Grading Has Always Been an Imperfect Exercise. COVID-19 Made It Worse
Opinion
Student Achievement Opinion

Grading Has Always Been an Imperfect Exercise. COVID-19 Made It Worse

In search of a more-equitable record of student learning
By Lory Walker Peroff — June 01, 2021 4 min read
A student's grades are unknown
Robert Neubecker for Education Week
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Lory Walker Peroff
Lory Walker Peroff is a 4th grade teacher at Waikiki Elementary School in Honolulu, where she lives with her husband, two energetic daughters, three chickens, two ducks, and one peahen.

To be honest, I kind of hate the end of the school year. I don’t particularly enjoy the raucous behavior that accompanies the final weeks of school. I also am not fond of saying goodbye to the wonderful little humans that I have grown to know and love over the course of the school year.

But the one thing that every year brings me a great deal of stress and hand-wringing is completing student report cards. How can I possibly reduce the complexity of each student’s social, emotional, and academic learning to a couple of letters per standard?

Report cards are a staple of the American school systems. One would be hard-pressed to find a student in America that didn’t celebrate, dread, or perhaps even intentionally conceal a report card sent home from school.

Parents also anxiously anticipate grades sent home on report cards, often doling out rewards or punishments based on their child’s marks. It is no surprise how common it is for well-meaning parents to incentivize high marks when report cards are often viewed as a possible indicator of a child’s future success in life.

And rightly so. It turns out, it is not only anxious parents who look closely at report cards. According to 2019 Forbes reporting on college admissions, “Students’ academic achievements—which include grades, strength of curriculum, and admission test scores—constitute the most important factors in the admission decision.” In no uncertain terms, data collected and disseminated on report cards can make or break a student’s access to higher education as well as increase (or decrease) the likelihood of future successes in life.

Teachers across the nation are in some ways writing their students’ futures on report cards. With so much on the line, it is no wonder report cards fill me with anxiety.

The trepidation that accompanies report card time has reached another level this year. Students and teachers alike have had to pivot with head-spinning frequency from online school to hybrid settings to face-to-face instructions with social distancing, all while surviving a global pandemic. With the rise in unemployment that accompanied the pandemic, many students endured changes in their home life as well as school life. An estimated 40,000 children across the United States lost a parent to COVID-19. Racial reckonings spread throughout the country.

Despite all the immense changes in students and teachers’ lives, one thing hasn’t changed. The report card I will send home with students in two weeks is exactly the same as the one I have sent home for the past 10 years. This is not only unfair but illogical. How can we use the same way to record data given the unusual circumstances this year has presented?

This year calls for deep reflection of how we collect data as well as the actual data collected. The first component of the report card is often attendance. Teachers take roll call and mark down which pupils are present and which are absent. But as the pandemic blew the doors of the classroom, roll call looked different. In many schools, pandemic safety measures necessitated that students attend school virtually for at least some portion of the year. While (virtual) attendance remained a requirement, not all students had equal access to the space, technology, and family support to attend school in this new way.

Students who already had access to quality technology, robust internet connectivity, and guidance at home were more likely to attend school while others lacking resources missed school through no fault of their own. The pandemic has shed a bright light on this inequity that can no longer be ignored.

Attendance and grades are connected. In a typical school year, students work hard to earn the marks recorded on their report cards. This year, again, is different. Students lacking technological resources struggled to complete assignments and therefore made it harder for teachers to truly assess learning. In my own experience, an increase in missing work has made grading exponentially more complicated.

Also further invalidating this years’ grades, some reports suggest that cheating to attain coveted report card grades may have been made easier and more common by virtual learning. Truly assessing learning this year has been radically different, but the way we record learning on report cards has remained unchanged.

So, what now? Far from having the answers, my head is swimming with questions. How can we create a more equitable way to record student learning? In what ways is bias present in my own grading practices? How can reporting systems used in public schools across our nation increase (not decrease) opportunities for all our students?

Teachers, administrators, and policymakers need to take a deeper look at how to promote equity in our reporting systems to best meet the needs of all our learners. There are many things that this year will be remembered for; ignoring the opportunity to deeply rethink attendance and grading policies recorded on report cards should not be one of them. If we don’t all come together to do what is right for all our children, this lack of action will be a stain on our own permanent records.

Events

Thu., June 03, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Professional Development Webinar Micro-credentials to Master’s Degrees: The Future of Educator Advancement
How can district leaders support strengthening educators’ skills for COVID recovery in the classroom while also empowering their growth and advancement? Join guest speakers, Ryan Walters, Oklahoma Secretary of Education, Dr. Brandon Tatum, chief strategy
Content provided by BloomBoard
Register
Tue., June 22, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Curriculum Webinar How to Power Your Curriculum With Digital Books
Register for this can’t miss session looking at best practices for utilizing digital books to support their curriculum.
Content provided by OverDrive
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Achievement Whitepaper Accelerate Post Pandemic Learning Recovery: A Few Big Bets
This panel presents an overview of three of the “big bets” being promoted by the Campaign for Grade Level Reading to the local funders, c...
Content provided by The Campaign for Grade-Level Reading
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Achievement Whitepaper The Road to Recovery: Removing the Blocks to Student Engagement
Let’s identify the rocks on the road for all students and understand what it takes to remove them.
Content provided by Newsela
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Achievement Whitepaper How Schools Are Addressing Learning Loss: New Research from EdWeek
In this session, the EdWeek Research Center, in partnership with Kelly Education, reports on how school districts across the country plan...
Content provided by Kelly Education
Student Achievement Tens of Thousands of Students May Have to Repeat a Grade. Should They?
The prospect of a spike in retentions flies in the face of a broad-based consensus that moving students ahead is usually more effective.
Catherine Gewertz
8 min read
Mia Halthon's daughter, Terra Jones, has struggled with remote learning. Pictured here in their Detroit, Mich., home on May 21, 2021.
Terra Jones, 11, a Detroit 5th grader, has struggled with remote learning all year. Her mother, Mia Halthon, is weighing whether to have Terra repeat 5th grade out of concern that she's not ready to move onto 6th grade.
Valaurian Waller for Education Week
Load More ▼