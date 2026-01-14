4 Practical Steps Leaders Can Take to Support Student Learning
Opinion Blog

Peter DeWitt's

Finding Common Ground

A former K-5 public school principal turned author, presenter, and leadership coach, Peter DeWitt provides insights and advice for education leaders. Former superintendent Michael Nelson is a frequent contributor. Read more from this blog.

School & District Management Opinion

4 Practical Steps Leaders Can Take to Support Student Learning

Develop the strategy with educators, don’t force it on them
By Peter DeWitt & Michael Nelson — January 14, 2026 3 min read
Screenshot 2025 12 18 at 8.01.20 AM
Canva
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Peter DeWitt & Michael Nelson
Opinion Contributors
Peter DeWitt is a former K-5 public school principal turned author, presenter, and leadership coach. Michael Nelson is a leadership coach and thought partner for the Instructional Leadership Collective.

One of the highlights we’ve witnessed so far as we work with our Instructional Leadership Collectives (read more here), is how leaders are breaking down the isolation of working in a silo and seeing the impact of working in a collective.

Take what’s going on with one of our collectives. Over the last few meetings, the participants—school principals, assistant principals, or regional leaders—have been focusing their efforts on getting teachers to use data to drive instruction.

Yet, we’ve noticed that the participants are not necessarily explicitly modeling for their teachers what that process looks like. That’s essential because teachers take cues from what we do as leaders, not just what we say.

So we asked members in our data collective to bring back specific examples to our sessions to show how their leadership models data use for staff. Some are engaging in impactful actions while others are just beginning to dive into the work.

Below are four leadership moves inspired by that data collective session that we believe you can start tomorrow. Just make sure these moves are directly tied to the problem you are trying to solve.

1) Make student voice visible (and usable)

One participant shared how her team pairs brief “look‑fors” during random classroom walk-throughs using student micro‑surveys about belonging.

She talked about “school process evidence” (what adults are doing) and “perception evidence” (how students experience it). In our collectives, we draw on the four sources of evidence developed by Bernhardt: demographics, perceptions, student learning, and school processes.

2) Turn benchmark data into coaching, not compliance

A middle school principal talked about how he uses STAR benchmarks to identify students who need deeper interventions and then combines those benchmarks and interventions with specific feedback for teachers.

He creates a one‑pager that links (1) a grade‑level STAR pattern, (2) the related classroom practice he observes, and (3) the micro‑change the teacher tries. Then, he and his team meet to check the impact of student outcomes.

3) Give bite‑size, actionable feedback

Another principal talked about what she defined as a small shift: coaching for small‑group instruction and discerning when technology in the classroom helps versus hinders student progress.

While modeling evidence‑linked feedback, she asks questions such as, “What did we observe during the observation” and “What impact did the technology tool have on students at that time?” She matches the answers to her questions with observations teachers are making about student learning with technology. Then she provides feedback on the answers to those questions in the form of a conversation and bases it on information gleaned from such sources as progress data, teacher-feedback loops, and student reflections.

4) Normalize “errors” and focus on “inquiry” to raise collective efficacy

A middle school assistant principal discussed how he reframes data discrepancies as opportunities to model how teams build confidence and skill together.

For example, the students of members of one professional learning community showed high assignment completion/grades but low performance on the team’s common formative assessment. This raises a learning question, not a blame statement.

His team noticed a pattern: a 92% assignment-completion rate, with students receiving mostly A’s and B’s, yet only 46% achieved proficiency on the common formative assessment aligned with the specified ELA standard. “Rather than hunting for mistakes,” he said, “we treated this as a curiosity trigger, a chance to learn together to more accurately communicate student progress to the learner themselves.”

In the End

We want our blog to be a resource that you come back to, so we can continue to develop a community that we have been trying to foster for a few years. Mostly, what we want you to know if you are a leader or a teacher is that data need to be used as a flashlight and not a hammer.

As facilitators for these collectives, we both left the session excited. The learning we engaged in with these leaders inspired us to dig deeper into what we can do better and what actions we should be taking next.

Let us know how you use data to drive your leadership. Connect with us to share your thoughts on Instagram or BlueSky (Michael’s Bluesky and Peter’s BlueSky).

Related Tags:
Data-Driven Decisionmaking School Leadership

The opinions expressed in Peter DeWitt’s Finding Common Ground are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.

Events

Wed., January 28, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar Smarter Tools, Stronger Outcomes: Empowering CTE Educators With Future-Ready Solutions
Open doors to meaningful, hands-on careers with research-backed insights, ideas, and examples of successful CTE programs.
Content provided by Pearson
Register
Thu., January 15, 2026, 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar Improve Reading Comprehension: Three Tools for Working Memory Challenges
Discover three working memory workarounds to help your students improve reading comprehension and empower them on their reading journey.
Content provided by Solution Tree
Register
Wed., January 21, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Recruitment & Retention Webinar EdRecruiter 2026 Survey Results: How School Districts are Finding and Keeping Talent
Discover the latest K-12 hiring trends from EdWeek’s nationwide survey of job seekers and district HR professionals.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management Minneapolis Schools Close in Wake of Deadly Shooting, Immigration Enforcement
The districtwide closure marks a departure from schools' responses to ICE presence.
Ileana Najarro
6 min read
Protesters demonstrate against ICE agents near the the Whipple Federal Building on Jan. 8, 2026.
Protestors gather after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer shot and killed a woman in Minneapolis, on Jan. 7, 2026. The incident later prompted the Minneapolis school district to cancel classes amid broader federal immigration operations.
Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune via TNS
School & District Management How These School Leaders Stop the Distractions That Steal Learning Time
Cellphones "are a huge time waster," said one principal.
Caitlynn Peetz Stephens
3 min read
A student at Glover Middle School in Spokane, Wash., checks their phone before the start of school on Dec. 3, 2025.
A student checks a phone before school in Spokane, Wash., on Dec. 3, 2025. One school leader discussed the time-saving effect of a bell-to-bell cellphone ban during a recent EdWeek virtual event.
Kaylee Domzalski/Education Week
School & District Management Zohran Mamdani Reverses Course on Mayoral Control Over NYC Schools
New York City's new mayor promised during his campaign to end mayoral control of the city's schools.
Cayla Bamberger & Chris Sommerfeldt, New York Daily News
3 min read
Mayor Zohran Mamdani reacts during his inauguration ceremony on Jan. 1, 2026, in New York.
Mayor Zohran Mamdani reacts during his inauguration ceremony on Jan. 1, 2026, in New York. He promised during his campaign to end mayoral control of New York City's public schools but announced a change in position the day before taking office.
Andres Kudacki/AP
School & District Management Opinion 14 New Year’s Resolutions to Inspire School Leaders
For inspiration on how to make the most of your second reset of the school year, we checked in with contributors to The Principal Is In column.
Mary Hendrie
1 min read
Collaged image of school principal resolutions for the new year
Vanessa Solis/Education Week via Canva
Load More ▼