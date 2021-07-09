Breaking: Unvaccinated Students, Adults Should Continue Wearing Masks in Schools, CDC Says
Superintendent Pandemic Lesson #2: Get All Hands on Deck
Opinion
School & District Management Opinion

Superintendent Pandemic Lesson #2: Get All Hands on Deck

A California superintendent explains how she mobilized a 75-member reopening task force
By Zandra Jo Galván — July 09, 2021 3 min read
A crew of individuals assembles for all hands on deck meeting.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week and Getty Images
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Zandra Jo Galván
Zandra Jo Galván is the superintendent of the Greenfield Union school district in California. The district enrolls 3,550 students, many the children of farmworkers. Nearly 60 percent are English-language learners, 95 percent are socioeconomically disadvantaged, and 11 percent receive special education services.

Early in the pandemic, my heart broke when I saw some of our students, laptops on their knees, sitting on curbs outside our public libraries and schools so that they could log on to complete their schoolwork. My immediate reaction was that we needed all hands on deck—or, in the language of our community, “Necesitamos todos manos a la obra”—to meet our district mission of “all means all.”

Like countless other districts in the country, we were dispensing food out the cafeteria doors, distributing digital devices from school parking lots, planning remote learning instruction, and trying our best to secure internet access for students.

But it wasn’t enough. Greenfield Union, in the heart of Salinas Valley—the setting of Steinbeck’s novel East of Eden—is farmworker country. It’s likely that the grapes, lettuce, broccoli, artichokes, and strawberries on your table emerged from our rich soil. In Salinas Valley, fieldworkers were contracting COVID-19 rapidly. In April 2020, Greenfield had some of the highest case rates in our county with 2,711 positive cumulative cases in a community of only 17,000 residents.

About This Series

Over the coming weeks we will be rolling out 17 lessons from experienced district leaders who spent the last year leading from home. Learn more and see the full collection of lessons.

Our agricultural families have many problems to deal with. More than 95 percent of Greenfield students are poor, homeless, or living in multiple-family homes. Many families share homes with one family in one bedroom, a second in another, and a third making do in other areas of the home.

When it came to getting our students online, how did we do it? We started by mapping out all residences and pooling our resources. Within two weeks of the start of the 2020-21 school year in August, we had provided a hot spot within 300 feet of every home with a student in our district. Cars, vans, and school buses were parked all over the district so that our students didn’t have to sit out on curbs to access the internet.

I’m big on cultivating relationships. We built relationships on all levels with concentric circles. We started with the board and our administrators, then moved out to the labor partner unions representing teachers and other school employees to plan appropriately, before turning to the parent community. We also connected with the county health department, state officials, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control to ensure we received and implemented the latest health and safety guidelines.

To harness these relationships, my assistant superintendent, Laura Cortez, and I convened a 75-member reopening task force representing each of our constituencies: the board, administrators, parents, community members, and labor partners. The task force split into six working groups to quickly gather information on instruction, social-emotional learning, parent and community engagement, safety, health, and nutrition.

By May 2020, the new task force was meeting weekly to manage the launch of the 2020-21 school year. Every week, we came together via Zoom before splitting into the subgroups to explore what we needed to do to provide instruction; to protect the social and emotional health of students and staff; to open schools safely with social distancing, PPE, and physical barriers; to develop vaccination and wellness-center protocols; and to formulate a distribution plan to deliver more than 12,000 meals every week.

This was detailed and exhausting work. Every day, we found ourselves pushing many rocks up many mountains. Yet, it paid great dividends as we moved steadily, quarter by quarter, from full distance learning to fully reopened schools five days a week by April 26, 2021.

Leaders have to take responsibility for their own performance. But we can’t do it alone. Responding to crises requires engagement from across the district. If it’s done right, the payoff is enormous. Your teams become stronger and more cohesive, banding together to do whatever it takes to serve their community. And, in turn, the community appreciates the district’s efforts. And, most importantly, your students and their families know you you love them, will do whatever it takes to support them, and will never lose faith in them, because we are stronger together.

Complete Collection

Superintendents discuss ideas at a roundtable.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week and Getty Images
School & District Management Opinion Leadership Lessons From the Kitchen Table: A Series
July 8, 2021

Related Tags:
Superintendents District Leadership Community Engagement California

Coverage of leadership, summer learning, social and emotional learning, arts learning, and afterschool is supported in part by a grant from The Wallace Foundation, at www.wallacefoundation.org. Education Week retains sole editorial control over the content of this coverage.

Events

Thu., July 22, 2021, 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET
Jobs The EdWeek Top School Jobs Virtual Career Fair
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Mon., July 26, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar A Safe Return to Schools is Possible with Testing
We are edging closer to a nationwide return to in-person learning in the fall. However, vaccinations alone will not get us through this. Young children not being able to vaccinate, the spread of new and
Content provided by BD
Register
Tue., July 13, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Equity & Diversity Live Online Discussion Critical Race Theory: Understanding the Debate
Join the conversation in our upcoming episode of A Seat at the Table when Peter DeWitt sits down with lawyer-educator Janel George and EdWeek reporters, Stephen Sawchuk and Andrew Ujifusa, as they discuss what’s at
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management Enrollment Data: How Many Students Went Missing in Your State?
America's public school system lost more than 1.4 million students during the coronavirus pandemic, according to an Education Week analysis.
Eesha Pendharkar & Maya Riser-Kositsky
1 min read
Conceptual image of a school door with projected shadows of students.
Collage by Laura Baker/Education Week (Images: iStock/Getty)
School & District Management The Fastest-Improving City School Districts Aren't the Ones You Might Expect
An analysis of how much city districts are overcoming their demographic odds reveals some surprising success stories as well as others where progress is slipping.
Stephen Sawchuk
8 min read
urban 1207362069 072021 blue
piranka/E+
School & District Management What the Research Says CDC: Students of Color Still Got Less In-Person Instruction as School Buildings Reopened
New research from the Centers for Disease Control finds that students of color returned to in-person, but often hybrid, classes.
Sarah D. Sparks
4 min read
Teresa Vazquez, a teacher in Fort Wayne, Ind., remotely teaches Spanish to students at Monroe High School in Albany, Ga., last year.
Teresa Vazquez, a teacher in Fort Wayne, Ind., remotely teaches Spanish to students at Monroe High School in Albany, Ga., last year.
Courtesy of Elevate K-12
School & District Management More Than 1 Million Students Didn't Enroll During the Pandemic. Will They Come Back?
Education Week analyzed state data to gather a more comprehensive understanding of this year's enrollment loss.
Eesha Pendharkar
6 min read
Students participate in class outside at the Woodland Pond School, a private school located near Bangor, Maine. Maine experienced one of the nation's largest drops in student enrollment this school year, according to an EdWeek analysis.
Students participate in class outside at the Woodland Pond School, a private school located near Bangor, Maine. Maine experienced one of the nation's largest drops in student enrollment this school year, according to an EdWeek analysis.
Photo courtesy of Woodland Pond School
Load More ▼