Welcome to The New edweek.org

December 4, 2020 2:45
Education Week
Social Studies Video Teaching About a Divisive Election—and What Comes Next
Five social studies teachers discuss their experiences teaching about the most crucial and controversial parts of a chaotic election season.
4:18
Student Well-Being Video Ideas for How to Build Confident, Engaged Learners Now
The Education Week newsroom explores a few of the practical & promising approaches to incorporate character education during the pandemic.
Jaclyn Borowski
18:11
Student Well-Being Video A New Role in A New Normal: The Return to School
The final video in a series of three, two school nurses return to school for the fall.
Brooke Saias
4:00
Student Well-Being Video How Students Find Strength Now | Learning My Voice Has Power
Student-activist Brandon Griggs and Jacksonville’s Samuel Newby reflect on how to empower students to use their voice in their communities.
Jaclyn Borowski
2:18
