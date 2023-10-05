Surveillance Tech Is Supposed to Make Students Feel Safer. For Many, It Doesn’t
IT Infrastructure & Management

Surveillance Tech Is Supposed to Make Students Feel Safer. For Many, It Doesn’t

By Alyson Klein — October 05, 2023 3 min read
CCTV Security monitoring student in classroom at school.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Surveillance cameras, social media monitoring software, and other technology used to improve school security doesn’t deliver on its promises and makes some students feel a lot less safe, according to a report released by the American Civil Liberties Union.

These technologies are teaching “students the wrong lessons about issues like authenticity, risk-taking, and the right to live free from surveillance, undermining their privacy, and eroding student trust in teachers, school staff, and administrators,” the report argues, citing responses from a nationally representative survey of 502 14- to 18-year-olds conducted in October 2022 by YouGov, a market research company. The organization also conducted focus groups with students.

Among the findings:

  • About a third of survey respondents said they “always feel like I’m being watched.”
  • More than one in 10 said surveillance makes them feel “anxious,” “exposed,” “paranoid,” or “violated.”
  • More than a quarter—27 percent—worry about how the information gleaned from surveillance tech could be used to discipline them and their friends.
  • 22 percent worry about how and whether that information could be shared with law enforcement.

See Also

Privacy & Security Schools Are Deploying Massive Digital Surveillance Systems. The Results Are Alarming
Benjamin Herold, May 30, 2019
17 min read

Students are also concerned that surveillance tech could violate their privacy around health issues.

For instance, just over 20 percent worried that it could help law enforcement or school officials identify students seeking reproductive health care, including abortions, which are now illegal beyond the earliest stages of pregnancy in many states. Another 18 percent worried they could flag students seeking gender-affirming care.

Companies that produce and sell surveillance technology stress its track record in preventing school shootings. But the ACLU contends those claims aren’t backed by evidence. In fact, the report notes that surveillance cameras were in place at schools where 8 of the 10 deadliest shootings occurred over the last two years but did not prevent those attacks.

Districts purchasing the tech would be better off devoting resources to “proven efforts that truly ‘work’ to promote school safety and student wellbeing, such as mental health supports and anti-bias initiatives,” the ACLU argues.

What to consider before making a big school security purchase

District leaders seeking to purchase surveillance technology for school safety should first consider the possible benefits in light of the potential costs to students’ sense of well-being and reach out extensively to their school communities for feedback before making any big purchases, the ACLU recommended.

Those suggestions are in line with what the Consortium for School Networking (CoSN) has always advised when it comes to purchasing surveillance tech, said Keith Krueger, the executive director of the organization, which represents district tech leaders.

Before purchasing any kind of surveillance tech, district leaders should ask themselves what problem they’re trying to solve, think about what the potential harms of the tech might be and how to alleviate them, and come up with a plan for continually evaluating the effectiveness of the tech, Krueger said.

The team working through those issues should include not only tech leaders, but school counselors, curriculum specialists, classroom teachers, and if possible, a student representative. Once districts have chosen to purchase surveillance tech, they need to be transparent about how they arrived at that decision and explain how student wellness and privacy will be respected, Krueger said.

Educators are “really confronting an unprecedented student mental health crisis and wellness is a huge concern,” Krueger said. “No student should be made to feel vulnerable or otherwise marginalized. That should be a fundamental precept, and district leaders and technology companies have to partner on effective solutions that prioritize student privacy.”

Alyson Klein
Assistant Editor Education Week
Alyson Klein is an assistant editor for Education Week.

Events

Wed., October 11, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Recruitment & Retention Webinar Combatting Teacher Shortages: Strategies for Classroom Balance and Learning Success
Learn from leaders in education as they share insights and strategies to support teachers and students.
Content provided by DreamBox Learning
Register
Thu., October 12, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
Classroom Technology K-12 Essentials Forum Reading Instruction and AI: New Strategies for the Big Education Challenges of Our Time
Join the conversation as experts in the field explore these instructional pain points and offer game-changing guidance for K-12 leaders and educators.
Register
Fri., October 13, 2023, 12:30 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. ET
Education Webinar The K-12 Leader: Data and Insights Every Marketer Needs to Know
Which topics are capturing the attention of district and school leaders? Discover how to align your content with the topics your target audience cares about most. 
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

IT Infrastructure & Management What We Know About District Tech Leaders, in Charts
Male chief technology officers in K-12 tend to come from technological backgrounds while most female tech leaders are former teachers.
Lauraine Langreo
1 min read
Illustration concept of leadership, using wooden cut-out figures and arrows.
Liz Yap/Education Week via Canva
IT Infrastructure & Management How Schools Can Avoid Wasting Money on Technology
A district leader shares ways to ensure ed-tech tools are worth the investment.
Lauraine Langreo
2 min read
Illustration of laptop with checklist on the screen
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
IT Infrastructure & Management Why Schools Struggle to Keep Track of Students' Laptops
Districts should be tracking their technology assets as much as they can, but it's easier said than done, experts say.
Lauraine Langreo
4 min read
A multi-ethnic group of elementary age children are in the computer lab using laptops. A little boy is watching a video and is listening to music.
FatCamera/Getty
IT Infrastructure & Management Ed. Dept. Outlines How Schools Can Use Federal Funds to Sustain Tech Programs
School districts can use federal funds to support digital learning programs started during the pandemic.
Alyson Klein
3 min read
Tight shot of diverse, elementary school children using a tablet in class
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Load More ▼