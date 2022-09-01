5 Ways to Sustain Educational Justice Advocacy
Opinion
Families & the Community Opinion

5 Ways to Sustain Educational Justice Advocacy

It will take strong collective action to protect public education
By Briana Bivens — September 01, 2022 5 min read
Enthusiastic people gather at the center of the circle.
hkeita/iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Briana Bivens
Briana Bivens is a postdoctoral researcher at Rutgers University and an online adjunct instructor in the Child, Youth, and Family Studies program at Portland State University. Her scholarship and advocacy explore community-based education, child- and family-care policy, and sustainability in social justice organizing.

This past year has seen teachers, students, parents, and community members organizing against oppressive policy changes, demanding better wages and working conditions, and resisting the growing slate of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.

In Chicago, two social studies teachers nearly lost their jobs after encouraging students to protest the scrap-metal company moving into their neighborhood. In Florida and several other states, educators spoke out at school board meetings against anti-LGBTQ legislation disguised in the language of “parental rights.” And in Oregon, teachers and students banded together to advocate robust climate education.

In the face of growing conservative attacks on culturally responsive, anti-racist, and gender-affirming education, this kind of advocacy is crucial. As more school- and community-based educators, administrators, and other education workers engage in educational justice advocacy as part of a union, activist group, or collective, we would benefit from developing our capacity to support ourselves and each other in this vital work.

Teachers and activists are no strangers to burnout, and sustaining collective action takes care and intention. Here are five core considerations for cultivating more caring, relational, and sustainable advocacy spaces. They were born of conversations I had with my own multi-issue organizing community.

1. Build your base. Given the scope and seriousness of structural injustice, it can feel indulgent to subtract time from project-based tasks to recruit and build a team. But base-building—meaningfully involving new education stakeholders through outreach and political education—is crucial for collectivizing responsibility and preventing individual overwork, resentment, or burnout.

Consider the following: How do you recruit, build trust, and form community with your fellow teachers, parents, and education professionals? Is there a variety of engagement opportunities tailored to different interests, skills, and availability? What is the onboarding process for newly engaged collaborators? How are they equipped to participate effectively? Are there ways to democratize decisionmaking processes and ensure front-line education workers are leading?

2. Make time for creativity and celebration. Encouraging creativity in our modes of organizing and celebrating the magic of our collaboration can inspire organizers, disrupt tired routines, and invite new political possibilities. When we take the time to cultivate moments for joy and acknowledgment, we refuse the capitalist notion that our production is our only value and demystify activism by highlighting the many contributions that enable the work.

How can your group diversify outreach, protest, and engagement efforts by incorporating games, sports, art, or music? How can you disrupt the conventional meeting format and incorporate content that sparks joy, laughter, and connection? Do you have a regular gratitude practice (in a meeting, in a social media post, through email, etc.) through which to honor various contributions to the organizing?

Can you celebrate together? Whether it’s celebrating the anniversary of a movement victory (such as Red for Ed), organizing a community festival, or hosting a potluck for teachers and organizers, these can be spaces for people to get to know one another, build trust, and be in joyful community.

3. Consider care infrastructure. Organizing spaces are unfortunately not immune from perpetuating injustice. Driven by expectations of urgency and self-sacrifice, organizers can end up relying on racialized and gendered emotional labor and care work. Without established time, commitments, or processes for caring for each other in organizing spaces, we also often default to inadequate “self-care” to manage the emotional and logistical burdens of activism. Think of the political possibilities that emerge when we shift the responsibility for care and support from the individual organizer to the broader collectivity.

Are there clear commitments and processes for how your group approaches conflict? Can you provide child care, food, and drinks at in-person gatherings? Can you offer virtual and in-person participation options and assess the overall accessibility of your meetings, events, and communication platforms?

4. Encourage healthy pacing. Organizers often cite a sense of urgency or culture of shame around boundary-setting that makes it difficult to be honest about time constraints, capacity, and interests and needs outside of organizing. When we make unrealistic demands of time, effort, and dedication in our organizing spaces, we risk mimicking the unsustainable, burnout-inducing conditions many educators face in their classrooms.

At the start of each year, quarter, or project, can you map the core goals and tasks according to the capacity and interests of those who will be participating? In that map, you might incorporate space for unexpected demands on time, celebration, rest, co-learning, reflection, and assessment.

Can you clarify expected tasks associated with a project so fellow collaborators can make informed decisions about their capacity to contribute?

5. Foster collective learning. There is a rich history of parents, teachers, and other education professionals learning together to make change. The workshops, teach-ins, and lectures that many educational organizations and teacher-activist groups practice today are a product of how organizers have deepened and archived their learning. Co-learning is one way to build trust and community while enriching the possibility for sustainable, intergenerational action.

How can you embed learning opportunities into regularly scheduled events or meetings? Consider reading together, incorporating a teach-in, or inviting unstructured time to discuss a particular concept. Establishing an archivist position or process can also help creatively document and organize the group’s work.

Community organizers and educational justice advocates have a long history of shaping anti-oppressive change. It’s crucial that we nourish this work by approaching it with care for one another. As the organizer Amanda Aguilar Shank writes, “We have a responsibility to align the ways we relate to each other with our values—from the most intimate relationship up to larger systems like the criminal and immigration systems.”

It will take a sustained, collectivist energy to resist conservative attacks on education and build the public educational infrastructure students need. To meet this moment, we need movement spaces that are caring, accessible, and collaborative.

Events

Tue., September 13, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar Supporting 21st Century Skills with a Whole-Child Focus
What skills do students need to succeed in the 21st century? Explore the latest strategies to best prepare students for college, career, and life.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Wed., September 14, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Enrollment to Graduation: How to Build Better Education Experiences this Year
Enrollment to graduation: K12 leaders are unlocking insights like never before to deliver amazing education experiences for every stakeholder.
Content provided by Qualtrics
Register
Thu., September 15, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Reading & Literacy Webinar Getting Reading Groups Right
What is the best approach to reading group design? Join us and gain critical insights into effective research-backed strategies to support student reading achievement.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Families & the Community Opinion How to Make Parent Engagement Meaningful
Parents can serve as valuable education resources for their children—and teachers.
Larry Ferlazzo
4 min read
family remote ed Opinion
Feodora Chiosea/iStock/Getty
Families & the Community Republicans' Confidence in Public Schools Plummets, Gallup Poll Finds
Republicans' confidence in public schools dropped more sharply than Democrats', the latest Gallup poll finds.
Evie Blad
3 min read
Image of a small U.S. flag in a pencil case.
iStock/Getty
Families & the Community How Can Parents Best Support Teachers? We Asked
We asked educators on social media to share the most helpful ways families can support their work.
Hayley Hardison
3 min read
Illustration of a parent and child outside of a school building.
E+/Getty
Families & the Community Jill Biden: The Teacher-Parent Partnership Can Be 'Powerful'
First lady Jill Biden emphasized the value of educator and family partnerships in a speech at the National Parent Teachers Association convention Friday.
Libby Stanford
2 min read
First lady Jill Biden speaks at the 125th Anniversary Convention of the National Parent Teacher Association (PTA) in National Harbor, Md., Friday, June 17, 2022.
First lady Jill Biden speaks at the 125th Anniversary Convention of the National Parent Teacher Association in National Harbor, Md.
Susan Walsh/AP
Load More ▼