4-Day School Weeks Are Gaining Support. What Do Educators Have to Say?

Schools have operated on a five-day-a-week schedule almost since they began. But, in recent years, almost 900 districts have moved away from precedent and pursued an approach that they see as potentially cost-saving: Four-day school weeks. Many rural districts struggling to recruit teachers adopted this new schedule as a result of the Great Recession. The practice was then popularized in the pandemic as teachers reported high levels of burnout.
Studies have shown that parents and students are fans of the change largely because it provides a day to catch up on work, run errands, and spend time with family. This model of shorter weeks is also thought to attract and retain teachers better than the traditional model.
But, learning is where this model falls short. Comparisons of English language arts and math test scores show students on a four-day week schedule have lower scores than their counterparts attending school five days a week.
A recent Education Week piece on the topic drew dozens of comments on social media. Educators and parents weighed in on the benefits for students and the negative impact shorter school schedules could have on working families. Here’s a roundup of their thoughts.
Who will this benefit?
Educators said the transition to four-day weeks likely would benefit the adults more than the students. Many questioned the need to change if student learning has not been shown to improve.
“Do we really believe students will be doing homework and projects at home? Honestly, remote learning was the beginning of the end of public education. Politicians save on budgets by cutting education and increase the number of assessments, administrators are unwilling to implement discipline in school, teacher unions continue to alienate parents and communities, and teachers no longer need college degrees or participate in an education [program], just warm bodies in the room.”
“4 days is healthier for teachers, but not realistic for student achievement.”
“Wise move for schools that want to retain staff. Not so sure how good it is for students. 9- or 10-hour school days would be grueling on little ones. Perhaps designate Fridays as official ‘school days,’ but make them asynchronous learning days?”
“The social aspects of a shorter school week make so much sense, but I’ve never seen a study that shows that this works for learning. Independent learning isn’t a skill that we have without full development of our executive functioning skills.”
“I think this is so dependent on where a school is located. I’ve seen rural schools that have four-day weeks do really well and others struggle. It cannot be a one-size-fits-all solution.”
The impact on parents
Many educators and parents mentioned the difficulties of adjusting to the four-day schedule, especially when most companies adhere to a five-day work week.
“Changing schedules to save costs puts more stressors on families trying to make schedules work and creates more opportunities for disconnection. And while it seems to have widespread support, it’s not paired with a quality move forward in how we ‘do school.’”
“If both parents work a five-day work week, what does that child do the day there is no school? Are they home alone, is it added child care, or is a parent home with them? There are many situations [and] parents are barely making ends meet now. Then we ask them to be home on Fridays or put the kid in child care? Or what about the teenager with a poor home life? They depend on being at school as the people there care about them. Often, we fund after-school programs to keep these kids here to ensure they stay out of trouble. A four-day school week might work for some places, but not all of them.”
“Remember, teachers are the public’s free babysitters in the U.S.”
—C.K.
“This must be extremely difficult for parents working outside the home. Later starts, with 5 days of school per week, and a balanced year seem like better options.”
Educators share their experiences
Several educators in the comments shared their own experiences with a four-day school week. Some cited positive experiences—such as more quality time with students—while others mentioned the difficulty of implementing the change.