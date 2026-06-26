Rethinking Flexibility: It’s the Whole Classroom That Matters
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Teaching Letter to the Editor

Rethinking Flexibility: It’s the Whole Classroom That Matters

June 26, 2026 1 min read
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To the Editor:

The discussion in the Jan. 28, article “What’s the Ideal Classroom Seating Arrangement? Teachers Weigh In” provides a perfect entry point into the conversation about flexible learning spaces. While teachers’ opinions on seating varies, it’s clear that these choices matter, and they also open the door to a broader conversation about the full classroom environment.

Research shows that the physical learning environment can account for up to 16% of the variation in student learning progress. Seating is just one of several factors that contribute to those outcomes. True flexibility only succeeds when paired with strong instruction, clear routines, and intentional management.

Without that foundation, “flexibility” can easily devolve into confusion rather than opportunity.

In my experience as an education strategist for a school furniture company, I’ve learned the most effective approach begins with a home base”: a consistent spot where students start and end their day. From this anchor point, students can move intentionally based on the task or their personal learning style. This balance provides both structure and agency: Students know what to expect, yet they retain real ownership over how they inhabit the space.

Most importantly, we must look beyond seating. Mobile whiteboards, modular storage and reconfigurable tables are tools that allow the room itself to shift in real time: from direct instruction to collaboration to independent work, without constant disruption. When the entire environment is designed to be responsive, teachers can teach more fluidly and students can engage more naturally.

Today’s classrooms need to do more than accommodate students. They should support creativity, emotional well-being, neurodiverse learners, and a sense of belonging.

Sue Ann Highland
National Education Strategist
School Specialty
Loveland, Colo.

read the article mentioned in the letter

swingspaces pgk 45
Chairs are arranged in a classroom at a school in Bowie, Md. Classroom seating is one of the first decisions educators make at the start of the school year, and they have different approaches.
Pete Kiehart for Education Week
Teaching What's the Ideal Classroom Seating Arrangement? Teachers Weigh In
Jennifer Vilcarino, January 28, 2026
1 min read

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A version of this article appeared in the July 01, 2026 edition of Education Week as Rethinking flexibility: It’s the whole classroom that matters

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