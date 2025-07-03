How a Weekly Email to My Staff Made Me a Better District Leader
Opinion
School & District Management Opinion

How a Weekly Email to My Staff Made Me a Better District Leader

Writing helps make sense out of what feels messy
By George Philhower — July 03, 2025 5 min read
Blue hand holding red pen.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty + Education Week
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
George Philhower
George Philhower is the superintendent of the Eastern Hancock schools, a rural district just east of Indianapolis.

People often assume that writers are experts—that they write because they already have the answers. But in my experience, the opposite is true. I don’t write because I know everything. I write because I’m still figuring it out. I write what I most need to read.

There’s something about putting thoughts into words that brings clarity. It helps me make sense of what feels messy or unresolved. Over time, writing has become one of my most important leadership tools. I’m the superintendent of the Eastern Hancock schools in rural Indiana, but what I’ve learned applies far beyond my role. Whether you’re leading a classroom, a school, or a district, writing isn’t just a way to share ideas—it’s a way to shape them. And in a field where the pressure to appear confident can feel constant, writing gives leaders a rare space to be honest—and to grow.

The space can be private, but for another, equally useful kind of challenge, you can put that thinking out into the world, where people can read it, judge it, and maybe even disagree with it. Every time I hit “send” on something I’ve written, there’s a voice in my head asking, “Who do you think you are?” There are people who have led more schools and done more research. What if they read my words and roll their eyes? What if I get it wrong?

But that’s not even the hardest part.

What’s scarier is that the people who know me best—the ones I work with every day—will read what I write. They know I don’t have it all figured out. Then they see the gaps between my words and my actions. And unlike speech, writing leaves a record—and that makes the gaps harder to miss.

And yet, I continue to do it. Because I’ve learned that vulnerability is good for me. And more than that, it’s good for leadership. Sharing my writing often opens the door to conversations I wouldn’t have otherwise. Sometimes people respond with encouragement, sometimes with questions, and sometimes with pushback—but all of it sharpens my thinking.

I’ve noticed, too, that the things I write eventually shape the way I lead. I’ve caught myself, more than once, saying aloud in a meeting or conversation something that first surfaced in a piece of writing I wasn’t even sure anyone would read.

Sharing my writing often opens the door to conversations I wouldn’t have otherwise.

Writing has led me, again and again, to the most important part of my job as a superintendent: helping our team develop a shared understanding of what we believe is best for kids. Leadership isn’t about forcing people to comply. Yes, I have positional authority. If I ask someone to do something, they’ll probably do it. But if someone only does something because I told them to, that change will be temporary. If I can help them see the value in what we’re doing—if they come to believe in it for themselves—they’ll carry that work forward long after I stop asking. That’s real leadership.

I write a weekly email to my staff. On the surface, it’s a message to encourage and support them—but truthfully, I do it just as much for myself. These emails are a reminder of the promises we’ve made to our students at Eastern Hancock. They help us stay focused. They help me stay grounded, and so week after week, I return to the promises: joy, connection, growth, and success.

Joy reminds us that the gravity of our work—the high stakes of teaching and learning—shouldn’t make school a place of stress. Joy doesn’t mean we take the work lightly. It means we take it seriously enough to make the experience of doing it joyful. Writing about joy serves as a reminder to myself not to let the pressures of leadership push joy to the margins—and to help create a culture where joy is accessible to everyone, including myself.

Connection is our commitment that every student—and every adult—should be known. Not just by name, but by strength, by interest, by hope, and by need. When students feel seen and known, they trust more deeply, engage more fully, and learn more confidently. Writing about connection reminds me that I can get caught up in tasks and systems and forget the simple power of relationships. It’s a reminder to myself that even in the busiest seasons, people need to come first.

see also

A hand offering a small school building.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
School & District Management Opinion 'We Get to Be a Kayak': Why This Superintendent Isn't Panicking Over Politics
George Philhower, April 28, 2025
4 min read

Growth is a promise that each student will learn something meaningful every day—something they’ll remember. It’s not about covering content. It’s about uncovering curiosity. Writing about growth helps me remember that I don’t just want students to grow—I want staff and leaders, including myself, to grow, too. I need that reminder regularly, because it’s easy to lose sight of growth in the middle of the grind.

