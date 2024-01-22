Schools Can More Easily Get Food, Laptops as Supply Chain Problems Fade
School & District Management

Schools Can More Easily Get Food, Laptops as Supply Chain Problems Fade

By Mark Lieberman — January 22, 2024 2 min read
Bell Beverage owner Frank Bell, rear left, watches as employee Anthony Casalena loads chromebooks onto one of their trucks to deliver to district schools, at School District Headquarters in Philadelphia on April 6, 2020.
Bell Beverage owner Frank Bell, rear left, watches as employee Anthony Casalena loads Chromebooks onto one of their trucks to deliver to district schools at School District Headquarters in Philadelphia on April 6, 2020. Fewer districts are reporting difficulty securing laptops due to supply chain disruptions.
Jessica Griffin/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Far fewer schools are struggling this school year to secure crucial goods like cafeteria menu items and laptops because of supply chain disruptions than at the same time last school year, new survey data show.

In October 2022, only 17 percent of schools reported they weren’t having any procurement issues caused by supply chain disruptions. A year later, in November 2023, that number had leapt to 48 percent.

Schools both years most often cited food services as the area most affected by supply chain disruptions. But this year, only 27 percent of schools reported food-related issues, compared with 54 percent the previous year.

These data come from the National Center for Education Statistics’ School Pulse Panel, a monthly survey examining ongoing challenges schools face. The new data, which the federal center published earlier this month, come from a nationally representative group of more than 1,500 schools from every state and the District of Columbia, which were surveyed in November.

The fragility of the international supply chain became visible in an unprecedented way during the early years of the pandemic, when widespread manufacturing shutdowns and volatile demand for products snarled the complex web of shipping on a global scale.

In response, many schools adjusted their operations to account for delays and shortages of items they need to keep in-person instruction running.

But survey results across the country, from high-poverty and low-poverty schools alike, as well as from large and small schools, show measurable improvement in procurement over the past year.

Still, slightly more than half of schools reported that supply chain challenges continue to affect their access to some supplies.

Detroit, for instance, recently altered its daily menus after a strike among workers at its largest food supplier delayed shipments of key items. Schools in several states also temporarily altered their milk offerings after a significant disruption in the production of milk cartons last fall.

Aside from food, laptops and other electronic devices have also proved harder to get because of supply chain problems in many districts—just shy of a quarter of respondents said in November that they’ve encountered difficulty securing the equipment, but that was down from 48 percent of schools in October 2022.

See Also

Shipping containers are stacked at the Port of Philadelphia, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.
Supplies for many school needs are stuck in shipping containers in places like the Port of Philadelphia.
Matt Rourke/AP
School & District Management Still Waiting for Milk and Laptops? Supply Chain Mess Makes School Necessities Hard to Get
Arianna Prothero, December 16, 2021
8 min read

To be sure, concerns about supply shortages continue to play out in noticeable ways.

A new high school building in Dinuba, Calif., will open months behind schedule thanks to massive delays in securing crucial electrical equipment. Several districts in Georgia are facing delays of up to a year for the arrival of new school buses to replace aging vehicles.

Still, nearly four years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the ripple effects from those disruptions appear to be easing.

The percentage of schools that reported having to reduce options for students and staff as a result of supply chain issues has dropped, from 47 percent in October 2022 to 23 percent in November 2023.

Seventeen percent of schools in November 2023 said they temporarily operated without adequate equipment as a result of supply chain issues, compared with 38 percent the year before.

In the area of food service, a more pressing issue for many schools is a shortage of qualified staff. The percentage of schools reporting nutrition staff shortages increased from 32 percent in October 2022 to 41 percent in November 2023, the School Pulse Panel survey shows.

Recently released data from the survey also include findings on school improvement plans and absenteeism.

See Also

Vector illustration of diverse children, students climbing up on a top of a stack of staggered books.
iStock/Getty
Accountability What the Research Says More than 1 in 4 Schools Targeted for Improvement, Survey Finds
Sarah D. Sparks, January 18, 2024
2 min read

Mark Lieberman
Reporter Education Week
Mark Lieberman is a reporter for Education Week who covers school finance.

Events

Tue., January 23, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Recruitment & Retention Webinar EdRecruiter 2024 Survey Results: Key Recruitment & Retention Trends 
Discover what attracts and repels K-12 job seekers. Get insights from EdWeek's nationwide EdRecruiter survey to strengthen your district’s recruitment and retention. 
Register
Wed., January 24, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar Strategies for More Effective Progress Monitoring
Learn practical, evidence-based strategies for improving school-wide acceptance and use of progress monitoring data.
Content provided by Renaissance
Register
Thu., January 25, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management In: Cocoa. Out: Chromebooks. E-Learning Didn't Kill Old-Fashioned Snow Days, Educators Say
Remember when virtual learning was going to put paid to snow days? These educators don't, either.
Evie Blad
5 min read
Kiara Unger-Fields, 4, of Johnstown, Pa., hangs on as she rides an inflatable tube pulled by her pup Neo, a Rottweiler, at Roxbury Park in Johnstown, Pa., on Jan. 11, 2024. Unger-Fields was accompanied at the park by her father Roshon Fields.
Kiara Unger-Fields, 4, of Johnstown, Pa., hangs on as she rides an inflatable tube pulled by her pup Neo, a Rottweiler, at Roxbury Park in Johnstown, Pa., on Jan. 11, 2024. Despite initial thoughts that remote learning would spell the end of snow days, many schools reverted to them in 2024 during cold, snowy weather.
Thomas Slusser/The Tribune-Democrat via AP
School & District Management Recruitment Strategy? Teachers React to 4-Day School Weeks
A new survey asks educators how the schedule would affect their likelihood of taking a job.
Caitlynn Peetz
5 min read
Man holding large pencil and marking X's on an oversized calendar showing a 4 day work week.
Gina Tomko/Education Week and iStock/Getty Images Plus
School & District Management Superintendents Share the Lessons They've Learned From ESSER—and Look Ahead
The four finalists for the 2024 National Superintendent of the Year award reflected on the lessons they learned from pandemic relief aid.
Caitlynn Peetz
5 min read
Illustration of a large dollar sign with small people running, jumping and climbing to get to end.
DigitalVision Vectors
School & District Management Opinion To Be a Great Educator and Leader, Emotional Intelligence Is Essential
Emotional intelligence might trigger an eye roll, but every leader needs it. Here's why.
Limary Trujillo Gutierrez
4 min read
Opinion Licensed Not for Reuse Emotional Intelligence FCG
Canva
Load More ▼