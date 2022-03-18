Illinois Students Can Now Take Mental Health Days. Why Aren’t More Doing It?
Student Well-Being

Illinois Students Can Now Take Mental Health Days. Why Aren’t More Doing It?

By Olivia Olander, Chicago Tribune — March 18, 2022 5 min read
Photo illustration of a stressed person.
iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

When first-grade teacher Tina Berry saw that her 12-year-old needed to take a mental health day, it was because she recognized some of her own stress-induced tendencies reflected in her daughter, a seventh-grader at Old St. Mary’s School in the South Loop.

“When I get tired, I can feel myself going down a tunnel,” Berry said. “For my daughter … I can see the heightened sense of nervousness and anxiety, and that’s when I said, ‘You need to just take a break.’”

Since the start of 2022, that break has been considered an excused absence for K-12 students in Illinois, as new legislation was enacted allowing children to take up to five excused absences for mental or behavioral health yearly. Schools may also refer students to support personnel, like a school psychologist or counselor, after two such absences.

Experts and parents said the change is welcome for children after a taxing two years of learning amid a pandemic. However, it’s not clear how many families are actually taking advantage of the policy.

“There’s a lot of kids suffering and not really getting help for what they need,” said Dr. Frank Belmonte, chief medical officer at Advocate Children’s Hospital. Addressing these mental health needs early can prevent more serious issues later, Belmonte said.

Allowing mental health absences to be excused “is really, really helping with mental health parity” in comparison with physical health, he said.

The office of Illinois Education Superintendent Carmen Ayala echoed this sentiment in an email, saying it hopes the policy will help reduce the stigma around mental health issues and promote “healthy habits of self-care.”

But some families have struggled with perceived privacy concerns and stigma around actually marking absences for mental health, said Faith Cole, director of student services for Oak Park and River Forest High School.

Cole’s district puts mental health absences in the same category as vacations and college visits, and students are limited to 12 such absences — including the five days for mental health — per year, as opposed to absences for illness or COVID-19, which are not counted in the same way.

See Also

Image of student managing obstacles.
Kasla Bogdańska for Education Week
Special Report Student and Staff Mental Health: Emerging From COVID’s Crisis
March 1, 2022

Parents may be hesitant to share that their student is absent for mental health reasons, but the information is only shared and tracked internally in the district, Cole said.

Responses varied from other suburban districts reached about their policy on such absences.

In the north suburban Glenbrook High School District 225, 75 students — less than 1.5% of the district’s total population — have taken an absence designated for mental health since the beginning of the year, the district said. In west suburban Elmhurst Community Unit School District 205, that number is 6.4%, according to the district.

A representative from Wilmette Public Schools District 39 said they have not tracked the number of students who have taken mental health days, and a spokeswoman from the Oak Park Elementary School District 97 said they had insufficient data to comment on the effect of the law.

Other districts, like New Trier Township High School District 203 in Winnetka and Wilmette Public Schools, already allowed mental health as an excused reason for absence before this year.

Districts also varied in how much they had publicized the policy to parents when it was enacted. New Trier sent out the information in a larger email about a December board meeting; Elmhurst added it to their student handbook; and Oak Park and River Forest High School hasn’t publicized it at all, though it’s an available option for parents to select when marking their students absent, according to representatives from those districts.

See Also

students speak mental health
Student Well-Being Students Speak Out: 'We Need Mental Health Days'
Catherine Gewertz, June 24, 2021
6 min read

Samina Hadi-Tabassum, a parent of middle schoolers in Oak Park District 97, recalled the policy being shared in a district newsletter. But it could be explained more, said Hadi-Tabassum, who is also an associate professor of cognitive development at the Erikson Institute in Chicago.

“I would really appreciate having a conversation led by the school administration saying, ‘Look, we’ve got these ... mental health days; kids should take advantage,’ ” Hadi-Tabassum said.

Berry, who teaches in Cicero School District 99, said she doesn’t think her district has done enough to publicize the policy. Her older daughter and 6-year-old son, a kindergartner at South Loop Elementary, have each taken a mental health day.

Berry knew her son, who has special needs and sensory issues, needed to take a day off when he started lashing out at home, “like this little peanut has this anger inside him,” she said.

The two symptoms Berry recognized in her children — her daughter’s anxious feelings and her son acting out — are some of the most important ones for parents to watch for in deciding whether a child should take a day off, said Dr. Judith Allen, chief operating officer and clinical director of nonprofit organization Communities In Schools of Chicago.