And success reminds us that the finish line isn’t academic proficiency—it’s readiness for life. Our job is not to produce graduates who can pass a test. It’s to send young people into the world prepared and confident for the Monday after graduation—equipped to navigate life, contribute to their communities, and keep growing long after they leave us. Writing about success helps me remember not to get too focused on short-term wins. It’s a reminder to myself to keep the bigger picture in view.

Whether you’re a classroom teacher, a school principal, or a district leader, writing can help you clarify what you believe, make sense of a challenge, or simply notice what’s working. It could be a weekly note to your team. A personal journal where you reflect on the hardest moment of your day or the most joyful. It could be a letter to families, a blog post about a lesson that landed, or a short message to your staff about what matters right now. What you write and who you write it for will shape what you learn. Internal writing—such as journaling or team emails—helps you reflect, stay present, and remain connected to your people. External writing—shared more broadly—can build trust, inspire action, and create a sense of shared direction. Both matter. And both can make you a stronger, more grounded leader.

Sometimes, the best thing we can do is write what we most need to read—and trust that, over time, those words will not only shape what we say but also who we become.

And if it feels uncomfortable? That’s probably a sign we should do it anyway.

Events

Thu., July 10, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and K-12 education jubs at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Thu., July 17, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. ET
Mathematics K-12 Essentials Forum Helping Students Succeed in Math
Register
Thu., September 18, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table: The Power of Emotion Regulation to Drive K-12 Academic Performance and Wellbeing
Wish you could handle emotions better? Learn practical strategies with researcher Marc Brackett and host Peter DeWitt.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management Opinion Data Can Be Intimidating to Educators. But It Doesn't Have to Be
An unexpected insight from a child offers teacher and leadership teams a way to appreciate a more nuanced use of evidence.
Peter DeWitt & Michael Nelson
4 min read
Screen Shot 2025 04 29 at 6.47.20 AM
Canva
School & District Management Teachers Want to Be Seen and Heard. How 2 Principals Make It Happen
Teachers should have a voice. Principals should be more vulnerable to critiques. That’s the key to a healthy dynamic.
Olina Banerji
3 min read
Takeaways on morale building between teachers and principals.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week via Canva
School & District Management Are School Board Meetings Really Getting More Heated? What a New Study Says
Researchers analyzed video of 100,000 school board meetings to track conflict in education politics.
Evie Blad
4 min read
Kimberly Thompson, center, listens as Francis Howell School Board members talk in favor of rescinding all previously passed resolutions, including an anti-racism resolution, during a meeting on July 20, 2023 in O'Fallon, Mo. The Francis Howell School Board on Dec. 21, 2023, voted to drop elective Black history and literature courses at the district's high schools. Researchers found an uptick in conflict in school board meetings since 2020, but determined it was most concentrated in large urban and suburban districts.
Kimberly Thompson, center, listens as the school board of the Francis Howell district speak in favor of rescinding all previously passed resolutions, including an anti-racism resolution, on July 20, 2023, in O'Fallon, Mo. New research confirms an uptick in school board conflict in recent years, which peaked during claims beginning in 2021 that schools were teaching critical race theory.
David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP
School & District Management Few School Board Races Are Competitive. Here’s Why
Most school board turnover is caused by incumbent members resigning.
Caitlynn Peetz
3 min read
A man walks to submit his ballot for the 2021 school board elections at Canyon Lake Senior Center Tuesday morning in Rapid City.
A man walks to submit his ballot for the 2021 school board elections at Canyon Lake Senior Center on June 8, 2021 in Rapid City. New research shows that incumbents in local school board races run for reelection in uncontested races most of the time.
Grace Pritchett/Rapid City Journal via AP
Load More ▼