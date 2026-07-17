What Were the Funniest Stories of the School Year? We Asked Educators

Working with kids all day, educators hear things that would never be uttered in a traditional office. Sometimes, students are profound; other times, frustrating. But often, they’re just kind of silly.

Truly, in what other profession would someone at work matter-of-factly inform you that they lost a booger in your office? As one elementary school teacher in Washington state put it: “Funny stuff happens every day. They’re kids; they’re hilarious. Sometimes, they’re even hilarious on purpose.”

Every educator has stories like that one to share. So, to capture these moments, document them for posterity, and get ready for more funny stories to come in the 2026-27 school year, the EdWeek Research Center asked a nationally representative group of teachers, principals, and district leaders this summer to answer the question: What is the funniest or most entertaining thing that happened at work during the 2025-26 school year?

In more than 500 responses, a few themes arose. We’re sharing a sampling of stories here, lightly edited for clarity.

Teachers are often part of the shenanigans

From playing pranks to deftly handling (or in some cases not) the bizarre situations students drag them into, these teachers shared the moments that made them—or at least others—laugh.

The funniest moment was when I accidentally answered the stapler when the class phone was ringing!! We all had a great laugh! —Elementary school teacher, New Jersey When a fellow teacher put a sign on his door ‘Be Back in 15 Minutes’ during Parent/Teacher Conferences and he never returned. (PE Teacher by the way). —High school teacher, special education, Michigan I fell down a hill trying to catch a student. My pants fell off. It was lovely. —Elementary school teacher, Minnesota Teachers dressed up for the 67th day of teaching and made it ‘6-7 Day.’ The kids got a kick out of it (even as high schoolers). It also took the shine off the trend, so they pretty much dropped it after that. —High school teacher, English/language arts, New Hampshire We had a Christmas event where a staff member dressed up as the Grinch. One of the classes was told if they catch the Grinch, they get an A for the quarter. The poor staff member was basically tackled in one of the classrooms. He was fine—but it made for a commotion! —High school teacher, World languages, Virginia I collect sand, because I love the beach, so over the years, students who have gone to a beach have brought me sand to add to my collection. This year, a student asked me about the jars of sand, so I told her I collect it. The next day, she came in with a pickle jar filled with sand/dirt from her backyard. —Middle school teacher, English/language arts, Florida The funniest moment of the 2025–26 school year happened when we got new copiers. One of our parapros convinced a teacher that the machine was voice-activated. While he wasn’t looking, she secretly pressed the copy button right after he said out loud what he wanted copied. For the next few minutes, he stood there giving the copier increasingly specific verbal commands, like it was a very large, office-sized Siri. In his defense, he made a solid argument: with cars, phones, speakers, and even refrigerators responding to voice commands these days, a voice-activated copier didn’t seem all that far-fetched. —Elementary school principal, Arizona 1 / 7 Auto-rotating · click to pause

Animals large and extremely small were the source of laughs and connection

Animals—such as class pets, livestock, and therapy dogs—are often a typical part of the school day. But as the anecdotes below show, animals plus kids often equals double the laughs.

We hatched chicks in our class and the students naming them is adorable. Pompom, Lemon, Ross, Jerry, and Sparkles. —Elementary teacher, Washington state When my students asked about the udder of a goat during Barnyard day. The high schooler tried to explain it to them in terms that were appropriate for them to understand. —Elementary school teacher, Missouri We have a barn, and a steer let itself out and had a free-for-all overnight. —Principal, Wisconsin 6th grade: We had a fly (probably more than one, but the kids insisted it was one) that was flying between the 3 homerooms on our team. The kids named him Gerald, invented a detailed back story and social life, kept tabs on him, and worried when he was not seen for more than a few hours. This went on for a week or two. When they realized he was likely dead, some of them wanted to hold a memorial service for him. —Middle school teacher, English/language arts, Massachusetts I had a picture of my hairless sphynx cat on the Promethean board as a background picture. A student asked how often I shaved my cat. —High school teacher, social studies, South Carolina On Easter Monday a wide-eyed kindergartner hopped into our classroom with a rather hare-raising surprise tucked snugly inside their backpack—a beige baby bunny brought along to delight their classmates. In their sweet, innocent excitement, they simply wanted to share this little bundle of whiskers and wonder, turning an ordinary school morning into a heartwarming tale of floppy-eared magic the class will remember for many springs to come! —Elementary school teacher, Alaska The therapy dog urinated in the business office while visiting. —District-level administrator, finance/business operations, Illinois 1 / 7 Auto-rotating · click to pause

The glamorous—or not so glamorous—life of an administrator

You might think that principals are in charge of the school, but sometimes they’re just barely staying one step ahead of students. A day in the life of a school or district administrator clearly requires flexibility, creativity, and a sense of humor.

