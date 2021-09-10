School & District Management Video

Students and School Boards: The Value of Student Engagement

By Eric Harkleroad — September 10, 2021 3:51
Eric Harkleroad/Education Week
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Zach Koung, a student school board member in Maryland during the 2020-21 school year, was labeled the swing vote in a contentious debate in Howard County over whether to re-open schools last spring in a hybrid format, or to stay online. Koung voted to stay online and ended up receiving death threats during a particularly fraught time in education. Despite the challenges, he weathered the storm, graduated high school and now has some advice for educators, board members, and his peers on the value of student engagement and activism.

Eric Harkleroad
Eric Harkleroad is Education Week’s visuals intern for the spring and summer of 2021.

Commenting has been disabled on edweek.org effective Sept. 8. Please visit our FAQ section for more details. To get in touch with us visit our contact page, follow us on social media, or submit a Letter to the Editor.

Video

Teaching Profession Video An Asian American Educator Explains Why Teacher Diversity Benefits All Students
An Asian American teacher talks about how important it is for all students to have teachers of color and from other diverse backgrounds.
Jaclyn Borowski
5:44
Teaching Interactive Reasons for Hope
At the start of a third school year disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, students and educators find reasons to be hopeful.
Jaclyn Borowski , Kaylee Domzalski, Eric Harkleroad, Emma Patti Harris & Brooke Saias
1 min read
Hopeful For Share BS
Student Well-Being Video Supporting Grieving Students: Advice From Parents and Counselors (Videos)
Parents and counselors offer advice for educators helping students through the grief and losses of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kaylee Domzalski
1 min read
2019 07 29 14.00.24 copy
Teaching & Learning Video A Widowed Mother’s Advice for Teachers
A mother who helped her son through the loss of her husband and daughter offers advice to teachers working with students who are grieving.
Kaylee Domzalski
3:45
A Widowed Mother’s Advice for Teachers
See More Multimedia