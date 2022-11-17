The Real Value of Equity Directors for Districts
Opinion
Equity & Diversity Opinion

The Real Value of Equity Directors for Districts

How districts can invest in equity that’s more than symbolic
By Decoteau J. Irby — November 17, 2022 6 min read
111622 opinion 14Irby equity director 1174940279
iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Decoteau J. Irby
Decoteau J. Irby is an education professor at the University of Illinois Chicago, a researcher, and author of the book Stuck Improving: Racial Equity and School Leadership (Harvard Education Press, 2021).

Any district that’s serious about improving students’ education opportunities, experiences, and outcomes has an equity director who is supported and respected as an essential part of the district leadership team. As these equity directors take up the struggle of redressing long-standing school inequities, it’s time we acknowledge the scope and importance of their role.

In 2017, my colleagues Ann Ishimaru, Terrance Green, and I implemented a study to learn more about district-level equity positions. We initiated the study because we each personally knew people working as directors but were not aware of any peer-reviewed research about the role. As we conducted interviews, we were excited to learn about the new approaches and priorities equity directors contributed to improving schools.

Many of our colleagues in academia and in districts—including some equity directors themselves—didn’t share our enthusiasm. They scoffed that equity directors were doomed to fail in their efforts to enhance districts’ capacities to improve student learning experiences and outcomes. Some went so far as to claim districts hired equity directors to distract from an inability to close racial disparities in opportunities and outcomes.

I can understand why some district leaders and scholars view equity directors as merely symbolic. The position first gained popularity as a knee-jerk response to episodic anti-Black violence rather than bold vision, proactive goodwill, or even acknowledgment of long-standing education inequities.

Early adopters invested in district-level equity reforms after the unjust deaths of Trayvon Martin, Rekia Boyd, Mike Brown, Laquan McDonald, Freddie Gray, Sandra Bland, and many others. Then, as Trumpism emboldened racial hostility, xenophobia, and sexism, districts invested in equity consultants to help their employees and teachers make sense of what was happening. The most committed districts created district-level equity-director roles to carry forward and build on the work that DEI—for diversity, equity, and inclusion—consultants started.

Black Lives Matter protests following the 2020 killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery spurred an increased adoption of the role. Districts reprised older versions of the roles, upgrading them from specialist to director, chief, and superintendent status. Larger urban districts created equity offices comprised of directors, data and policy specialists, and interns.

Yes, district equity-director hiring is often reactionary. But this makes the role no less legitimate, important, or meaningful. We could certainly focus on districts’ rationales for creating the roles, but a more useful exercise is to focus on actions.

In reality, the work of equity directors is essential for improving the educational opportunities of marginalized students. They develop, update, and guide the implementation of district equity and nondiscrimination policies. They implement restorative-justice reforms. They support HR hiring and retention initiatives to increase teacher diversity. They design and lead professional learning about culturally responsive teaching and anti-racist instruction. They form community and business partnerships to ensure students are supported beyond the school day. They listen to and respond to the needs and wants of marginalized parents and students.

With the dizzying pace of recruitment for equity directors, districts that have not yet invested in the role—or have done so only symbolically—will lose out. The most talented equity directors are now at work fine-tuning the role.

So why would a district that espouses a commitment to equity have not yet made this district-level equity-leadership investment in its own future?

Some districts argue that equity reforms should be integrated into the responsibilities of existing leaders. This is understandable but a grave limitation. When equity leadership is “in addition to,” instead of a priority, it gets placed on the back burner. And far too often, the people who are given the additional responsibilities do not have the capacity, expertise, or confidence to lead for equity.

Other districts have convinced themselves they don’t need dedicated equity leaders because “equity is everyone’s work.” This is another limitation. This belief often means that people—superintendents, principals, community-engagement officers—who are passionate about supporting underserved students must tackle this work without official recognition, adequate compensation, or access to channels of power.

They must rely on relational influence and goodwill to lead improvement. When those relationships go south or these equity champions leave, progress halts. In the highly structured organizations that school districts are, having everyone be responsible for improving the educational opportunities of marginalized students often translates to no one being responsible.

In the past few years, a wave of Republican-led, conservative organizing has also deterred many districts from hiring equity directors. Board members and administrators who openly support students of color have been pushed out of their positions and, worse, subjected to harassment and death threats.

