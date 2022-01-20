Do Educators Think Critical Race Theory Should Be Taught in Class? We Asked
Equity & Diversity From Our Research Center

Do Educators Think Critical Race Theory Should Be Taught in Class? We Asked

By Eesha Pendharkar — January 20, 2022 2 min read
Photo of elementary students raising their hands in classroom.
skynesher/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

More than 50 percent of educators are against the teaching of “critical race theory” or “the idea that race is a social construct, and that racism is not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice, but also something embedded in legal systems and policies.”

That’s according to a new nationally representative EdWeek Research Center survey that asked more than 1,200 teachers, and school and district leaders their opinion on the politically controversial teaching of critical race theory.

Critical race theory is an academic framework that explains the systemic nature of racism. It has been widely mischaracterized by conservative politicians as a movement to indoctrinate white students with a liberal agenda, make them hate themselves, each other, and their country.

Educators’ responses varied depending on whether they were given a definition of critical race theory, which has become a catchall phrase for anything having to do with race.

When asked whether they supported just the teaching of this idea—without labeling it critical race theory—47 percent of educators said no. But when asked if the same idea defined as critical race theory should be taught, 52 percent said no.

Around 55 percent said critical race theory should not be taught when not offered any definition.

Fights over critical race theory have descended into school board meetings across the country, with parents demanding that administrators restrict teachers from discussing issues dealing with racism, sexism, and gender identity. Legislators in at least 32 states have proposed anti-CRT legislation that will be considered this year. Anti-CRT legislation has been passed in 14 states.

Educators across the country have said to parents, teacher advocates and reporters that they avoid lessons about race and racism as well as gender and sexual identity because they’re afraid it might cost them their jobs. And in a few cases, it has. Some states, such as New Hampshire, have even spelled out penalties for individual educators if they teach certain lessons on race and racism.

About 31 percent of school and district leaders also said they had received requests to ban books about critical race theory; 22 percent said they had received similar requests to ban books on race and ethnicity in general.

And about 23 percent of teachers, principals, and district leaders said they would not want their districts to include books about critical race theory, according to the survey, completed in December 2021.

About a quarter of educators—about 23 percent—said in an EdWeek survey in May of last year that they do not believe systemic racism exists. Almost a third of survey respondents also said certain conversations on racism and sexism were not appropriate for schools.

Eesha Pendharkar
Staff Writer Education Week
Eesha Pendharkar is a reporter for Education Week covering race and opportunity in education.
Related Tags:
Critical Race Theory Race Research

Events

Mon., January 24, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar A Whole Child Approach to Supporting Positive Student Behavior 
To improve student behavior, it’s important to look at the root causes. Social-emotional learning may play a preventative role.

A whole child approach can proactively support positive student behaviors.

Join this webinar to learn how.
Content provided by Panorama
Register
Tue., January 25, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Recruitment & Retention Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table: Why Retaining Education Leaders of Color Is Key for Student Success
Today, in the United States roughly 53 percent of our public school students are young people of color, while approximately 80 percent of the educators who lead their classrooms, schools, and districts are white. Racial
Register
Thu., January 27, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs January 2022 Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Equity & Diversity Teachers Are Divided on Teaching LGBTQ Topics
Educators say a dearth of curriculum, lack of training, and fear of getting it wrong can cause hesitation to teach about LGBTQ topics.
Ileana Najarro
7 min read
People wave pride flags and hold signs during a rally in support of LGBTQ students at Ridgeline High School, Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Millville, Utah. Students and school district officials in Utah are outraged after a high school student ripped down a pride flag to the cheers of other students during diversity week. A rally was held the following day in response to show support for the LGBTQ community.
People wave pride flags and hold signs during a rally in support of LGBTQ students at Ridgeline High School, Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Millville, Utah. Students and school district officials in Utah are outraged after a high school student ripped down a pride flag to the cheers of other students during diversity week. A rally was held the following day in response to show support for the LGBTQ community.
Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP
Equity & Diversity 'You're Not Going To Teach About Race. You're Going To Go Ahead and Keep Your Job.'
Educators in Oklahoma say a new law restricting classroom conversations about race and racism is causing widespread confusion and fear.
Eesha Pendharkar
6 min read
Regan Killackey, AP English Language & AP Research teacher at Edmond Memorial High School in Edmond, Okla., in his classroom on Nov. 15, 2021
Regan Killackey, AP English Language & AP Research teacher at Edmond Memorial High School in Edmond, Okla., in his classroom.
Brett Deering for Education Week
Equity & Diversity Opinion The Hidden Toll of Vaccine Mandates on Students of Color: What to Know
If we don’t take care, vaccine mandates could threaten a return to Jim Crow era schooling.
Tyrone C. Howard
4 min read
Illustration of broken umbrella only stopping some of the rain
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
Equity & Diversity The Vast Majority of School Boards Lack Latino Voices. What Can Be Done About It?
Diverse school board members mean more opportunities for equitable policies, Latino leaders say.
Ileana Najarro
5 min read
Stephanie Parra, Governing Board Member at Phoenix Union School District and Executive Director of ALL in Education Arizona, sits for a portrait at the nonprofit’s space at Galvanize Phoenix in downtown Phoenix, Ariz. on Nov. 15, 2021. Phoenix Union is majority BIPOC students, but school board and educator demographics in Arizona lag behind in representation and opportunity.
Stephanie Parra, Governing Board Member at Phoenix Union School District and Executive Director of ALL in Education Arizona, sits for a portrait at the nonprofit’s space at Galvanize Phoenix in downtown Phoenix, Ariz. on Nov. 15, 2021. Phoenix Union is majority BIPOC students, but school board and educator demographics in Arizona lag behind in representation and opportunity.
Caitlin O’Hara for Education Week
Load More ▼