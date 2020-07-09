World Languages

Learn more about teaching non-English languages, also known as foreign or world languages, in K-12 schools
HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 19: Spanish dictionaries are lined up on the bookshelf of a fourth-grade classroom on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023 at Patterson Elementary School in Houston.
Spanish dictionaries are lined up on the bookshelf of a fourth-grade classroom on Oct. 19, 2023, at Patterson Elementary School in Houston. A new report cites strong demand among Americans for more world language classes in schools.
Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images
Curriculum Americans Want More Language Classes. Can Schools Keep Up?
A new Pew survey found gaps remain in schools' language-course offerings.
Ileana Najarro, August 25, 2026
4 min read
Paper airplane tied to an anchor.
iStock/Getty + Education Week
Reading & Literacy Opinion Students Need Anchors When They Read. How to Make Them Stick
I’ve taught English in China and Chinese in America. Here’s what it taught me about literacy.
Haiyan Fan, November 6, 2025
6 min read
Kalia Yang leads her kindergarten and 1st grades in Lake View Elementary’s Hmong dual language immersion class on May 28th, 2025 in Madison, Wisc.
Kalia Yang leads her kindergarten and 1st grades in Lake View Elementary’s Hmong dual language immersion class on May 28th, 2025 in Madison, Wisc.
Narayan Mahon for Education Week
Teaching Profession Inside the Rare and Rewarding Work of Teaching the Hmong Language
Teachers in less commonly taught languages such as Hmong face unique challenges and opportunities in dual-language classrooms.
Ileana Najarro, May 29, 2025
4 min read
Karen language students work on a presentation highlighting historical figures during a Karen for Karen speakers class at Washington Tech Magnet School in St. Paul, Minn., on May 22, 2024.
Karen language students work on a presentation highlighting historical figures during a Karen for Karen-speakers class at Washington Tech Magnet School in St. Paul, Minn., on May 22, 2024. The St. Paul district has boosted seal of biliteracy participation by creating courses and assessments for less commonly spoken languages.
Kaylee Domzalski/Education Week
English Learners Which Students Are Earning the Seal of Biliteracy, in Charts
A growing number of students are graduating high school with a seal of biliteracy recognizing their multilingualism.
Ileana Najarro, December 18, 2024
2 min read
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College & Workforce Readiness Sponsor Merrimack College SGA Successfully Lobbies to Add American Sign Language to Curriculum
The Student Government Association’s Academic Affairs Committee (SGA) worked with faculty and the Office of the Provost to include American Sign Language (ASL) as part of the College’s foreign language requirement starting in spring 2024.
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Karen language students work on a presentation highlighting historical figures during a Karen for Karen speakers class at Washington Tech Magnet School in St. Paul, Minn., on May 22, 2024.
Karen-language students work on a presentation highlighting historical figures during a Karen for Karen speakers class at Washington Tech Magnet School in St. Paul, Minn., on May 22, 2024.
Kaylee Domzalski/Education Week
Assessment How a District Used the Biliteracy Seal to Expand Language Instruction
The St. Paul public schools in Minnesota has seen success in its Karen language program.
Ileana Najarro & Kaylee Domzalski, July 30, 2024
5 min read
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Assessment Video How a State Seal of Biliteracy Inspired This District to Teach a New Language
Minnesota's seal of biliteracy program has resulted in one district creating a Karen language program and assessment.
Kaylee Domzalski & Ileana Najarro, July 30, 2024
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Conceptual illustration of people and voice bubbles.
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College & Workforce Readiness How Well Are Schools Preparing Students? Advanced Academics and World Languages, in 4 Charts
New federal data show big gaps in students' access to the challenging coursework and foreign languages they need for college.
Sarah D. Sparks, March 19, 2024
2 min read
Tree growing from a book with education icons floating above, focusing on climate change and curriculum
Chinnapong/iStock/Getty
Curriculum Q&A You Can Teach About Climate Change in Every Subject and Grade Level. Here's How
Math, foreign language, even art classes offer opportunities to build students' knowledge.
Madeline Will, January 13, 2023
8 min read
Illustrations of "Hello" in multiple languages, blue color.
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Recruitment & Retention Foreign Language Teachers Are in Short Supply. How to Find, Attract, and Retain Them
Start with competitive pay and respect for their unique skills, an expert says.
Caitlynn Peetz Stephens, November 22, 2022
4 min read
Curriculum Spanish Dominates Dual-Language Programs, But Schools Offer Diverse Options
Mandarin Chinese, French, German, and Vietnamese are also among five most-offered types of dual-language programs, a new federal report shows.
Corey Mitchell, January 14, 2020
2 min read
Curriculum Opinion Identity, Storytelling, and Culturally Responsive Teaching
Guest blogger Michelle Nicola shares how diverse stories can be powerful classroom tools that can awaken students' perceptions of themselves and the world.
Michelle Nicola, June 28, 2019
7 min read
Federal Report Roundup Foreign Languages
U.S. employers increasing rely on multilingual employees to advance their goals, but many have lost business because they don't have staff who can communicate in languages other than English, finds a new report from the American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages.
Corey Mitchell, June 11, 2019
1 min read
English Learners U.S. Economy Needs More Foreign Language Studies to Stay Competitive, Report Says
A new report from the American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages determines that U.S. employees are missing out on business opportunities because they struggle to find employees who can communicate in languages other than English.
Corey Mitchell, May 21, 2019
3 min read