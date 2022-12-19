Well, it’s been another tumultuous year. The Russian invasion of Ukraine. Midterms. Inflation. Ugly, ugly NAEP results. Before we step into the new year, it’s worth considering what we might glean from all this noise. In that spirit, I figured it was worth taking a look back at the top RHSU columns of 2022—as determined by readership, feedback, and personal preference.

There are always a few pieces that don’t necessarily make the cut of “top 10” but still seem worth noting. This year, those include What Does the Future Hold for School Accountability? (February 28, 2022), What Might Prevent Yet Another Tragedy Like Uvalde? (May 31, 2022), and What’s the Point of Civics Education? (October 31, 2022).

Now, without further ado, here are the top 10 RHSU columns of 2022.

OK. Time to erase the board and find out what 2023 holds. Personally, I’m upbeat. I mean, it feels like we’re all due for a good year, wouldn’t you say? Let’s see what we can do to make that happen.