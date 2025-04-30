Trump’s Tariffs Are Already Affecting Schools. Here’s How

A district in Arizona decided to buy new Chromebooks early, adding the expense to its budget now rather than waiting for the cost to increase later.

A Pennsylvania district put renovation and construction plans on hold as contractors anticipated higher costs amid the looming threat of tariffs.

And an Alabama district had to pay a tariff charge—on top of the regular cost for new school buses.

All three are examples of how school districts across the country are already feeling the ripple effects from the tariffs President Donald Trump has imposed on most trading partners. The shift in trade policy is forcing them to make tough budget decisions as they hedge whether it’s better to incur costs now or wait to see if the administration will relent.

Trump on April 2 announced steep tariffs on nearly every nation , including 34 percent on goods from China, 20 percent on items from the European Union, and 46 percent on imports from Vietnam. The announcement sent the U.S. stock and bond markets into a tailspin .

Since then, Trump has walked back most of the steeper tariffs, but has twice ratcheted China’s tariff upward. As of April 29, the tariff on goods from China stands at 145 percent , a 25 percent tariff applies to many goods from Canada and Mexico , and a 10 percent tariff on goods from most other countries is in effect.

A wide range of goods schools need—classroom supplies, textbooks, vehicles, technology, food, and more—could come with higher prices if the Trump tariffs stick around. That’s on top of price increases districts have already contended with in recent years caused by inflation.

About 82 percent of respondents to a recent, unscientific poll on Education Week’s LinkedIn page said schools and classrooms would be affected by tariffs and that “costs will rise a lot,” most notably for school supplies, transportation, and food service programs.

In some places, this is no longer theoretical.

In Sedalia, Mo., the local school board in April had to accept a higher-than-expected bid for copy paper after the lowest bidder withdrew, citing the continued threat of tariffs, according to local radio station KMMO .

About three hours south, in Webb City, Mo., the school district opted to buy new Chromebooks for students a few months ahead of schedule to avoid increased costs associated with tariffs, saving an estimated $25,000, according to the Webb City Sentinel .

In Gettysburg, Pa., bids for renovations to stadium bleachers and the construction of new athletics teams’ rooms came in at over $2 million, when the district had expected to spend just $650,000, the Gettysburg Connection reported.

The school board rejected all of the bids , effectively pausing the projects. The district’s facilities director said he believes the frequently changing tariffs led bidders to anticipate higher costs, according to local reporting.

Below is a compilation of local news coverage detailing other examples of how the president’s tariffs are already affecting schools.

💻 Schools are purchasing technology ahead of schedule

Peoria, Ariz.The local school board on Feb. 13 authorized the purchase of 2,300 staff laptops ahead of schedule to avoid increased costs associated with tariffs. The school board estimated tariffs could increase costs by 10 percent if it waited to purchase the new technology.

Kintnersville, Pa.The Palisades school district made a last-minute increase to its proposed 2025-26 budget to purchase new Chromebooks for middle and high school students before tariffs are expected to increase the technology's cost, according to the Bucks County Herald.

🚌 School bus costs skyrocket

Prattville, Ala.The Autauga County school district was notified in April that it would have to pay an additional $2,500 each for six of 11 new school buses it had purchased in the fall due to tariffs, according to the Alabama Daily News. Alabama State Superintendent of Schools Eric Mackey told the news outlet the district is the first in the state he is aware of to have to pay a tariff surcharge, but likely not the last.

Boulder, Colo.The Boulder Valley school district is slowing down its plan to replace most diesel school buses with electric models due in part to the potential for tariffs to increase the price tag of the already-expensive investments, according to the Colorado Hometown Weekly.

🛑 Schools put long-planned projects on hold

Doylestown, Pa.The school district is considering pausing planned renovations at eight elementary schools because of the economic uncertainty caused by Trump’s continuously changing tariffs, the website TAP Into Doylestown reported.