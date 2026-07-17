What Were the Funniest Stories of the School Year? We Asked Educators

Working with kids all day, educators hear things that would never be uttered in a traditional office. Sometimes, students are profound; other times, frustrating. But often, they’re just kind of silly.
Truly, in what other profession would someone at work matter-of-factly inform you that they lost a booger in your office? As one elementary school teacher in Washington state put it: “Funny stuff happens every day. They’re kids; they’re hilarious. Sometimes, they’re even hilarious on purpose.”
Every educator has stories like that one to share. So, to capture these moments, document them for posterity, and get ready for more funny stories to come in the 2026-27 school year, the EdWeek Research Center asked a nationally representative group of teachers, principals, and district leaders this summer to answer the question: What is the funniest or most entertaining thing that happened at work during the 2025-26 school year?
In more than 500 responses, a few themes arose. We’re sharing a sampling of stories here, lightly edited for clarity.
Teachers are often part of the shenanigans
From playing pranks to deftly handling (or in some cases not) the bizarre situations students drag them into, these teachers shared the moments that made them—or at least others—laugh.
Animals large and extremely small were the source of laughs and connection
Animals—such as class pets, livestock, and therapy dogs—are often a typical part of the school day. But as the anecdotes below show, animals plus kids often equals double the laughs.
The glamorous—or not so glamorous—life of an administrator
You might think that principals are in charge of the school, but sometimes they’re just barely staying one step ahead of students. A day in the life of a school or district administrator clearly requires flexibility, creativity, and a sense of humor.
The weather: Rain, shine, or … earthquake?
With students in school around 180 days a year, educators and students are bound to experience some exciting weather together. But how students respond is what makes these anecdotes funny.
Kids say (and do) the darndest things
Kids are curious, they test boundaries, and they have no filters. Combine those qualities, and teachers get a front-row seat to the comedy show that is a child learning about the world and how to navigate it.
Kids say the darndest things, “you’re how old?!” edition
Teachers take students’ guesses about their ages in stride.