What Makes a Strong Teacher Hire? Here’s What School Leaders Say

As spring approaches, district and school leaders will begin preparing for a new season of hiring teachers.

In 2025, there were at least 45,582 unfilled teacher positions across 31 states and the District of Columbia, and about 365,967 teachers not fully certified in 48 states plus the District of Columbia, according to data from the Learning Policy Institute .

The challenges in recruiting and retaining teachers tend to vary greatly by district and by the types of positions that need to be filled. Some positions—particularly in special education—are typically more difficult to fill , as has been shown in surveys administered by the EdWeek Research Center.

According to a RAND survey of school leaders in 2023, the top three qualifications for potential teacher hires were: how well a candidate’s mindset aligned with the school’s vision, whether their professional certification met the school’s needs, and the experience level in managing student behavior.

In a recent survey, the EdWeek Research Center sought to examine what separates candidates who districts see as attractive from those who don’t cut it. In an open-ended question, the Research Center asked K-12 officials who are responsible for recruitment in their school systems, or who influence the process, “What’s one thing the job candidate said during the interview that made you want to hire them?”

The open-ended question was posed in a nationally representative online survey conducted from October to December of 2025 of 270 K-12 recruiters. Here’s what they said (responses have been edited slightly for brevity and clarity).



Willingness to adapt, and knowledge of the district

Willingness to adapt and do whatever is best for students, even if it is outside what they perceive as their responsibilities.

When you see that they are a go getter, have a portfolio that highlights their work with student evidence and achievement data. In model mini-lessons, when they have that "it" factor to manage the classroom, take time to learn student names and something about them, then dive into a high quality mini lesson.

When they say something that makes it apparent that they took the time to do a deep dive into the district and learn about it.

Candidates show passion for working with students

Ability to describe a successful lesson in which they discuss meeting diverse students' needs, administering formative assessments connected to the lesson's objective, and discussing plans to follow up based on that formative assessment data.

Their love and understanding of students as the whole child that needs to have both their academic and social-emotional needs met.

Knowledge and examples of how to support students at various levels using a tiered system of supports for both academics and behavior, while building positive, productive relationships with students and parents.

Genuine care for students and knowing how to handle students of trauma and poverty. Easy, talented, and intelligent students anyone can teach. Today's student needs are increasing in the area of trauma and poverty-based homes. Students with these demographics present varied and individual concerns that require unique problem-solving abilities.

Evidence they can do the tough work of managing a classroom

If the candidate is able to verbalize prior experience and good classroom management.

Displaying enthusiasm, confidence, and experience when it comes to teaching practices and classroom management.