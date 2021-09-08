When Educational Equity Descends Into Educational Nihilism
Opinion Blog


Rick Hess Straight Up

Education policy maven Rick Hess of the American Enterprise Institute think tank offers straight talk on matters of policy, politics, research, and reform. Read more from this blog.

Equity & Diversity Opinion

When Educational Equity Descends Into Educational Nihilism

By Rick Hess — September 08, 2021 3 min read
Image shows a multi-tailed arrow hitting the bullseye of a target.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Rick Hess
Opinion Contributor Education Week
Rick Hess is a resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute and the director of the think tank’s Education Policy Studies.

As students return to school amidst the ongoing disruptions and dislocations of COVID-19, public officials should be focused on providing students the high-quality instruction and support they need to get up to speed. Unfortunately, some officials seem more intent on excusing inadequate instruction. This summer, Kate Brown, governor of Oregon, signed a law repealing the state’s requirement that high school graduates be able to demonstrate an ability to read, write, and do math at a high school level. A spokesman for Brown explained that the state needed “equitable graduation standards,” ones which would benefit “Oregon’s Black, Latino, Latina, Latinx, Indigenous, Asian, Pacific Islander, Tribal, and students of color.”

Well. I have trouble thinking of an educational policy more threatening to any state’s “Black, Latino, Latina, Latinx, Indigenous, Asian, Pacific Islander, Tribal, and students of color” than the suggestion that it’s fine for them to graduate without being able to read. It seems patently offensive to suggest that expecting high school grads to be literate and numerate is racially suspect, or that we should abandon such expectations when it comes to minority students.

The threat of such a policy is especially severe against the backdrop of the pandemic, a time when low-income and minority students have been hit particularly hard by a year and a half of haphazard remote learning, stop-and-start schooling, and socially distanced interaction. If students are to recover from the staggering disruptions of the pandemic, schools need to buckle down to engage and educate kids—not lower (or eliminate) expectations in the name of “equity.”

And yet we’ve seen a growing conviction in portions of the American left that the fight for “equity” is less about concerted efforts to help students catch up and excel than a destructive crusade against the very idea of expectations and excellence. This nihilistic notion of equity fueled California’s move to eliminate advanced-math instruction and the Oregon education department’s urging that teachers learn to abandon “racist” math practices like asking students to “show their work” or worry about “getting the ‘right answer.’” It even prompted the National Geographic Society to discontinue its 33-year-old, iconic “GeoBee” competition, pointing to the organization’s “increased focus on racial justice.”

What’s going on? To be blunt, too many grownups have thrown in the towel. Indeed, many of the same advocates, officials, and foundation executives who just a few years ago cheered Common Core and Obama’s Race to the Top for their commitment to “rigor” now nod along when the leading lights of anti-racism insist that expectations are nothing more than tools of systemic racism. Now, I’m well aware that plenty of parents and educators are troubled by this nihilistic notion of equity—but I’ve also heard from many who are hesitant to say that out loud, for fear of being tagged as “racist.”

This development marks a troubling break with the recent past when right and left agreed about the perils of the “soft bigotry of low expectations.” While regular readers know that I found the sweeping, bipartisan No Child Left Behind Act born of that consensus to be a mess, its spirit represented a powerful, shared conviction that every student should (at least!) learn how to proficiently read, write, and do math, and that we must reject those who would set different expectations for students based on their color or creed—whether fueled by bigotry or misplaced benevolence.

Now, in 2021, Oregon’s Democratic leaders are telling high schools to cut kids loose, whether or not they’ve learned the things high school grads need to know. Worse, they’re claiming they’re doing these students a favor—even as they condemn barely literate 18-year-olds to dead-end jobs and civic disempowerment. And these officials are far from alone.

The frustrating thing is that most reasonable people—right and left—understand the perils in all this. When pollsters ask adults about the primary purpose of education, most say that it’s mastery of “core academic subjects” for students in K-12 and mastering “skills for future employment” in high school. High school grads need to master certain skills, and schools and states should be ensuring that they do.

That’s my take. If that brands me as an opponent of “equity” in 2021, then we’ve got a problem. After all, I just don’t know many educators or public officials—no matter how committed to equity—who really want to spend their time excusing illiteracy, innumeracy, and ignorance.

The opinions expressed in Rick Hess Straight Up are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.

Commenting has been disabled on edweek.org effective Sept. 8. Please visit our FAQ section for more details. To get in touch with us visit our contact page, follow us on social media, or submit a Letter to the Editor.

Events

Mon., September 13, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Teaching Webinar What’s Next for Teaching and Learning? Key Trends for the New School Year
The past 18 months changed the face of education forever, leaving teachers, students, and families to adapt to unprecedented challenges in teaching and learning. As we enter the third school year affected by the pandemic—and
Content provided by Instructure
Register
Tue., September 14, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Connecting Social, Emotional and Academic Learning This School Year
Free Webinar: Learn how districts are using SEL skills to double the chances of above-average grades for students.
Content provided by Panorama
Register
Wed., September 15, 2021, 1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET
Classroom Technology Online Summit Optimizing Digital Instruction in Schools: What Does Learning Look Like Now?
Join the discussion and ask experts about using tech, evaluating products, making difficult decisions, and ultimately accelerate learning.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Equity & Diversity These Districts Will Risk Breaking State Law to Continue Anti-Racism Work
In forging ahead with anti-bias training off-limits under Oklahoma law, for example, districts could end up losing their accreditation.
Eesha Pendharkar
7 min read
Superintendent Deborah Gist speaks during a Tulsa Public Schools board meeting in Tulsa, Okla. on March 5, 2018.
The Tulsa, Okla., system, led by Superintendent Deborah Gist, is among districts that are pushing back against the state's new law placing restrictions on how schools teach about racism and other "divisive" concepts.
Joey Johnson/Tulsa World via AP
Equity & Diversity A $5 Million Fine for Classroom Discussions on Race? In Tennessee, This Is the New Reality
A Tennessee mother has already filed a complaint that a lesson on Ruby Bridges and Martin Luther King Jr. made white students uncomfortable.
Eesha Pendharkar
5 min read
080321 Tennessee Education Commissioner CRT AP BS
Tennessee Commissioner of Education Penny Schwinn sits with students at Fairmount Elementary in Bristol, Tenn. on June 14, 2021.
David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier via AP
Equity & Diversity Fight Over Transgender Student Policies Moves to Virginia's School Boards
A judge dismissed a lawsuit that sought to challenge a set of state guidelines meant to protect Virginia’s transgender students.
Matt Jones, Daily Press
3 min read
The entrance to the boy's and girl's restrooms at Gloucester High School in on Nov. 15, 2016.
The entrance to the boy's and girl's restrooms at Gloucester High School in Gloucester, Va., is seen on Nov. 15, 2016. A Virginia circuit court dismissed a lawsuit that challenged state guidelines meant to protect transgender students.
Joe Fudge/Daily Press via TNS
Equity & Diversity Opinion Q&A Collections: Challenging Normative Gender Culture in Education
Ten years of posts on supporting LGBTQ students and on questions around gender roles in education.
Larry Ferlazzo
1 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