schools, and 36% said families choosing to home school children will influence their enrollment declines. Thirty percent of respondents said competition from private schools will be a factor.

State policy plays a role, too. Texas’s new voucher-style education savings accounts now fund more than 100,000 students, according to the state comptroller, though many were already in private school or homeschooled. Templeton said the program helps explain why this year’s drop was so steep.

The survey also reveals differences in what district and school leaders from different types of school systems believe lies ahead.

Half of rural and small-town leaders predict that homeschooling will be a reason for future enrollment declines, compared with 29% of those from suburban districts and 24% from urban districts.

NOTE: Respondents were asked to select all answers that apply.

DATA SOURCE: EdWeek Research Center June-August 2026 survey of 163 district leaders and 150 school leaders

Rural families often lack other options, said Bob Templeton, who forecasts enrollment for Texas districts as the managing director of STRIVE Public Policy.

In many parts of the country, “they don’t have charter schools. They don’t have a lot of private schools,” he said. Home schooling has changed, too: “It’s no longer just a very individualized experience that happens at the kitchen table.”

Immigration enforcement lands unevenly. Templeton said the impact tends to be felt most directly in urban districts.

But Knight, who is also the president of the Association of School Business Officials International, said rural administrators feel it, too. When students are “afraid to even come to school,” or simply vanish, budgeting turns into guesswork.

“How do you account for that?” she said.

Many K-12 leaders believe enrollment losses will affect staffing

The EdWeek Research Center survey also hints at the connections between enrollment decline and district staffing.

A separate survey question asked district and school leaders who expect their staffs to shrink over the next five years why they believe it will. Sixty-eight percent predicted enrollment drops would be a factor.

Closures have started to pick up. More than 1,000 public schools closed in 2025-26, preliminary federal data show, roughly the pace before the pandemic.

Dee said he views leaders’ expectations about future closures of schools “provisionally,” given the politics.

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“For many people, their local school is a focal point for community identity,” he said.

He has seen closure fights end with a new superintendent and hard decisions pushed down the road.

“They’re correct that it’ll be much discussed,” Dee said of closures and layoffs. “But whether there is action on that front is far less certain.”

History offers a warning. When the last baby boomers aged out of high school in the late 1970s and early 1980s, many districts avoided closures, Dee said. Instead, they let buildings decay and quietly hollowed out services.

“I view that as a cautionary tale,” he said.

Closing schools doesn’t guarantee savings, either. A Stanford study of California districts found closures often failed to improve distirct finances, partly because some displaced students left the district and took their per-pupil funding with them.

And when layoffs follow seniority, Dee said, districts keep their most expensive teachers, not necessarily their most effective ones.

In Texas, where funding follows attendance, a district loses roughly $12 million for every 1,000 students who leave, he estimated.

With salaries eating most of a budget, deep deficits leave little choice but layoffs and consolidation.

“It’s unfortunate, but it is the only way,” he said.

It’s also hard for districts to make strategically sound reductionsl in response to declines in the student population. In Wisconsin, the Nekoosa district’s student losses haven’t fallen evenly across grades, which makes orderly cuts hard, and many costs keep rising.

“Our expenses don’t decline too much,with gas and food and everything else that just keeps increasing,” she said.

Enrollment pressures differ across communities

The national trend hides wide local variation. More than a quarter of respondents to the EdWeek Research Center survey expect their enrollment to grow, and Dee’s data show about 1 in 10 schools growing substantially since the pandemic.

Where closures have happened, they have fallen hardest on lower-income neighborhoods, whose schools serve more Black students, Dee and Pyne found. Charter schools also closed at substantially higher rates than traditional public schools.

The enrollment-loss pressure may soon move up the grades as smaller classes reach middle and high school.

“I bet at some point we could see some high school closures,” Templeton said.

If closures do come, Dee said, leaders should “put a premium on retaining their most impactful schools and their most effective teachers.”

That can be hard to do. Many teachers’ union contracts require layoffs by seniority, which Dee said means “keeping their most expensive teachers, not necessarily their most effective teachers.”

He also says district leaders should weigh enrollment projections in laying out future spending plans “Often, school board members aren’t adept at thinking strategically around the district budget,” he said.

And he sees an opening in pre-K to retain staff.

“Many of the districts facing this challenge in the moment have enough teachers. They don’t have enough students,” Dee said.

Retraining some of those teachers to work in pre-K settings could draw families in early, he added. (Some school systems across the country have used early-childhood education programs as a lever to recruit families.)

Templeton is skeptical. In Texas, he said, pre-K brings in about half the funding of later grades.

“If you expand that program, it’s going to cost you more,” he said.

Templeton urges districts to track costs building-by-building and to market themselves, because “now families do shop.”

In Wisconsin, some lawmakers have pushed small, shrinking districts to merge with neighbors. That sometimes makes sense, Knight said, but “they’re not thinking about the politics of all of this.”

“We have 423 school districts in the state of Wisconsin, and you just can’t snap your fingers and have everybody merge,” Knight said. “It just doesn’t work that way.”

EdWeek Managing Editor Sean Cavanagh contributed to this report.

