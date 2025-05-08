Are You Keeping Up With Trump’s Big Changes to K-12 Funding? Take This Weekly Quiz
Education Quiz

Are You Keeping Up With Trump’s Big Changes to K-12 Funding? Take This Weekly Quiz

By Lynn (Yunfei) Liu — May 08, 2025 1 min read
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Welcome to Education Week’s Weekly News Quiz! Test your knowledge on the latest news and trends in education.

Last week, you nailed some of the biggest stories—nearly three-quarters of you knew that Trump’s executive order tells schools not to consider a student’s race in discipline decisions. And you were even sharper on pop culture: 92% of you got the question right about bullying in the Netflix series Adolescence.

Some questions sparked a bit more debate. Just 57% got the legal issue right in a major Supreme Court case on disability rights. But these are complex, evolving issues—and the fact that you’re engaging with them means you’re staying ahead of the curve.

Think you can beat last week’s stats? Let’s dive into this week’s quiz.

Lynn (Yunfei) Liu
Digital News Specialist Education Week
Lynn Liu is a digital news specialist for Education Week.

Events

Mon., May 12, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Achievement Webinar What Effective Tutoring Should Look Like—and Achieve
Join this webinar to learn how to sustain effective tutoring programs that help improve students' performance in reading and math.
Register
Wed., May 14, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Mathematics Webinar Engaging Every Learner: Strategies to Boost Math Motivation
Math Motivation Boost! Research & real tips to engage learners.
Content provided by Prodigy Education
Register
Thu., May 15, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar The Ripple Effect: Mental Health & Student Outcomes
Learn how student mental health impacts outcomes—and how to use that data to support your school’s IEP funding strategy.
Content provided by Huddle Up
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Education Briefly Stated: April 16, 2025
Here's a look at some recent Education Week articles you may have missed.
9 min read
Education Quiz ICYMI: Do You Know What 'High-Quality Curriculum' Really Means?
Test your knowledge on the latest news and trends in education.
Lynn (Yunfei) Liu
1 min read
Image of curricula.
iStock/Getty
Education Quiz ICYMI: Lawsuits Over Trump's Education Policies And More
Test your knowledge on the latest news and trends in education.
Lynn (Yunfei) Liu
1 min read
Image of money symbol, books, gavel, and scale of justice.
DigitalVision Vectors
Education Quiz ICYMI: Trump Moves to Shift Special Ed Oversight And More
Test your knowledge on the latest news and trends in education.
Lynn (Yunfei) Liu
1 min read
President Donald Trump signs an executive order on TikTok in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington.
President Donald Trump signs an executive order on TikTok in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington.
Evan Vucci/AP
Load More ▼