Native American students are missing school at rates that dwarf most states’ overall averages, according to data collected by the Associated Press for the 2022-23 school year. That disparity existed before the pandemic but then got worse, the AP found. In half the 34 states studied, American Indian students were chronically absent at least 9 percentage points more than their home state’s average.

In some states, most Native American children missed more than 10% of the school year, even as attendance improved for students of other backgrounds. In some states, the attendance gap between all students and Native American students grew by the end of the pandemic in 2023.

For educational bureaucrats and academic researchers, these may seem like mere numbers on yet another chart. But for those of us leading Indian tribes across the country, this represents a painful reality. Far too many of our students are being left behind, and we risk losing their potential contributions to our people for generations to come.

This is a fight the Poarch Band of Creek Indians knows all too well. In fact, we have struggled for equal educational access for decades. By the early 20th century, our children were barred entirely from the local public schools in the area known as Atmore, Ala. They could not ride the county school bus. They were just not welcome.

Poarch Creek families found their own ways to keep their children in school. In 1947, when a public school bus driver refused to pick up his twin daughters, Homer Jack Daughtry stood in the road until they were allowed to board, an act of courage that became a lasting symbol of the fight for equal rights faced by the Poarch Creek people and Native communities across the South.

Local authorities built a separate Indian school in 1949, but like the small church schools that preceded them, it educated children only through 6th grade. To continue their schooling, Indian children had to fight for the right to attend county middle and high schools. Through the leadership of Calvin McGhee, a 5th grade-educated Creek farmer who became the first formal leader of our tribal government, we filed a lawsuit for equal education several years before the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1954 landmark ruling in Brown v. Board of Education and successfully settled out of court. That fight should have been won permanently, but it sadly wasn’t.

The chronic absenteeism data tell us that Native American children are still, in measurable and documented ways, on the outside of the American education promise. The reasons are not mysterious, and they are not primarily a matter of family choices or cultural indifference to education. The Poarch Creek Indians have demonstrated through our advocacy that we value education profoundly. What we have always lacked is an education system that values us back.

What we have always lacked is an education system that values us back.

Chronic absenteeism among American Indian students is driven by forces that policy has failed to adequately address: geographic isolation and transportation challenges , higher rates of poverty and housing instability , inadequate healthcare access that leaves more illnesses untreated and children sicker longer, and a documented and multigenerational distrust of institutions that were used, within living memory of many tribal elders, to actively harm Native children.

Still, there is reason for optimism. It comes from the same place the solution always has: community. If policymakers want to solve these problems, they must seek wisdom from those closest to the challenges.

We know that where schools have invested in the right solutions, attendance can improve dramatically. Research and real-world results from districts that have made this commitment show that when a school becomes a place that fits a Native family’s life rather than something imposed on it, children show up, and they want to be there, too.

Our tribe has worked for decades to build those pathways for our own community through federal Title IV Indian Education programs, Head Start, and our own deliberate tribal investments in the next generation. We have also taken direct steps to address chronic absenteeism, including hiring a truancy officer to help improve attendance.

However, like many tribes, we encountered jurisdictional barriers that limited our ability to effectively resolve these matters through tribal court when they involved Native students attending public schools. Today, we continue to explore innovative ways to encourage student success. One such effort is our incentive program, which provides cash awards to students who demonstrate strong academic performance and good attendance. While no single solution will close the attendance gap, we are hopeful that recognizing and rewarding student achievement will encourage greater participation in the classroom and reinforce the value our community places on education.

see also Open image caption Close image caption Research confirms what many educators know: chronic absenteeism undermines student academic recovery. A view of an empty classroom at a school in Colorado Springs, Colo., Feb. 12, 2026. Kevin Mohatt for Education Week Student Absenteeism Chronic Absenteeism Is Linked to Slower Academic Recovery in Math, Reading Remove Save to favorites

We also know what it costs when the problems go unaddressed: A child who misses too many school days in elementary school rarely catches up fully. The graduation-rate gap that follows Native American students—74% graduate compared with 87% for all students—does not appear from thin air. It is built one missed day at a time in the years when intervention is still possible.

With a new school year well underway, the Poarch Band of Creek Indians calls on school districts, state education agencies, and federal policymakers to take the data on chronic absenteeism seriously. Where Native students are chronically absent, ask why. Ask whether the school has a meaningful relationship with the tribal government in its region. Ask whether Native history is reflected in the curriculum. Ask if Native families, customs, and beliefs are included in the school and school culture. Ask whether the practical barriers—transportation, adequate funding, healthcare access, economic stability—are being addressed in partnership with tribal communities.

Jack Daughtry and Calvin McGhee fought for the right of Creek children to board a bus and go to school. That was no small thing. It was, indeed, everything.

More than 75 years later, we are still making the case that American Indian children, like all kids, deserve a school that meets them with the same determination they have always brought to its door.

Our children keep seeking education. The question is whether America’s schools will let them find it.