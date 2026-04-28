Female Athletes’ Physical and Mental Struggle to Recover From Torn ACLs

For many female athletes who tear their anterior cruciate ligaments, the arduous hours spent recovering through physical therapy are only part of the battle.

In this video, Bianca Broughton, the head athletic trainer in the Dallas Independent School District, describes how she and others in the school system try to help young women through that process.

“You have to get them through all the different stages of--not necessarily grief, like you’re losing a loved one--but the grief of losing their sport that they’re not able to go out and participate in, for that short amount of time, in a team environment,” Broughton explains during the video.

See EdWeek Digital News Reporter Jennifer Vilcarino in-depth story on why female athletes are more susceptible to ACL tears, and what doctors, trainers, and teens say about the process for returning from the injuries. (edited)

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Bianca Broughton, head athletic trainer for the Dallas school system, talks how she tries to help female teens rehab their health and well-being, post-ACL injury.