The 4 People in Schools Who Students Are Most Likely to Call a Mentor
School Climate & Safety

The 4 People in Schools Who Students Are Most Likely to Call a Mentor

By Arianna Prothero — April 04, 2023 1 min read
Photo of student and mentor talking.
E+ / Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Ask educators and they’ll tell you that their students’ motivation to work hard and try their best in school is suffering.

Eighty percent of teachers, principals, and district leaders surveyed in early 2023 by the EdWeek Research Center said that the pandemic had made their students less motivated.

Mentoring relationships are one way to boost students’ motivation and engagement in school by increasing students’ sense of belonging in school, their belief in themselves as learners, as well as their attendance. Research has also found that mentors can also lift attendance rates, test scores, and grades.

But who in schools are teens most likely to connect with as a mentor? The answer: teachers top the list, followed by school counselors, athletic coaches, and principals or assistant principals.

Fifty-four percent of 13-to 19-year-olds said they considered a teacher in their school building to be a mentor for them and 41 percent said a school counselor, according to a nationally representative survey by the EdWeek Research Center. (Students who took the survey could select multiple categories of people who serve as their mentors.) Interestingly, another 21 percent said a mentor was a teacher from a previous school year or semester.

But as the following chart shows, just about any adult in a school building can serve as a mentor. For example, 7 percent of students said the school security guard was a mentor, and 6 percent said the same of the school nurse.

Female students were more likely than male students to list teachers and counselors as their mentors, while male students were more likely to say that they considered an athletic coach to be a mentor.

Overall, 81 percent of students said they consider at least one adult in their school building to be a mentor. A mentor was defined in the survey as someone who provides one-on-one help with schoolwork, advice on future college or career plans, guidance on social or other personal issues, and/or a sense that students can confide in them if need be.

See also

Phil Yordy, left, works with freshman Derek Shallow, 15, right, during the Hawks Take Flight mentorship program after school at Oregon High School in Oregon, Ill., on Feb. 15, 2023. Yordy teaches world history, civics, and freshman seminar and volunteers as a program mentor.
Teacher Phil Yordy, left, works with freshman Derek Shallow, 15, right, during an after school mentoring program at Oregon High School in Oregon, Ill., in February. Yordy teaches world history, civics, and freshman seminar and volunteers as a program mentor.
Laura McDermott for Education Week
Student Well-Being How One School's Mentorship Program Paid Off Big in Academic Gains
Madeline Will, February 21, 2023
4 min read

Arianna Prothero
Assistant Editor Education Week
Arianna Prothero covers technology, student well-being, and the intersection of the two for Education Week.

Events

Thu., May 11, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar Reimagining Grading in K-12 Schools: A Conversation on the Value of Standards-Based Grading
Hear from K-12 educational leaders and explore standards-based grading benefits and implementation strategies and challenges
Content provided by Otus
Register
Thu., April 06, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar Innovative Strategies for Data & Assessments
Join our webinar to learn strategies for actionable instruction using assessment & analysis.
Content provided by Edulastic
Register
Tue., April 11, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
IT Management Webinar Build an Effective EdTech Stack for Your Students
Join respected experts to learn about best practices and possibilities for tech-enabled redesign and inclusivity.
Content provided by Class
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School Climate & Safety How Athletes Suspended for Wearing Sports Bras to Practice Changed the Dress Code
Thirteen track athletes were suspended for wearing sports bras to practice. They fought the decision and pushed for a changed dress code.
Eesha Pendharkar
6 min read
Albany High School track team members pose after being kicked out their practice and a lacrosse game the same day for wearing sports bras on an 80-degree day.
Albany High School track team members pose after being kicked out their practice and a lacrosse game the same day for wearing sports bras on an 80-degree day.
Courtesy of Kayla Huba
School Climate & Safety Nonbinary Child's Long Hair Results in Suspension, Dress Code Amended After Legal Battle
Magnolia ISD in Texas suspended a then-11-year-old nonbinary child for having long hair until a lawsuit forced a gender neutral dress code policy
Eesha Pendharkar
5 min read
Tristan, the 13-year-old child of Danielle Miller who identifies as nonbinary, was sent to in-school suspension for having long hair at Magnolia ISD.
Tristan, a 13-year-old child who identifies as nonbinary, was sent to in-school suspension for having long hair at the Magnolia ISD in Magnolia, Texas.
Courtesy of Danielle Miller
School Climate & Safety What the Tragedy in Nashville Reveals About School Safety
A rapid response, security measures in the building, and warning signs before the attack offer lessons on safety.
Evie Blad & Arianna Prothero
9 min read
Families leave a reunification site in Nashville, Tenn., on March 27, 2023, after a shooting at Covenant School in Nashville.
Families leave a reunification site in Nashville, Tenn., on March 27, 2023, after a shooting at The Covenant School.
John Amis/AP
School Climate & Safety What We Know About the Nashville School Shooting Victims
The Nashville community mourned the loss of three children and three adults after a shooter attacked The Covenant School.
Libby Stanford & Caitlynn Peetz
4 min read
A woman and child bring flowers to lay at the entry to Covenant School which has becomes a memorial for shooting victims, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn.
A woman and child bring flowers on March 28, 2023, to the entry to The Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn., where six people were killed in a mass shooting the day before.
John Amis/AP
Load More ▼