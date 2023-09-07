Researchers Used AI to Rezone School Districts. Here’s What They Found
School & District Management What the Research Says

Researchers Used AI to Rezone School Districts. Here’s What They Found

By Sarah D. Sparks — September 07, 2023 3 min read
Image of silhouette cutouts in a variety of colors and genders.
FotografiaBasica/iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Efforts to desegregate schools through rezoning often spark a backlash among parents citing concerns over school crowding and commute times.

But ill-fitting attendance boundaries (and the formulas used to make them) may make districts less efficient as well as less equitable, and new research suggests education leaders can better integrate schools without lengthening the amount of time students spend on the bus.

In a new study in the journal Educational Researcher, education scientists from Northeastern University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology simulated new attendance zones for nearly 100 of the nation’s largest districts.

Updating attendance boundaries using algorithms based on district goals and parent preferences, they found, could reduce the level of segregationbetween white students and students of color across district schools by 14 percent on average, while slightly reducing travel times and requiring about a fifth of students to change schools.

"[Attendance] boundaries are such a sticky default setting in districts,” said Nabeel Gillani, an assistant professor of design and data analysis at Northeastern and the lead author of the study, noting that on average, only 15 percent of districts update their attendance zones each year.

“I wonder if these boundaries have been set, and the world changed, and we haven’t updated in ways that could actually lead to wins across the board” in efficiency and diversity, he said.

More diverse schools, shorter bus rides

The analysis is part of a massive zoning simulator that uses elementary school data from more than 4,000 districts. The tool allows districts to realign attendance zones to see how they might increase racial diversity, while capping increases in travel times and the student populations at individual schools. A 2007 U.S. Supreme Court ruling limits schools’ ability to use race as a deciding factor in assigning students to schools, but the researchers are expanding the tool to simulate zoning plans that would reduce income disparities in schools as well.

The Civil Rights Project at the University of California, Los Angeles, which tracks school segregation over time, finds that both racial and economic isolation have risen significantly in the last 30 years, particularly in the same 100 largest districts whose zoning plans were simulated in the current study. For example, before the pandemic, Black students attend schools where they account for, on average, 47 percent of the population, though they make up only 15 percent of all public school students nationwide.

Differences between school districts account for an estimated two-thirds of total racial segregation in schools, but superintendents have much more control of within-district segregation Gillani said.

For example, nearly 70 years after the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark school desegregation ruling, students of color in Topeka, Kansas, still attend schools largely separated from their white peers. The data show more than 65 percent of Topeka elementary students are non-white, but they attend schools where 78.5 percent are students of color. Redrawing attendance zones based on the study’s algorithm would cut average travel time there by about a minute and increase racial integration by about 3 percentage points.

In the analysis of the largest school districts, researchers structured new zoning plans to prevent commute times from increasing by more than half or student populations from growing by more than 15 percent at any school.

Gillani and his colleagues are working with school districts to use algorithm-based tools to plan both how to overhaul attendance zones and to engage their communities in the discussion.

“To get board members to pay attention to this and consider policy changes,” based on new attendance zones, he recommended “focus on the travel times, focus on school utilization, and let desegregation be the Trojan horse, in some ways, in the discussion.”

Sarah D. Sparks
Assistant Editor Education Week
Sarah D. Sparks covers education research, data, and the science of learning for Education Week.

Events

Tue., September 12, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Curriculum Webinar Implementing High-Quality Curriculum
Build a strong foundation for student success with essential leadership strategies that drive effective district-wide curriculum adoption and implementation.
Content provided by BetterLesson
Register
Tue., September 12, 2023, 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Webinar Transforming Your STEM Classroom: AI and Technology In Action
Elevate STEM education with AI! Join our webinar to discover personalized learning, adaptive assessments, and intelligent tutoring systems powered by AI.
Content provided by Project Lead The Way
Register
Tue., September 19, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Personalized Learning Webinar Leveraging Technology to Transform Personalized Learning
Explore personalized learning strategies, classroom transformation, and mastering tech resources for true equity in education.
Content provided by Age of Learning
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management What School Nurses Do and Why Schools Need More of Them
The job entails more than handing out Band-Aids, advocates say—especially so this time of year.
Elizabeth Heubeck
4 min read
Close up of a medical chart in an unrecognizable female doctor's hands as she listens to an unrecognizable young adult woman sitting on nurse's table.
E+
School & District Management 5 Big Challenges Facing K-12 Education Today—And Ideas for Tackling Them
Education Week reporters tackle some of the vexing and pressing questions facing the field.
Elizabeth Rich
2 min read
Stylized illustration of a school bus arriving at a public school split in half with a darker side of the image
Traci Daberko for Education Week
School & District Management Houston's Sweeping School Changes: Will They Be a Case Study—Or Cautionary Tale?
Houston's state-appointed superintendent has enacted an ambitious set of changes that affect nearly every part of the school day.
Evie Blad
12 min read
HISD parent Misi Schlueter participates in a rally hosted by The Greater Houston Justice Coalition and other community groups against the state takeover of HISD on March 31, 2023, at Cesar Chavez High School in Houston.
Houston parent Misi Schlueter participates in a rally hosted by the Greater Houston Justice Coalition and other community groups against the state takeover of the Houston district on March 31, 2023, at Cesar Chavez High School.
Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP
School & District Management Why Does the Start of the School Year Vary So Much?
Decisions around school start dates don't necessarily prioritize student learning.
Elizabeth Heubeck
4 min read
Staff at Forest Hill Elementary School in Harford County, Md., welcomed students back to school on Aug. 28, 2023.
Staff at Forest Hill Elementary School in Harford County, Md., welcomed students back to school on Aug. 28, 2023.
Lloyd Fox/The Baltimore Sun via TNS
Load More ▼