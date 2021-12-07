How Do Educators Feel About Staff Diversity? We Asked

The EdWeek Research Center conducted a nationally representative survey of educators about districts’ efforts to diversify their teaching and administrative ranks. Here are the details, including comparisons of results from white educators and educators of color.
How comfortable would you feel teaching in an environment where most of the teachers’ racial makeup differs from your own?
To what extent do you agree or disagree that school districts should hire or seek to hire more teachers and school administrators from historically marginalized racial/ethnic groups?
How important is it for you to work in a district with a diverse TEACHER/EDUCATOR workforce?
How important is it for you to work in a district with a racially/ethnically diverse STUDENT population?
To what extent do you agree or disagree with the following statement: The political climate the last two years has made me want to leave my district.
How much of an effort is the school district you work for making to hire more teachers and school administrators from historically disadvantaged racial/ethnic groups?
SOURCE: EdWeek Research Center survey, November 2021