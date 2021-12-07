How Do Educators Feel About Staff Diversity? We Asked
Special Report
Special Report
Equity & Diversity Infographic

How Do Educators Feel About Staff Diversity? We Asked

December 07, 2021 1 min read
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The EdWeek Research Center conducted a nationally representative survey of educators about districts’ efforts to diversify their teaching and administrative ranks. Here are the details, including comparisons of results from white educators and educators of color.

How comfortable would you feel teaching in an environment where most of the teachers’ racial makeup differs from your own?

How comfortable would you feel teaching in an environment where most of the teachers’ racial makeup differs from your own? 64% of teachers felt very comfortable, 27% of them felt somewhat comfortable, 7% felt somewhat uncomfortable, and 3% were not at all comfortable. EdWeek Research Center survey data visualization, November 2021.

To what extent do you agree or disagree that school districts should hire or seek to hire more teachers and school administrators from historically marginalized racial/ethnic groups?

To what extent do you agree or disagree that school districts should hire or seek to hire more teachers and school administrators from historically marginalized racial/ethnic groups? 85% of educators of color agree compared to 71% of white educators. EdWeek Research Center survey data visualization, November 2021.

How important is it for you to work in a district with a diverse TEACHER/EDUCATOR workforce?

How important is it for you to work in a district with a diverse TEACHER/EDUCATOR workforce? 89% of educators of color responded it was important, compared to 65% of white educators. EdWeek Research Center survey data visualization, November 2021.

How important is it for you to work in a district with a racially/ethnically diverse STUDENT population?

How important is it for you to work in a district with a racially/ethnically diverse STUDENT population? 81% of educators of color responded it was important, comparted to 59% of white educators. EdWeek Research Center survey data, November 2021.

To what extent do you agree or disagree with the following statement: The political climate the last two years has made me want to leave my district.

To what extent do you agree or disagree with the following statement: The political climate the last two years has made me want to leave my district. All respondents: 40% completely disagree, 17% somewhat disagree, 28% somewhat agree, 15% completely agree. EdWeek Research Center survey, November 2021.

How much of an effort is the school district you work for making to hire more teachers and school administrators from historically disadvantaged racial/ethnic groups?

How much of an effort is the school district you work for making to hire more teachers and school administrators from historically disadvantaged racial/ethnic groups? All respondents: No effort: 16%, Small effort 24%, Medium effort: 35%, Big effort: 25%. EdWeek Research Center survey, November 2021.

SOURCE: EdWeek Research Center survey, November 2021

Events

Thu., December 09, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Classroom Technology Webinar Building Better Blended Learning in K-12 Schools
The pandemic and the increasing use of technology in K-12 education it prompted has added renewed energy to the blended learning movement as most students are now learning in school buildings (and will likely continue
Register
Tue., January 11, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar A Whole Child Approach to Supporting Positive Student Behavior 
To improve student behavior, it’s important to look at the root causes. Social-emotional learning may play a preventative role.

A whole child approach can proactively support positive student behaviors.

Join this webinar to learn how.
Content provided by Panorama
Register
Thu., January 13, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Achievement Webinar Examining the Evidence: What We’re Learning From the Field About Implementing High-Dosage Tutoring Programs
Tutoring programs have become a leading strategy to address COVID-19 learning loss. What evidence-based principles can district and school leaders draw on to design, implement, measure, and improve high-quality tutoring programs? And what are districts
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Equity & Diversity Opinion Anti-Racist Teaching Strategies for Predominantly White Schools
Creating common vocabulary and safe places for students and strengthening their critical-analysis skills support anti-racist teaching.
Larry Ferlazzo
12 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
Equity & Diversity Language Barriers With Schools: Immigrant Parents Tell Tales of Exclusion
Non-English-speaking parents say they've long been excluded from parts of their children’s education, and the pandemic has made it worse.
The Associated Press
5 min read
Student teacher Olivia Vazquez, standing, left, speaks with a student at the Eliza B. Kirkbride School in Philadelphia in October. Vazquez is finishing up her last semester at Swarthmore College and hoping to help make sure immigrant students arriving in Philadelphia have a more supportive experience in school than she did growing up.
Student teacher Olivia Vazquez, standing, left, speaks with a student at the Eliza B. Kirkbride School in Philadelphia in October. Vazquez is finishing up her last semester at Swarthmore College and hoping to help make sure immigrant students arriving in Philadelphia have a more supportive experience in school than she did growing up.
Matt Rourke/AP
Equity & Diversity Opinion No, Love Won’t Fix Institutional Racism in Education
Racially just books are under attack in schools. Defending an anti-racist curriculum demands a deeper understanding of how power operates.
Altheria Caldera
4 min read
Photo of separated black and white chess pieces
Radachynskyi/iStock/Getty Images Plus<br/>
Equity & Diversity Spotlight Spotlight on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
This Spotlight will empower you to assess where the work still needs to be done to ensure your students and educators are represented and included.
Load More ▼