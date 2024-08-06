The Districts Where School Buses Emit the Most Toxic Fumes
School & District Management

The Districts Where School Buses Emit the Most Toxic Fumes

By Mark Lieberman — August 06, 2024 6 min read
A student races to the school bus after dismissal, Thursday, May 9, 2024, at Tri-Point Elementary and Junior High School in Piper City, Ill.
A student races to the school bus after dismissal on Thursday, May 9, 2024, at Tri-Point Elementary and Junior High School in Piper City, Ill. A new report illustrates how the oldest school buses in the nation are concentrated in districts with large low-income populations, contributing to poor air quality that can hurt students' academic performance.
Joshua A. Bickel/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The oldest school buses in the nation, which pose the biggest health risks to students and staff, are concentrated in the poorest districts and those with the highest proportions of students of color, a new data analysis shows. But the push for electric school buses appears to be slowly turning that tide.

Roughly 9 in 10 school buses run on diesel fuel. The average school bus is 9 years old. The older the bus, the more pollution it emits, research shows.

But an estimated 110,000 of the nearly half-million school buses on America’s roads were built before 2010. At least 6,300 were built before 2000.

Of the buses built before 2000, 36 percent shuttle children to and from school in the lowest-income districts, while only 17 percent serve the highest-income districts, according to a report published Monday by the nonprofit World Resources Institute’s Electric School Bus Initiative.

Just less than half of buses older than 24 years old are in districts with the largest shares of students of color, the report says. By contrast, districts with the smallest shares of students of color have only 8 percent of the nation’s buses built before 2000.

These numbers add to the growing concern over diesel school buses’ contribution to poor air quality, which affects students’ health and their academic performance.

While diesel school buses contribute a relatively small percentage of toxins in the air in any given place, they add yet another toxic element to environments that already pose health risks to students and staff, the report says. High-poverty areas, and areas with large shares of racial minorities, are more likely to be located near highways and factories that emit toxic fumes.

“School districts and state agencies should prioritize the replacement of the oldest school buses to produce the greatest air quality and health benefits for their students,” the report’s authors write.

The report identifies a silver lining, though: New electric buses are disproportionately heading to the highest-need districts. Of the 5,612 electric school buses districts had committed to purchasing prior to Dec. 31, 2022, 43 percent are concentrated in the one-quarter of lowest-income school districts, and 68 percent are headed to the one-quarter of districts with the highest proportions of students of color.

The number of electric school buses districts have committed to purchasing has more than doubled in the last year-and-a-half to more than 12,000. Still, that number is less than 3 percent of all the school buses in the nation.

The oldest school buses are concentrated in certain states and districts

Roughly 1 in 4 school buses currently operating in the United States were built before 2010, authors found using the WRI’s database of state-level school bus statistics.

But those buses aren’t evenly distributed from state to state, or from district to district.

Researchers used Freedom of Information Act requests to get data on school buses from as many states as they could, said Brian Zepka, research manager for the Electric School Bus Initiative. But some, like Colorado and Louisiana, didn’t have any data to share, or their databases had major gaps. Some states had separate datasets for buses owned by public schools and buses districts had leased from private contractors.

The lack of consistent data is itself an equity issue, Zepka said. If policymakers don’t know where school buses are, they can’t target resources to the places that need them the most.

“Obviously for data analysis it’s best when everything merges together and is structured the same way,” Zepka said. “Each state had its data set up in a different way.”

The share of school buses built before 2010 , according to the data WRI researchers were able to collect, ranges from just half of 1 percent in Minnesota to 75 percent in Oklahoma.

Pre-2010 buses make up at least one-third of school bus fleets in 12 states—California, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

In six states and the District of Columbia, meanwhile, fewer than 5 percent of school buses were built before 2010. Those states were Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Mexico, and Rhode Island.

To assess the disparities on the district level, authors divided America’s school districts into four equal-sized quartiles, from the districts with the largest numbers of households with income below twice the poverty level, to the districts with the smallest numbers of households below that threshold—which works out to less than $62,400 for a family of four.

The concentration of pre-2010 school buses increases with each quartile, the report authors found. Slightly more than 17 percent of the nation’s pre-2010, diesel buses are located in the first quartile of districts—those with the smallest shares of low-income households. By contrast, the fourth quartile of districts—those with the highest poverty levels—are home to 30.2 percent of the nation’s diesel buses built before 2010.

The disparities are even more stark along racial lines. Authors divided school districts in four equal-sized quartiles based on the percentage of nonwhite residents within their borders, from districts with the lowest share of people of color to districts with the highest share.

Once again, the percentage of pre-2010 school buses increased with each quartile. Slightly more than 9 percent of the nation’s diesel buses built before 2010 serve the districts with the lowest share of students of color.

