To the Editor:

Thank you for the article on the superintendent survey data from AASA, The School Superintendents Association (“Superintendents Think a Lot About Money, But Few Say It’s One of Their Strengths ,” Dec. 5, 2025). I found it interesting, and its findings were consistent with my experience as a superintendent. I encourage educational leadership programs to include more coursework on financial planning, budget management, and public relations.

I have one critique of the article. Seton Hall University associate professor Christopher Tienken stated, “I think sometimes we may look at the superintendent as an inanimate object and think that they all work the same way, they all lead the same way. … But there are aspects and differences about the way that they go about their work.” I don’t believe Tienken should entertain any questions about superintendents being “inanimate.” Just spending a day with a superintendent would show him that we are very engaged in our work.

Allan Cameron

Superintendent

Wrentham, Mass.