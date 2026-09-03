Trump Extends Anti-DEI Push to Private Schools, Eyeing Their Tax-Exempt Status
Equity & Diversity

Trump Extends Anti-DEI Push to Private Schools, Eyeing Their Tax-Exempt Status

Newly proposed rules would threaten the tax-exempt status of private schools that use racial preferences in admissions, financial aid, or programming
By Alyson Klein — September 03, 2026 5 min read
A sign for the Internal Revenue Service building is pictured in Washington, May 4, 2021.
A sign for the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington on May 4, 2021. The agency has proposed new regulations that would threaten the tax-exempt status of any private school that give racial minorities preference in admissions, scholarships, and programming.
Patrick Semansky/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Private K-12 schools that give racial minorities preference in admissions and scholarships and other targeted supports would lose their status as tax-exempt nonprofits under newly proposed U.S. Treasury regulations released Sept. 3.

The proposal, which also applies to colleges and trade schools, explicitly bars schools from factoring race into “educational policy, admissions policy, scholarship or loan program, athletic program, or other school-administered or supported program.”

Schools could continue to take “race-neutral criteria” into consideration in granting admissions, scholarships, and financial aid, including factors such as family income, geographic residence, individual hardship, military family status, academic achievement, or whether a student would be the first in their family to attend college or private school or adopt a trade, the agency said. And schools could continue to choose students based on their religious affiliation.

The proposal could be a major financial hit for private schools that offer scholarships, an admissions edge, or other assistance to racial minorities. Even if the schools themselves wouldn’t owe much in taxes, donors are allowed to deduct their direct donations, a big fundraising benefit.

The Trump administration tied the proposal to the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2023 decision to strike down affirmative action, or consideration of race in college admissions. It’s already undertaken a concerted effort, citing the same ruling, to eradicate initiatives in public schools focused on helping traditionally marginalized student groups, calling such programs “illegal DEI practices” and threatening to cut federal funds to schools that use them.

The newly proposed IRS regulations extend those anti-DEI efforts to private schools.

“Schools rebranding race-based preferences as equitable, inclusive, or diversity-enhancing does not change their discriminatory nature,” said Scott Bessent, the Treasury secretary, in a statement.

But Denise Forte, the president and CEO of EdTrust, an organization that advocates for low-income students and students of color, said the proposal goes beyond the bounds of the court’s decision.

“Students of color continue to face real and persistent barriers to accessing educational opportunities,” she said. “Schools should not have to fear federal punishment simply for acknowledging the realities their students face.”

Proposal is part of the Trump administration’s overall campaign against DEI.

During this second Trump term, the office for civil rights at the U.S. Department of Education has investigated districts offer race-specific programming such as a Black Student Success Plan in Chicago Public Schools over which the department rescinded millions of dollars in grants that the agency will now restore under a court settlement.

And earlier this year, the administration pushed to rewrite grant rules across the federal government to more explicitly restrict efforts to prioritize racial equity and support undocumented immigrants.

But there may be limits to this approach: Last year, a federal judge ruled against the Trump administration’s effort to force schools to certify that they do not use DEI practices or risk federal funding.

See Also

Conceptual image of diversity.
iam2mai/iStock/Getty
Federal What Is 'Illegal DEI?' Trump Admin.'s School Probes Start to Paint a Picture
Brooke Schultz, May 13, 2025
7 min read

The proposed rule on private schools’ tax status—which the Treasury Department said affects 18,000 educational institutions—would take effect after May 31 of next year.

That’s just months after the Treasury Department launches a sweeping new school choice initiative, enacted as part of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act of 2025.

Starting early next year, taxpayers can claim dollar-for-dollar federal tax credits of up to $1,700 by donating to scholarship-granting organizations in participating states.

These organizations will, in turn, offer financial awards to students and families for a range of educational programs and services, including private school tuition.

“As taxpayer dollars flow to private schools, they should not come with fewer protections or greater barriers for students of color,” Forte said.

She noted that white students already make up nearly two-thirds private school enrollment, compared to almost half of public-school enrollment.

Educators and advocates have 60 days to comment on the proposed rule or ask for a public hearing on the issue.

