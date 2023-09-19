High Pace of Superintendent Turnover Continues, Data Show
School & District Management

High Pace of Superintendent Turnover Continues, Data Show

By Evie Blad — September 19, 2023 2 min read
Image of exit doors.
pavel_balanenko/iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Superintendents left their roles in about 1 in 5 of the nation’s 500 largest school districts last school year—a sign that stressors that have destabilized educational leadership in recent years have not abated.

Of those districts, 107, or 21.4 percent of them, lost a leader during the 2022-23 school year, according to a new analysis by ILO Group, an education consulting firm.

That high level of leadership churn continues a pandemic-era trend: About half of the 500 largest districts replaced a superintendent between March 2020 and September 2022, some multiple times, ILO Group previously found.

The transitions come as districts face urgent work in learning recovery, student engagement, employee morale, and the impending deadline to spend federal COVID relief aid.

Volatility in leadership can set those efforts back, said Julia Rafal-Baer, ILO Group’s CEO.

“Leaders have an enormous responsibility in these roles,” she said. “Our kids’ success requires having stable, focused leadership.”

The ILO Group data echoes others’ findings on turnover among district leaders.

Rachel White, an assistant professor of educational leadership and policy studies at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville, also found an uptick in leadership departures after her team collected and analyzed four years of data from the nation’s more than 13,000 districts.

Superintendent turnover rates increased from 14.2 percent between 2019-20 and 2020-21 to 17.1 percent between 2021-22 and 2022-23, they found.

In polls, school and district leaders have identified increased public scrutiny and divisive politics as causes of heightened stress.

Eighty percent of superintendents responding to a May survey by the RAND Corporation and the Center on Reinventing Public Education said their jobs are “often” or “always” stressful. And 88 percent of respondents cited “the intrusion of political issues and opinions into schooling” as a source of stress at work.

Recognizing the importance of steady district leadership, states and educational organizations have launched programs to help prepare future superintendents and to support and mentor those who are new to the job.

For example, the Council of the Great City Schools, an organization that works with large school systems, launched a program in January to prepare senior-level urban district leaders to take over the top job.

“We want them to be successful,” former Dallas superintendent Michael Hinojosa, who leads the program, told Education Week at the time, “and we want them to have staying power.”

Evie Blad
Senior Staff Writer Education Week
Evie Blad is a reporter for Education Week.

Events

Wed., September 20, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being Webinar Strong Student Attendance and Engagement: What Schools Can Do
Chronic absenteeism is a pressing concern for schools. Explore strategies for boosting attendance, tracking absenteeism, and fostering a supportive school culture.
Register
Thu., September 21, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Teaching K-12 Essentials Forum Student Motivation and Engagement: Unraveling the Science and Strategies
Join us for this free virtual event in which we will discuss the current state of student motivation and engagement in our schools.
Register
Fri., September 22, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Personalized Learning Webinar Expanding Teacher Impact: Scaling Personalized Learning Across Districts
Explore personalized learning strategies that transform classrooms and empower educators.
Content provided by DreamBox Learning
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management Despite Progress, Women Superintendents Face Steep Path to Gender Parity
Male superintendents outnumber their female counterparts, and women often enter the role in times of crisis.
Evie Blad
2 min read
Woman stands in front of a staircase in different colors. She is about to walk up the stairs. Concept of standing in front of a challenge and finding the right solution and courage to move on.
mikkelwilliam/E+
School & District Management Do You Know What Superintendents Actually Do? 8 District Leaders Describe Their Jobs
Superintendents are the public face of the districts they lead, yet their jobs might also be the least understood.
Caitlynn Peetz
1 min read
Image of leaders as a central figures to a variety of activities in motion.
Laura Baker/Education Week and gobyg/DigitalVision Vectors
School & District Management Opinion Tips for Surviving Your First Year as a School Administrator
Here are five ways to adjust to the new role of school leader, from a second-year administrator.
William Sullivan
4 min read
Photo illustration of school leaders strategizing while taking a walk outside a building.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week via Canva
School & District Management These 3 Principals Still Take Time to Teach. Here's Why
The pandemic played a role in fueling these principals' need to better understand a changed educational environment.
Caitlyn Meisner
5 min read
Kelly Frycz, principal of Sardis Elementary, leads an interactive read-aloud with a second-grade class in Monroe, North Carolina.
Kelly Frycz, principal of Sardis Elementary, works with a 2nd grade class in Monroe, N.C., on Sept. 5. As a second year principal, Frycz looks for opportunities to engage with kids and teach in the classroom.
Kate Medley for Education Week
Load More ▼