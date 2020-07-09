World Languages
Learn more about teaching non-English languages, also known as foreign or world languages, in K-12 schools
Curriculum Americans Want More Language Classes. Can Schools Keep Up?
A new Pew survey found gaps remain in schools' language-course offerings.
Reading & Literacy Opinion Students Need Anchors When They Read. How to Make Them Stick
I’ve taught English in China and Chinese in America. Here’s what it taught me about literacy.
Teaching Profession Inside the Rare and Rewarding Work of Teaching the Hmong Language
Teachers in less commonly taught languages such as Hmong face unique challenges and opportunities in dual-language classrooms.
English Learners Which Students Are Earning the Seal of Biliteracy, in Charts
A growing number of students are graduating high school with a seal of biliteracy recognizing their multilingualism.
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The Student Government Association’s Academic Affairs Committee (SGA) worked with faculty and the Office of the Provost to include American Sign Language (ASL) as part of the College’s foreign language requirement starting in spring 2024.
Assessment How a District Used the Biliteracy Seal to Expand Language Instruction
The St. Paul public schools in Minnesota has seen success in its Karen language program.
Assessment Video How a State Seal of Biliteracy Inspired This District to Teach a New Language
Minnesota's seal of biliteracy program has resulted in one district creating a Karen language program and assessment.
College & Workforce Readiness How Well Are Schools Preparing Students? Advanced Academics and World Languages, in 4 Charts
New federal data show big gaps in students' access to the challenging coursework and foreign languages they need for college.
Curriculum Q&A You Can Teach About Climate Change in Every Subject and Grade Level. Here's How
Math, foreign language, even art classes offer opportunities to build students' knowledge.
Recruitment & Retention Foreign Language Teachers Are in Short Supply. How to Find, Attract, and Retain Them
Start with competitive pay and respect for their unique skills, an expert says.
Curriculum Spanish Dominates Dual-Language Programs, But Schools Offer Diverse Options
Mandarin Chinese, French, German, and Vietnamese are also among five most-offered types of dual-language programs, a new federal report shows.
Curriculum Opinion Identity, Storytelling, and Culturally Responsive Teaching
Guest blogger Michelle Nicola shares how diverse stories can be powerful classroom tools that can awaken students' perceptions of themselves and the world.
Federal Report Roundup Foreign Languages
U.S. employers increasing rely on multilingual employees to advance their goals, but many have lost business because they don't have staff who can communicate in languages other than English, finds a new report from the American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages.
English Learners U.S. Economy Needs More Foreign Language Studies to Stay Competitive, Report Says
A new report from the American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages determines that U.S. employees are missing out on business opportunities because they struggle to find employees who can communicate in languages other than English.