Empowering Teachers and Parents to Speak Up on School Safety
Opinion Blog


Rick Hess Straight Up

Education policy maven Rick Hess of the American Enterprise Institute think tank offers straight talk on matters of policy, politics, research, and reform. Read more from this blog.

School Climate & Safety Opinion

Empowering Teachers and Parents to Speak Up on School Safety

By Rick Hess — March 22, 2021 3 min read
Image shows a multi-tailed arrow hitting the bullseye of a target.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Rick Hess
Opinion Contributor Education Week
Rick Hess is a resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute and the director of the think tank’s Education Policy Studies.

As millions of students return to school this spring and fall after many months of isolation, angst, and disruption, it’s a good bet there’ll be plenty of issues relating to behavior, discipline, and safety. For me, this raises the question of what, if anything, policymakers should do to ensure that the raft of well-meaning reforms intended to help schools tackle these challenges are indeed keeping students and staff safe. On that count, I’d like to flag a couple intriguing proposals posed by Max Eden, the author of the USA Today bestseller Why Meadow Died: The People and Policies that Created the Parkland Shooter and Endanger America’s Students (full disclosure, Max just recently joined AEI as a research fellow).

Readers should know that Eden is a skeptic when it comes to the bundle of programs and approaches generally characterized as “restorative justice.” He argues that policymakers, because they have come to fear that discipline is inequitable and harmful for students, “have tied teachers’ hands and undermined their authority in the classroom” by mandating restorative-justice practices. This is so, Eden says, even though “study after study after study has documented harm to learning, and school survey after survey after survey has suggested” that teachers have concerns about what disciplinary reforms mean for school climate and safety.

These disconcerting facts have gotten short shrift, Eden argues, due to the emergence of a culture where teachers are less likely to report disciplinary problems. Eden writes that “the pressures to underreport have been baked in” as a result of the U.S. Department of Education threatening districts with “invasive investigations” and lost “federal funding” if it has concerns about their discipline tallies. He explains, “Teachers who complained could be subject to retaliation from their principals, because their principals could be subject to demotion from their superintendents, because their superintendents could be subject to investigations and negative press coverage.” Moreover, he argues, “With teachers too intimidated to speak out and with school board members’ tendency to defer to their superintendents, the parental/democratic feedback loop has been severed.”

For those who share his concerns, Eden asks: How might that loop be repaired? He has a few suggestions on that count for state legislators.

First, he calls for them to establish a “nonprofit organization” to conduct annual audits “of school safety and climate through anonymous, open-ended teacher surveys.” He suggests that such surveys will provide a valuable tool for getting reliable data on what’s happening, enabling teachers to feel heard when it comes to school safety and helping ensure that local news coverage offers more than “puff pieces” rooted in superintendent claims about reduced suspensions.

Eden also urges that state legislatures require every school district to “establish a parental advisory committee on school safety,” with a dedicated agenda line at every school board meeting to raise problems and concerns. He argues that this would give parents a forum to readily raise concerns and teachers an “anonymous avenue” to have their concerns be heard by the board through the parental advisory committee. Eden suggests this mechanism might surface concerns that otherwise go unaired and prompt some board members “to recalibrate” their assumptions.

At the end of the day, whether or not one agrees with Eden’s concerns about restorative justice, it seems to me that giving parents and teachers more confidential avenues for raising concerns about school safety is a proposition all of us could get behind. After all, policies that reward and celebrate school leaders for reducing disciplinary actions may result in less misbehavior—or simply in misbehavior being met with less discipline, potentially compromising the safety and well-being of students and staff. Distinguishing the one from the other requires credible data points and honest talk. We should all want to know how safe schools really are and whether well-meaning practices are actually making them safer—and Eden has offered a couple practical suggestions that’ll help with just that.

The opinions expressed in Rick Hess Straight Up are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.

Events

Tue., March 23, 2021, 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar Unfinished Learning: Identifying and Addressing Post-COVID Learning Gaps
With the variety of student experiences from the past year, how do educators address the unfinished learning taking place? This webinar will identify potential gaps in learning opportunities within K-12 English Language Arts (ELA) and
Content provided by Open Up Resources
Register
Wed., March 24, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Teaching Profession Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table With Education Week: How to Support Teacher Well-Being
The demands being placed on teachers, especially during the pandemic, have led to an increase in professional and personal stress. This episode of A Seat at the Table will focus on what school and district
Register
March 24, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - March 25, 2021, 4:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers, Administrators, and K-12 Staff
Find your next job in this two-day online event designed to help you chat directly with district recruiters about their open positions.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Director of Finance & Operations
Torrington, CT, US
Torrington Public Schools
[Summer 2021] Enrichment Specialist- South Bronx
New York, NY, US
DREAM Charter School
Elementary Teacher - Scholars Academy
Madison, Wisconsin
One City Schools
Preschool Site Director - Stand Alone
Thornton, CO, US
Adams 12 Five Star Schools
Load More ▼

Read Next

School Climate & Safety Boy, 15, Injured in Arkansas School Shooting; Classmate Held
A 15-year-old boy shot and seriously injured a fellow student Monday morning at an Arkansas junior high school, authorities said.
The Associated Press
1 min read
Traffic is lined up March 1, 2021 outside Watson Chapel Junior High School in Pine Bluff, Ark. as parents pick up students after a shooting at the school.
Traffic is lined up March 1, 2021 outside Watson Chapel Junior High School in Pine Bluff, Ark. as parents pick up students after a shooting at the school.
Staton Breidenthal/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP
School Climate & Safety Interactive School Shootings This Year: How Many and Where
Education Week is tracking shootings in K-12 schools in 2021. See the number of incidents and where they occurred in our map and data table.
3 min read
Sign indicating school zone.
iStock/Getty
School Climate & Safety When Toxic Positivity Seeps Into Schools, Here's What Educators Can Do
Papering over legitimate, negative feelings with phrases like "look on the bright side" can be harmful for teachers and students.
Arianna Prothero
6 min read
Image shows the Mr. Yuck emoji with his tongue out in response to bubbles of positive sayings all around him.
Gina Tomko/Education Week + Ingram Publishing/Getty
School Climate & Safety Opinion Teaching's 'New Normal'? There's Nothing Normal About the Constant Threat of Death
As the bizarre becomes ordinary, don't forget what's at stake for America's teachers during the COVID-19 pandemic, writes Justin Minkel.
Justin Minkel
4 min read
14Minkel IMG
Gremlin/E+
Load More ▼