For now, the National Association of Independent Schools, a membership organization for private schools, is reviewing the proposal, a spokesman said.

“Because the regulations remain proposed and are subject to the federal rulemaking process, significant questions remain regarding their scope, interpretation, and implementation,” the spokesman said.

Schools can still try to combat discrimination, but will they?

The proposal explicitly notes that private schools could still select students based on religious affiliation, as well as embrace a religious mission and curriculum.

Private schools could continue to craft policies or create programs designed to “eliminate prejudice and discrimination,” provided that those actions don’t privilege a particular race over another, the proposal says.

But, given the potential financial stakes involved, schools may avoid such programs out of an abundance of caution, experts said.

Conservative groups have called out private schools for creating race-based affinity groups, offering courses that explore subjects like science through the lens of race, or teaching about gay rights.

Those activities wouldn’t threaten a private school’s tax-exempt status under the proposal, but educators might be reluctant to engage in them anyway, to avoid any appearance of violating the directive, said Amy Berman, an attorney who worked in the Justice Department’s educational opportunities section under both Republican and Democratic administrations, including as its principal deputy.

The proposal would “have a chilling effect or anticipatory obedience, which is terrible for all students,” said Berman, who is now the deputy director of the National Academy of Education, a research organization.

Alyson Klein
Assistant Editor Education Week
Alyson Klein is an assistant editor for Education Week.

Events

Wed., September 16, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Recruitment & Retention Webinar Hiring, Retention, and Fill Rates: A Data-Driven Sub Strategy
Explore what keeps substitutes coming back and hear how one district rebuilt its substitute hiring process and improved its fill rate.
Content provided by Frontline Education
Register
Thu., September 17, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. ET
Early Childhood K-12 Essentials Forum Early Childhood Education: Building Essential Skills for Success
Join this free virtual event to examine the biggest challenges in supporting young children, from preschool through elementary school. 
Register
Mon., September 21, 2026, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Absenteeism Webinar Attendance Isn't an Attendance Problem
Boost attendance by strengthening relationships, belonging, and support with practical strategies from Doug Fisher & Nancy Frey.
Content provided by Corwin
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Equity & Diversity Opinion I Wasn't Ready When a New Slur Hit My Middle School Class. I Will Be Next Time
Anti-immigrant rhetoric does not stop at a school's gates, even where many students are immigrants.
Jacobo Coronel
4 min read
Image of a bold red speech quotation mark, filter, and a sponge.
Laura Baker/Education Week + Canva
Equity & Diversity Opinion How Should White Teachers Show Up for Their Colleagues of Color?
Racial equity demands fewer allies and more co-conspirators. Here’s why the distinction matters.
Larry Ferlazzo
8 min read
Conceptual illustration of classroom conversations and fragmented education elements coming together to form a cohesive picture of a book of classroom knowledge.
Sonia Pulido for Education Week
Equity & Diversity District Must Rename Schools After It Restored Confederate Names, Judge Rules
The district removed the Confederate names in 2020 only to bring them back four years later.
Matthew Stone
4 min read
A worker attaches a rope as they prepare to remove the statue of Confederate General Stonewall Jackson from its pedestal on July 1, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Shenandoah County, Virginia's school board voted 5-1 early Friday, May 10, 2024, to rename Mountain View High School as Stonewall Jackson High School and Honey Run Elementary as Ashby Lee Elementary four years after the names had been removed.
A worker attaches a rope as they prepare to remove the statue of Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson from its pedestal on July 1, 2020, in Richmond, Va. The Shenandoah County school board in Virginia—which scrapped the Confederate names for two schools in 2020 and then restored them in 2024—is now under court order to rename the schools.
Steve Helber/AP Photo
Equity & Diversity Opinion Is Your Classroom Welcoming to English Learners? Here Are 3 Places to Start
Teachers have the power to define knowing two languages as an asset not a complication.
Nancy Cruz Rodriguez
5 min read
A collage-style illustration of pieces of paper with handwriting in multiple languages on them, including Arabic, Mandarin, Spanish, English and Cyrillic. The characters shown are a mix of letters and numbers from each language.
Illustration by Emily Wright for Education Week + Getty