Districts that already have an equity position officially and meaningfully embedded in the leadership team are more resilient against this opposition. It is easier to oust a superintendent or a single equity leader than it is to dismantle the fruits of their leadership, by undoing established school-community partnerships, stopping schoolwide restorative practices, disbanding student unions, rewriting district policies, closing gender-neutral restrooms, and persuading teachers to stop using racially affirming books and culturally responsive instructional practices.

Equity leadership is in large part about increasing district and school organizational capacity. Critics of the position fail to appreciate all that the role entails, especially the nature of how these directors “seed” equity ideas and processes that often show up later, in times of crisis.

Before the pandemic, for example, equity directors throughout the country created family-engagement and -outreach strategies that districts were then able to deploy more broadly to meet student needs during COVID-19 school closures. Equity officers have also developed equity policies that over time reshape district practices ranging from procurement and hiring practices to school renaming approaches to the creation of inclusive restroom facilities. The inability of critics to identify equity directors’ contributions leads to blanket assessments about their lack of importance and potential.

By shifting our focus from districts’ intentions to districts’ actions, we can begin to consider how investments in equity leadership contribute to equity for all students. Of course, we can only ask these questions about districts that welcome equity directors as an essential part of the district leadership team. In other words, the ones that have acted as though they are serious about educational equity.

We all should now call on districts to invest in search and hiring processes rather than rename current roles and add on responsibilities. We should encourage districts to provide generous resources and institutional supports to people that fill the role so they can contribute to improvement.

Events

Fri., November 18, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Webinar There is No One-Size-Fits-All Virtual Learning Model
Dive into five key strategies to implement virtual learning in your community successfully.
Content provided by Class
Register
Tue., November 22, 2022, 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
School & District Management Webinar How School Districts Can Benefit From Public Housing Partnerships
Learn how school districts currently work with public housing agencies and discuss ways to grow cross-sector partnerships.
Register
Mon., November 28, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Families & the Community Webinar How Whole-Child Student Data Can Strengthen Family Connections
Learn how district leaders can use these actionable strategies to increase family engagement in their student’s education and boost their academic achievement.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Equity & Diversity Q&A How Is White Supremacy Embedded in School Systems Today? A Scholar Explains
John Diamond, a professor of sociology and education policy at Brown University, discusses how educators can make schools more equitable.
Ileana Najarro
8 min read
Members of the 101st Airborne Division take up positions outside Central High School in Little Rock, Ark., on Sept. 26, 1957. A plan to only grant Little Rock partial control of its schools is drawing complaints that the district may further segregate 62 years after nine black students were escorted into an all-white high school, and a push to end the local teachers union's bargaining power is stirring fears of even more instability.
Central High School in Little Rock, Ark., on Sept. 26, 1957, the year nine black students, escorted by the National Guard, integrated the school.
AP
Equity & Diversity Safe Space or Segregation? Affinity Groups for Teachers, Students of Color
See what affinity groups are and why they're coming under fire.
Eesha Pendharkar
6 min read
Photograph of group of teachers meeting.
Getty/E+/SDI Productions
Equity & Diversity Districts Need Guidance on Designing Dress Codes That Are Fair to All. It Might Be On the Way
The Education Department has said it will develop resources, but experts say school districts also need to examine their own policies.
Eesha Pendharkar
6 min read
An Alameda High School student poses for photos wearing ripped jeans on the school's campus in Alameda, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. The relaxed new dress code at public schools in the small city of Alameda, across the bay from San Francisco, is intentionally specific: Midriff-baring shirts are acceptable attire, so are tank tops with spaghetti straps and other once-banned items like micro-mini skirts and short shorts.
An Alameda High School student wears ripped jeans on the school's campus in Alameda, Calif.. The school system recently relaxed its dress codes to lessen their impact on some students.
Jeff Chiu/AP
Equity & Diversity School Dress Codes Aren't Fair to Everyone, Federal Study Finds
Girls, Black students, and LGBTQ students are disproportionately impacted by school dress codes, says the GAO's report.
Eesha Pendharkar
6 min read
In this Sept. 7, 2018 photo, a student at Grant High School in Portland, Ore., waits for a ride after school. Portland Public Schools relaxed its dress code in 2016 after student complaints that the rules unfairly targeted female students and sexualized their fashion choices.
A student at Grant High School in Portland, Ore., waits for a ride after school in 2018. The school system relaxed its dress code in 2016 after student complaints that the rules unfairly targeted female students.
Gillian Flaccus/AP
Load More ▼