By contrast, 43.4 percent of the nation’s pre-2010 diesel buses are in districts with the highest shares of students of color.

Electric school bus adoption is speeding up

Advocates for improving air quality and minimizing harmful fuel emissions believe electric buses present a more sustainable alternative to diesel.

Electric buses could also save districts money on fuel over their lifespan, though they’re more expensive upfront and require new infrastructure that can be challenging to install.

“The progress is promising,” Zepka said of the growth in electric school bus adoption. The report reflects school bus adoption through December 2022; since then, the number of electric school bus slated for school districts has more than doubled to more than 12,000.

Still, that number represents less than 3 percent of the overall number of school buses nationwide. And some places are further along in the transition to electric school buses than others.

California is far ahead of the rest—districts there have either already bought or committed to buy enough electric school buses to represent 15 percent of the state’s entire fleet. Districts in Maryland, Rhode Island, Mississippi, and South Carolina currently operate or have committed to buying a number of electric buses equivalent to more than 3 percent of their fleets.

But in more than a dozen states, including Indiana, New Mexico, Ohio, and Texas, electric buses represent less than 1 percent of districts’ overall school bus fleets.

Wyoming is the only state in the nation so far where districts aren’t operating and haven’t committed to buying a single electric school bus.

Electric bus adoption growth has sped up in recent years, thanks in large part to the rollout of $5 billion in federal grants and rebates that slash hundreds of thousands of dollars from the steep cost of electric buses. Most districts that have received funds through that program have chosen to invest in electric buses, though a small share of funding recipients purchased natural gas buses or turned down the opportunity altogether.

Several states have also rolled out grant programs to expand electric school bus fleets.

But Zepka acknowledges there’s more work to be done to bring down the prices of electric school buses and to help districts understand the processes for buying and rolling them out.

Mark Lieberman
Reporter Education Week
Mark Lieberman is a reporter for Education Week who covers school finance.

Events

Wed., August 07, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Attend to the Whole Child: Non-Academic Factors within MTSS
Learn strategies for proactively identifying and addressing non-academic barriers to student success within an MTSS framework.
Content provided by Renaissance
Register
Thu., August 08, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
School & District Management Webinar Getting Students Back to School and Re-engaged: What Districts Can Do 
Dive into districtwide strategies that are moving the needle on the persistent problem of chronic absenteeism and sluggish student engagement.
Register
Mon., August 19, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being Webinar How to Improve the Mental Wellbeing of Teachers and Their Students: Results of the Third Annual Merrimack Teacher Survey
The results of the third annual Merrimack American Teacher Survey are in! Join this webinar and get an inside look into teacher and student well-being.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management High School Athletes Can Profit From Brand Deals. What That Means for Schools
Student-athletes in most states can cash in on their name, image, and likeness while still in high school.
Elizabeth Heubeck
7 min read
Pittsburg quarterback Jaden Rashada (5) is pressured by Liberty's Grant Buckey (72) during the second quarter of the 2022 CIF State Football Championship Division 1-A game at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo, Calif., on Dec. 10, 2022. Florida has granted Rashada a release from his national letter of intent. It comes three days after he requested to be let go because the Gator Collective failed to honor a four-year name, image and likeness deal worth more than $13 million.
Quarterback Jaden Rashada plays during the 2022 CIF state football championship Division 1-A game in Mission Viejo, Calif., on Dec. 10, 2022. Rashada is said to be the first high school football player to profit from endorsements with a name, image, and likeness deal. Those deals are now available to high school students in at least 39 states.
Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP
School & District Management Opinion Simone Biles Has a Lot to Teach Women Education Leaders
The Olympic gold medalist’s honesty about her own mental health concerns is a meaningful reminder to educators.
Julia Rafal-Baer
4 min read
Collaged photo illustration of Simone Biles overcoming mental health challenges, Olympic achievement, leadership, sportsmanship, triumph over adversity + photos by Francisco Seco/AP, Abbie Parr/AP, Gregory Bull/AP
Vanessa Solis/Education Week + AP/Photos + Getty
School & District Management When Schools Charge for Meals and Field Trips, Parents Often Pay Transaction Fees
Paying bills online is easy, but comes at a significant cost for low-income families in particular, a new federal report shows.
Mark Lieberman
5 min read
Illustration of a big business man's hand holding a magnet attracting money from a line up of diverse peoples' wallets.
iStock/Getty
School & District Management Opinion My Teachers Were in ‘Survival Mode’ Over Student Behavior. We Had to Reset
Just months into the school year, one principal took on a daunting challenge: transforming classroom cultures hobbled by misbehavior.
George Farmer
5 min read
A young man takes his time to think critically. Weighing advice from a mentor vs. social media and peer pressure.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week via Canva
Load More ▼