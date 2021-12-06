Ask Rick: Is It Racist for Principals to Expect Staff to Be on Time?
Opinion Blog


Rick Hess Straight Up

Education policy maven Rick Hess of the American Enterprise Institute think tank offers straight talk on matters of policy, politics, research, and reform. Read more from this blog.

Equity & Diversity Opinion

Ask Rick: Is It Racist for Principals to Expect Staff to Be on Time?

By Rick Hess — December 06, 2021 2 min read
Image shows a multi-tailed arrow hitting the bullseye of a target.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Rick Hess
Opinion Contributor Education Week
Rick Hess is a resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute and the director of the think tank’s Education Policy Studies.

When you’ve been around as long as I have, one gets all manner of intriguing questions from parents, educators, school leaders, policymakers, and more. While I usually respond to such queries in private, it’s occurred to me that readers might occasionally be interested in some of the exchanges. So, today, we’re introducing a new feature: “Ask Rick.” Every so often, I’ll take a question and answer it. If you’d like to submit a question, just shoot it along to me, care of Tracey Schirra, at tracey.schirra@aei.org. And here we go:

Dear Rick,

Recently, a school leader told me he doesn’t feel comfortable asking people to come on time to meetings, as that perpetuates white supremacy. I think this is just an excuse for the fact that he’s not comfortable setting expectations and holding people accountable to meeting them.

What do you think?

Sincerely,

I Still Think It’s OK to Be on Time

Dear Still Think,

I agree with you. I’m deeply concerned that an admirable push for “equity” is at risk of morphing into a nihilistic doctrine that excuses mediocrity. This would be destructive as hell, especially for kids at risk.

I mean, expectations matter. Details matter. Good schools of all kinds tend to be marked by strong professional cultures, mutual respect, and high expectations for students and adults. Students deserve teachers and leaders who are organized, attentive to details, and serious about planning and preparation. Making good use of classroom and professional time is part of that. If a leader can’t be bothered to promote that kind of culture or if staff won’t buy into it, it’s bad for kids—however high-minded the excuse.

If teachers are free to wander as they will into grade-level team meetings, parent-teacher conferences, and curriculum-planning sessions, it has consequences for teaching, learning, and students.

Unfortunately, plenty of common-sense virtues other than timeliness have gotten caught up in the dragnet of those fighting “white supremacy.” We’ve got state departments of education urging that teachers be trained to purge “white supremacy” from math curricula by putting an end to practices like requiring students to show their work or emphasizing right answers. We’ve got professional developers who preach that the distinctive characteristics of “white culture” include “hard work,” “objectivity,” and “independent thought.” It may mark me as suspect in some circles, but it’s hard for me to imagine that students are well-served by schools that shy away from such norms.

And, in any event, it’s hardly the case that “white” culture is uniquely analytic. Around the globe, air traffic controllers who supervise flying steel, surgeons who handle human hearts, or architects whose bridges resist gravity’s pull tend to value precision, objectivity, and rationality. This is true in Alabama and Angola, without regard to race, nationality, or cultural background. Indeed, try telling visiting educational officials from Nigeria, Mexico, or South Korea that concerns about precision, time, and effort are “white” values, and they’ll look at you like you’re the inveterate racist.

I get the well-meaning impulse behind much of this. Really, I do. I understand the desire to respect that different communities have different rhythms, single parents can get hammered by a sudden crisis, and families lacking a vehicle are at the mercy of public transport. Leaders should be sensitive to such things and make appropriate allowances. But that’s very different from dismissing basic professional norms as part of some nefarious, racialized construct.

The opinions expressed in Rick Hess Straight Up are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.

Events

Thu., December 09, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Classroom Technology Webinar Building Better Blended Learning in K-12 Schools
The pandemic and the increasing use of technology in K-12 education it prompted has added renewed energy to the blended learning movement as most students are now learning in school buildings (and will likely continue
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Equity & Diversity Language Barriers With Schools: Immigrant Parents Tell Tales of Exclusion
Non-English-speaking parents say they've long been excluded from parts of their children’s education, and the pandemic has made it worse.
The Associated Press
5 min read
Student teacher Olivia Vazquez, standing, left, speaks with a student at the Eliza B. Kirkbride School in Philadelphia in October. Vazquez is finishing up her last semester at Swarthmore College and hoping to help make sure immigrant students arriving in Philadelphia have a more supportive experience in school than she did growing up.
Student teacher Olivia Vazquez, standing, left, speaks with a student at the Eliza B. Kirkbride School in Philadelphia in October. Vazquez is finishing up her last semester at Swarthmore College and hoping to help make sure immigrant students arriving in Philadelphia have a more supportive experience in school than she did growing up.
Matt Rourke/AP
Equity & Diversity Opinion No, Love Won’t Fix Institutional Racism in Education
Racially just books are under attack in schools. Defending an anti-racist curriculum demands a deeper understanding of how power operates.
Altheria Caldera
4 min read
Photo of separated black and white chess pieces
Radachynskyi/iStock/Getty Images Plus<br/>
Equity & Diversity Spotlight Spotlight on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
This Spotlight will empower you to assess where the work still needs to be done to ensure your students and educators are represented and included.
Equity & Diversity Transgender Students and School Sports: Six Things to Know About a Raging Debate
States have considered a surge of legislation that would restrict transgender students from teams that align with their gender identity.
Evie Blad
9 min read
Laur Kaufman, 13, of Harlingen, waves a flag at a rally against House Bill 25, a bill that would ban transgender girls from participating in girls school sports, outside the Capitol in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021.
Laur Kaufman, 13, of Harlingen, Texas, waves a flag at a rally at the state capitol in Austin against a bill that would restrict transgender students' access to single-sex sports teams.
Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP
Load More ▼