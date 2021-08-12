A Letter to Readers: Leadership Changes at Education Week

Dear EdWeek Community,

We find ourselves at the start of what is shaping up to be a third challenging and extraordinary school year. Rest assured, you can continue to count on Education Week for the trusted news coverage, insights, and inspiration you need.

Just like you, the EdWeek team navigated through the uncertainties of the last 18 months, and, in many ways, we emerged stronger than ever. I chalk this up to our people who, among other things, produced a year-and-a-half of extraordinary journalism and up-to-the-minute research, all while delivering you a brand-new edweek.org .

So much of our success depends on talented, dedicated people. One of these colleagues has been Scott Montgomery, Education Week’s editor-in-chief. I hired Scott four years ago from NPR because of his strong background in independent journalism and digital transformation. His leadership has been integral to our success, as measured by the increased impact of our work and our sustainability as a non-profit.

Last month, Scott let us know that the moment was right for him to take his next step, this time outside of education and outside of a news organization. Although we will miss him, it’s been our privilege to have him at the helm through one of the most challenging news periods in our almost 40-year history.

The EdWeek newsroom is a great source of pride to the organization, and we hope to you, too. Scott’s stewardship helped us make critical contributions to the field and to our future success. On behalf of all his colleagues, I wish him all the best in this next phase of his career.

We are beginning a national search for Education Week’s next editorial leader. The post will soon be advertised on EdWeek’s careers site . In the meantime, our journalism will be quite ably led by our experienced senior editorial team.

As Scott shared during one of our good-bye celebrations, “Being the editor of Education Week is the best, most important job I’ve ever had.” We’re committed to finding a very special person to join our remarkable editors, reporters, and other colleagues at a moment when our mission to serve you is more important than ever.

With regards,

Michele Givens