When we’re overrun with students who are getting tardies we dress up in our school mascot and follow them to and from class. —Principal, Missouri Vice principal bringing my phone to my room (husband brought it because I forgot it) and it was locked in a pouch! —High school teacher, Arkansas The last day of school prank was fart bombs in the cafeteria during the second lunch, when the admin had instead prepared for rumors of a food fight. —Middle school principal, Texas One of the rewards at the end of the year is for students who achieve their math goal to ‘PIE the PRINCIPAL.’ This year, a dainty little one slammed me so hard in the face that whipped cream sprayed ALL OVER me, the stage floor, and the stage curtains. My helpers were sliding as they tried to clean up the mess. —Elementary school principal, Louisiana A substitute administrative assistant turned on ‘elevator music’ across the school’s intercom speakers in the middle of the day and they couldn’t figure out how to turn it off for 10 minutes. —Elementary school teacher, Michigan 1 / 5 Auto-rotating · click to pause

The weather: Rain, shine, or … earthquake?

With students in school around 180 days a year, educators and students are bound to experience some exciting weather together. But how students respond is what makes these anecdotes funny.

While teaching a poem about a storm, there was loud thunder outside our 3rd floor classroom right when we read the verse about thunder. —High school teacher, World languages, North Carolina It snowed one morning and then melted in the sunshine. A student came back from art and said, ‘Somebody stole all the snow!’ —Elementary school teacher, Massachusetts We had an earthquake one morning before school and one of the students said they thought the rapture was coming. We do not live in an area known for earthquakes. —High school teacher, Louisiana Fire drill in the pouring rain. We were all drenched after. An elementary kid pulled the alarm. —Middle school teacher, English/language arts, Pennsylvania Getting completely drenched in a flash storm. Recess had 2 minutes to go, so I went to the bathroom. In that time, it had started to pour rain and kids were screaming with joy and surprise. They were walking so slowly back to class because they loved it, but we were getting drenched. —Elementary school teacher, California 1 / 5 Auto-rotating · click to pause

Kids say (and do) the darndest things

Kids are curious, they test boundaries, and they have no filters. Combine those qualities, and teachers get a front-row seat to the comedy show that is a child learning about the world and how to navigate it.

I had a student let me know that he lost his booger in my room. —Elementary school teacher, Minnesota I once took THREE cellphones off a single student in 5 seconds. —High school teacher, social studies, Colorado When my students were asked by a new teacher what I use as a call-and-response attention getter, my class responded with, ‘She doesn’t have one. She just gives us the death glare.’ —Elementary teacher, North Carolina I had a beginning trumpet player who figured out the Blooket [online classroom review game] achievement sound. He played it every time something good happened. —Middle school teacher, fine arts, Florida As a kindergarten teacher, when reading a book I always say ‘this is the front of the book,’ ‘this is the back of the book,’ ‘this is the spine.’ Before I could mention the author, one of my students said, ‘would you just cut the crap and read the book!!!’ —Elementary teacher, Tennessee A student told me her dad got neutered. —Elementary teacher, Wyoming A student asked where the real teacher was when I was handing out gum for testing. —Elementary teacher, Florida Very little was funny this year, other than a student believing Sherlock Holmes was real. —High school teacher, English/language arts, Ohio Students using AI in the wrong ways. Like, writing an essay about WWII when the prompt is about WWI and then AI’ing the wrong World War. —High school teacher, social studies, Illinois One of my 8th grade students cannot be convinced that it is a POLO shirt, not a POLIO shirt, that he has to wear for his promotion ceremony. He is adamant that it is a POLIO shirt. —Middle school teacher, English/language arts, Oregon A student greeted another student with a giant hug and ‘My best friend!’ followed by, ‘What’s your name again?’ —Elementary teacher, Minnesota 1 / 11 Auto-rotating · click to pause

Kids say the darndest things, “you’re how old?!” edition

Teachers take students’ guesses about their ages in stride.