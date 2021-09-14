How Have the Debates Over Critical Race Theory Affected You? Share Your Story
Equity & Diversity

How Have the Debates Over Critical Race Theory Affected You? Share Your Story

September 14, 2021 1 min read
Illustrations.
Mary Hassdyk for Education Week
Teachers in some states and districts are working under a new set of constraints this year on how they can discuss racism, oppression, and injustice. We want to hear how that’s affected your schools.

Over the past six months, 27 states have introduced bills or taken other steps that would restrict teaching critical race theory or limit how teachers can discuss racism and sexism. Twelve states have enacted these bans, either through legislation or other avenues.

Debates about whether schools should be teaching critical race theory—an academic concept that has, in the public conversation, become a catch-all term for any discussion of how race intersects with privilege and power—have taken hold over school board meetings. Some district leaders have released statements pledging not to include critical race theory in lessons and programs; others have voiced concerns that the furor will hamper their efforts to create more equitable school systems for students of color.

At Education Week, we want to know what this moment means for your practice. If the public outcry over critical race theory has changed your work in any way—from district-level initiatives down to what materials are used in classrooms—we want to hear from you in the form below.

The information you provide may be included in Education Week reporting, but we won’t publish your name unless we contact you first. All contact information provided, including phone numbers and email addresses, will remain confidential.

Related Tags:
Race State Policy