It’s adults’ responsibility to recognize when a normally bubbly child starts acting reserved, a well-dressed child starts wearing the same outfit everyday or any child deviates from their version of normal, Allen said.

Further, just as physical illness can be contagious, anxiety can spread between social groups and depression can manifest as violence or behavioral issues, underscoring the need to keep students home, she said.

See Also

vocabulary word cloud of terms kids can use to describe what they're feeling, in particular bad feelings so they can get help.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week
Student Well-Being From Our Research Center Mental Health Problems Loom for the COVID Generation. Here's What Schools Can Do
Arianna Prothero, May 24, 2021
10 min read

Parents might be afraid to deal with the answer when they ask if their children are struggling or suicidal, but taking initial steps early can act as a steppingstone to professional help, if needed, Allen said.

“Sometimes kids don’t know how to put words to it, so they will act out instead and they end up going down that disciplinary path,” she said.

The idea that skipping school is inherently bad is archaic, reminiscent of the “three-strikes-you’re-out kind of approach that we used in the ‘80s and ‘90s,” Hadi-Tabassum said.

If children need to take a day off, they should receive a follow-up from a social worker rather than discipline, she said. Within the recently enacted mental health day policy, schools have the option to alert appropriate personnel after a student takes two mental health days.

Districts have systems in place for schools to follow up with students, according to Jackie Matthews, a spokesperson from the Illinois State Board of Education.

“We hope that the excused mental health days can provide a boon to students in many different situations who may need time to decompress and get connected to supports,” Matthews said.

Hadi-Tabassum said she has taken mental health days herself, and has advocated for her children to take days as needed, too.

“Maybe you just need to stay home today,” Hadi-Tabassum said, “and not have to face this giant wall that a lot of kids feel when they’re going into a school day.”

Olivia Olander
Chicago Tribune

Copyright (c) 2022, Chicago Tribune. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency.

Events

Mon., April 11, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Getting to Impact with MTSS: Small District Implementation and Insights
How you can implement a sustainable MTSS program in your small- or medium-sized district.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
March 23, 2022, 3:00 p.m. - March 24, 2022, 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find your next job in this two-day online event designed to help you chat directly with district recruiters about their open positions.
Register
Thu., March 24, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
School & District Management Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table: When School and District Leaders Clash, How Systems Leaders Can Build Better Relationships
Explore the role that relationship-building plays in creating a well-run district and school.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Well-Being Schools Warn of Hunger, Higher Costs When Federal Meal Waivers End
Waivers that let schools feed all students free meals during the COVID pandemic will expire in June after Congress failed to extend them.
Evie Blad
6 min read
First graders Kara Hagerman, 6, from left, Emilee Mitchell, 7, and Amanda Jackson, 7, eat lunch at Iaeger Elementary School. Two meals a day are served to every student attending school in McDowell County.
From left, 1st graders Kara Hagerman, Emilee Mitchell, and Amanda Jackson eat lunch at Iaeger Elementary School in McDowell, County, W.Va.
Nicole Frugé/Education Week
Student Well-Being Are the Kids All Right? What New Federal Data Say About Child Well-Being
A five-year trove of federal data shows troubling trends in children's health continued or even increased as COVID swept the country.
Evie Blad
5 min read
Image of an adult holding the hands of a child.
fizkes/iStock/Getty
Student Well-Being In Model UN, Students Study Russia's Invasion of Ukraine—and Reckon With the Cost of War
Teacher advisers say that in recent weeks, Model UN groups have provided a space to talk about the ongoing crisis.
Sarah Schwartz
5 min read
Image of United Nations Headquarters with the members flags erected on the poles.
mizoula/istock/Getty
Student Well-Being A New Imperative for Schools: Protecting Vulnerable Kids as Masks Disappear
Relying only on virtual learning or voluntary masking for kids at greater risk of illness from COVID-19 is legally and medically risky.
Catherine Gewertz
6 min read
Kindergartener Quinn Bonk helps her classmate Carter Fairley, both 6, as the two color hearts for a craft project together during a Valentine's Day party in kindergarten teacher Julie VanEvery's classroom on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 at Thomson Elementary School in Davison, Mich.
Kindergartener Quinn Bonk, right, helps her classmate Carter Fairley on a craft project during a Valentine's Day party last month at Thomson Elementary School in Davison, Mich.
Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP
Load More ▼