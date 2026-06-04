See the Retired School Bus That High Schoolers Turned Into a Mobile Makerspace
Curriculum

See the Retired School Bus That High Schoolers Turned Into a Mobile Makerspace

By Evie Blad — June 04, 2026 1 min read
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Students return from the Ephrata, Pa. district's "maker bus" to their classrooms at Fulton Elementary School as teacher Joel Bischoff leads them on April 29, 2026. The Ephrata district parks the mobile makerspace at each of its elementary schools a few weeks at a time to allow students to complete hands-on projects. The district has oriented its teaching around projects that allow students to demonstrate skills like empathy and creativity alongside content knowledge.
Scott Lewis for Education Week
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In the Ephrata, Pa., district, students step outside their schools and board a Maker Bus to work on creative projects.

It’s a mobile take on the 20-year-old maker movement, which encourages schools to build “makerspaces” where students can tinker with tools and materials, show content mastery in innovative ways, and learn from mistakes. But instead of finding space in each school building, the Ephrata district put its makerspace on wheels.

The bus, wrapped in a bright purple design, rotates between the district’s schools as part of a larger strategy to encourage students’ collaboration, problem solving, and creativity.

The vehicle itself was a hands-on project. High school metalworking students retrofitted the retired bus, replacing rows of seats with butcher-block work stations, a tool cabinet, a 3D printer, and a laser cutter.

“Now, that’s a living example of us turning the keys over to the students, and promoting instructional changes that increase autonomy and agency,” Ephrata Superintendent Brian Troop told Education Week in April.

On a recent school day, students at Fulton Elementary School worked on the bus to make laser-cut maps of their town and assemble a wooden “bee hotel” with a little assistance from adults. Those projects are tied to “cornerstone” themes at each grade level that become the focus of assignments that give students’ opportunities to demonstrate content knowledge alongside “life-ready” graduate skills, like civic mindedness and adaptability.

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Bischoff gives students at Fulton Elementary School directions as they work on a topographical map of their town aboard the Ephrata district's maker bus.
Scott Lewis for Education Week
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Using a laser cutter from the maker bus, an Ephrata student creates pieces for a topographical map of the city.
Scott Lewis for Education Week
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Teacher Joel Bischoff helps Elora Thompson, 9, create a “bee hotel” on the Ephrata district's maker bus.
Scott Lewis for Education Week
Second grade students at Fulton Elementary School listen to a lesson in making a topographical map for second graders at Fulton Elementary School in the Ephrata, PA School District in a refashioned school bus that was made into the district’s Maker Bus.
Second grade students at Fulton Elementary School in Ephrata, Pa., listen to their teacher's instructions on how to use tools in the maker bus—a retired school bus outfitted with materials to create projects tied to grade-level goals.
Scott Lewis for Education Week

Evie Blad
Senior Staff Writer Education Week
Evie Blad is a reporter for Education Week.

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